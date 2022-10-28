Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
H-E-B to hold Feast of Sharing events in the Permian Basin
TEXAS, USA — H-E-B has released dates and times for its 2022 Feast of Sharing events. The annual tradition provides free meals to thousands of people across Texas and Mexico and has been happening since 1989. Dinners are spread across November and December. They also often include live entertainment,...
7 teen approved party ideas in Midland, Odessa
(KMID/KPEJ)- Are you looking for an epic party venue to celebrate your teen’s next birthday? Here are seven teen, and parent, approved ideas that won’t break the bank. Rimrock Raceway Zoom into the celebration with the folks at Rimrock Raceway- Located at 12412 W Highway 80 E, in Odessa, Rimrock Raceway offers party packages starting […]
Local Urban Legend, Did The Devil Dance At Los Arcos Ballroom In Odessa?
I have heard this story over the years, I am not exactly sure when it supposedly happened but I believe this event was said to have happened back in the 1980s. I was reminded of this story when someone posted a comment on a public Facebook group. A member of the group asked if anyone had noticed a well-dressed man at the Jon Pardi concert at the Horseshoe back at the beginning of the month. Someone in the comments brought up the legend or old tale of the night the devil supposedly showed up at the Los Arcos Ballroom in Odessa.
Like Birria Tacos? Check Out The New Birria Pizza At This Pizzeria In Odessa!
Birria Tacos are awesome! Are you a fan of birria tacos? And, if you are then you definitely need to try the Birria Pizza!. • BIRRIA PIZZA NOW AVAILABLE AT JERSEY GIRL PIZZA IN ODESSA (While Supplies Last!) Teak & Charlie's Jersey Girl Pizza NOW has Birria Pizza! Yep, if...
cbs7.com
Midland resident offers help toward Andrews family
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Last week, we covered a story on a family that lost their home after a fire in Andrews. Now, a Midland resident, wants to help this family get back on their feet by donating home essentials. Midland resident, Jose Rivera, says he always loves to help whenever...
Kick Off The Holiday Season This Weekend With These 2 Charming Midland-Odessa Events!
Happy 1st day of November! With the trick or treating out of the way, it is now time to look forward to the holidays, Thanksgiving being the first of them. What an exciting time to be alive! There is so much to look forward to in the month of November and it all kicks off this first weekend with feasting and shopping, two of my favorite things.
cbs7.com
Texas DPS (West Texas Region) searching for recruits in the Permian Basin
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If you’re looking to make a positive impact in the community, West Texas DPS has you covered. On Saturday morning, the Texas DPS West Texas region held an on-site recruitment test at the Wilson & Young Medal of Honor Middle School track and field. The...
See The Awesome Cars This Car Show Scared Up In Midland This Past Weekend!
Halloween weekend and this car show scared up some pretty awesome-looking rides. It was the 2nd annual Cruise For A Cause Car Show...Hundreds came out to support the cause and see some sweet rides. It happened at the Midland County Horseshoe! There was Trunk or Treating..a costume contest, and food trucks! all benefiting Spectrum of Solutions!
‘We have no closure’: 2 years later, murder of Alec Michael Del Bosque remains unsolved
Alec was shot and killed in West Odessa on Halloween night in 2020 ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Halloween is heartbreaking for the Del Bosque family. On October 31, 2020, Alec Michael Del Bosque, was shot and killed in West Odessa. The 18-year-old was gunned down outside of a nighttime party. Two years later, Alec’s […]
cbs7.com
Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center hosted their first annual Día de los Muertos Brunch
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Marriott Hotel hosted its first annual Día de Los Muertos Brunch, Sunday morning. According to the Marketing Specialist for the Odessa Marriott Hotel, Melanie Sendejo, one-hundred-thirty-four West Texans reserved their tickets ahead of the event. Walk-ins were welcomed but were not guaranteed service—tickets...
YouTuber Ranks Top 10 Worst Cities in Texas. Is Midland/Odessa On the List?
The video below only ranks cities and towns in areas of south and east Texas, so Midland/Odessa and nothing near here are featured in this video. But here is the list of "cities," as they call them, that are the worst to live in but only a handful could be called cities, otherwise they are mostly small towns.
cbs7.com
Malloween takes over Music City Mall
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday, Music City Mall celebrated its annual event ‘Malloween’, which has been a part of West Texas for over ten years. Hundreds of kids lined up along the entrances of retail stores to trick-or-treat. CBS7′s very own Eduardo Huijon Jr. and Jair Brooks...
Pilar Moon Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Odessa (Odessa, TX)
According to the Odessa Police Department, a pedestrian accident occurred in Odessa on Thursday. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the 2400 block of W Interstate 20 at around 1 a.m.
Search for 19-year-old Caitlin Denison continues in Midland
MIDLAND, TX. (KPEJ/KMID) – The search for a missing 19-year-old is now entering its fifth year. Caitlin Denison was 19-years-old at the time of her disappearance and hasn’t been heard from since she arrived in Midland after boarding a plane from Nevada. “We didn’t have any idea that she was planning on leaving, nothing, and […]
Floyd Gwin Park gets new amenities
ODESSA, Texas — Floyd Gwin Park certainly has a long history in Odessa and it’s come a long way since its inception. But the parks and rec department decided to acknowledge the progress was made with the renovations that have been done on it. Friday was the ribbon...
Now Open! Craziest Exit Off Loop 250 Gets New Off-Ramp In Midland!
Earlier this week, Midland opened up 2 new On-Ramps! Well, now there is a new OFF-RAMP that is open to making traffic better, we hope! The exit to Highway 191 towards H-E-B in Midland off Loop 250 has always been a headache. Will this help? Sure hope so!. • HEADING...
ccpdblotter.com
Impound lot auction
Time: 10:00 am (gates open at 8:00 am) ON SITE AUCTION SALE AND LIVE ONLINE (WEBCAST) REGISTRATION: visit https://siskauction.hibid.com/ to register and obtain further on-line auction instructions. VIEWING: Friday, November 4, 2022, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. EVERYONE MUST BE REGISTERED AND HAVE A BIDDER NUMBER TO ENTER THE...
Ask Midland Odessa – What Stuff Only Happens In HORROR Movies?
Only in a horror movies! Right??? You got to love it! But, WOW it will have you yelling at the Screen! Why do people do certain things in a horror movie? Lets make a list!. People running upstairs when being chased. Rodolfo. People tripping over when being chased and then...
Good Samaritan search in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Lisa Wilk-Heilesen is currently in Houston accompanying her daughter to rehab following a brutal car crash on Sept. 23rd at the intersection of Highway 158 and ECR 160. But she’s also on Facebook and hoping to find the people who saw her daughter’s crashed car and potentially saved her life. The […]
Midland boys become Sheriff's Deputies for a day
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Department got their ranks bolstered for a day with two new deputies Maverick and Mason Stokes. The unusual thing about these people are... they're six and three years old respectively. At the Horseshoe today, the boys got the chance to become honorary...
LoneStar 92
Midland, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
894K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://lonestar92.com
Comments / 0