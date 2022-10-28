ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NewsWest 9

H-E-B to hold Feast of Sharing events in the Permian Basin

TEXAS, USA — H-E-B has released dates and times for its 2022 Feast of Sharing events. The annual tradition provides free meals to thousands of people across Texas and Mexico and has been happening since 1989. Dinners are spread across November and December. They also often include live entertainment,...
ABC Big 2 News

7 teen approved party ideas in Midland, Odessa

(KMID/KPEJ)- Are you looking for an epic party venue to celebrate your teen’s next birthday? Here are seven teen, and parent, approved ideas that won’t break the bank. Rimrock Raceway Zoom into the celebration with the folks at Rimrock Raceway- Located at 12412 W Highway 80 E, in Odessa, Rimrock Raceway offers party packages starting […]
LoneStar 92

Local Urban Legend, Did The Devil Dance At Los Arcos Ballroom In Odessa?

I have heard this story over the years, I am not exactly sure when it supposedly happened but I believe this event was said to have happened back in the 1980s. I was reminded of this story when someone posted a comment on a public Facebook group. A member of the group asked if anyone had noticed a well-dressed man at the Jon Pardi concert at the Horseshoe back at the beginning of the month. Someone in the comments brought up the legend or old tale of the night the devil supposedly showed up at the Los Arcos Ballroom in Odessa.
cbs7.com

Midland resident offers help toward Andrews family

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Last week, we covered a story on a family that lost their home after a fire in Andrews. Now, a Midland resident, wants to help this family get back on their feet by donating home essentials. Midland resident, Jose Rivera, says he always loves to help whenever...
cbs7.com

Malloween takes over Music City Mall

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday, Music City Mall celebrated its annual event ‘Malloween’, which has been a part of West Texas for over ten years. Hundreds of kids lined up along the entrances of retail stores to trick-or-treat. CBS7′s very own Eduardo Huijon Jr. and Jair Brooks...
ABC Big 2 News

Search for 19-year-old Caitlin Denison continues in Midland

MIDLAND, TX. (KPEJ/KMID) – The search for a missing 19-year-old is now entering its fifth year. Caitlin Denison was 19-years-old at the time of her disappearance and hasn’t been heard from since she arrived in Midland after boarding a plane from Nevada. “We didn’t have any idea that she was planning on leaving, nothing, and […]
NewsWest 9

Floyd Gwin Park gets new amenities

ODESSA, Texas — Floyd Gwin Park certainly has a long history in Odessa and it’s come a long way since its inception. But the parks and rec department decided to acknowledge the progress was made with the renovations that have been done on it. Friday was the ribbon...
ccpdblotter.com

Impound lot auction

Time: 10:00 am (gates open at 8:00 am) ON SITE AUCTION SALE AND LIVE ONLINE (WEBCAST) REGISTRATION: visit https://siskauction.hibid.com/ to register and obtain further on-line auction instructions. VIEWING: Friday, November 4, 2022, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. EVERYONE MUST BE REGISTERED AND HAVE A BIDDER NUMBER TO ENTER THE...
LoneStar 92

Ask Midland Odessa – What Stuff Only Happens In HORROR Movies?

Only in a horror movies! Right??? You got to love it! But, WOW it will have you yelling at the Screen! Why do people do certain things in a horror movie? Lets make a list!. People running upstairs when being chased. Rodolfo. People tripping over when being chased and then...
ABC Big 2 News

Good Samaritan search in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Lisa Wilk-Heilesen is currently in Houston accompanying her daughter to rehab following a brutal car crash on Sept. 23rd at the intersection of Highway 158 and ECR 160. But she’s also on Facebook and hoping to find the people who saw her daughter’s crashed car and potentially saved her life. The […]
NewsWest 9

Midland boys become Sheriff's Deputies for a day

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Department got their ranks bolstered for a day with two new deputies Maverick and Mason Stokes. The unusual thing about these people are... they're six and three years old respectively. At the Horseshoe today, the boys got the chance to become honorary...
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

