Twister Sequel Twisters in the Works 26 Years Later with The Revenant Screenwriter
Twister, starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton, was a box office hit when it debuted back in 1996 A sequel to 1996's Twister is on its way. PEOPLE confirmed that Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are working on a follow-up, titled Twisters, 26 years after Twister hit theaters. Mark L. Smith, who wrote 2015's The Revenant, has signed on to write the sequel, with Jurassic World Dominion producer Frank Marshall producing. Twister starred Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton and became a hit earning over $494 million at...
'Barbarian' director: 'original horror is working'
With the box office success of "Smile," "The Black Phone" and his "Barbarian" this year, writer-director Zach Cregger says it's clear that "original horror is working right now."
Collider
‘Jeepers Creepers’ Controversial History Unearthed in New Dread Central Podcast
Now deep into October, horror fans have been feasting on new releases, from franchise beasts like Halloween Ends to indie box office hits like Terrifier 2. As the spooky season's hours dwindle away, we genre fans begin to find ourselves in a horror-barren land of rom-coms, in search of scary content. This year, Dread Central's Josh Korngut has the perfect remedy with his podcast Jeepers Creepers Unseen, a true crime deep-dive into the murky history of the Jeepers Creepers franchise. This limited series explores the concept of whether or not art can, or should, be viewed separately from its creator, and offers up facts and information for fans to make an educated decision. The podcast premieres October 25, on DREAD Podcast Network.
Altitude Boards International Thriller ‘The Prize’ Starring Jason Clarke And Haley Bennett — AFM
Altitude has boarded sales on the Village Roadshow Pictures thriller The Prize, starring Jason Clarke (Zero Dark Thirty) and Haley Bennett (Till). The London-based company will present the project to buyers at AFM this week, with additional support and review from Village Roadshow Pictures’ international sales team. Written by Chris Sparling (Greenland) with Espen Sandberg (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) attached to the direct, the pic is billed as a “taut Hitchcockian thriller” about an unwitting American who makes a last-minute trip to Sweden to attend the funeral of an old friend — a ranking member of...
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Dennis Weaver’s Chester Had an Easter Egg in Steven Spielberg’s ‘Duel’
'Gunsmoke' actor Dennis Weaver played Chester for a staggering 9 seasons before moving onto other projects, such as Steven Spielberg's 'Duel.' The character got his own Easter egg.
Inside Nova
Tim Burton refuses to watch his own movies
Tim Burton refuses to watch his own films and compares seeing clips of his work to attending a funeral. The director has produced memorable movies such as 'Edward Scissorhands', 'Batman Returns' and 'Beetlejuice' but he's confessed he doesn't enjoy watching the films he's created - and actively avoids having to watch any of them back.
These 10 BuzzFeed Community Quizzes Brought In The Most Views This October, So Come On In And Check 'Em Out
It's hard to say goodbye to ~spooky season~, but at least we have these quizzes to lift our spirits!
What Makes This Frank Lloyd Wright House So Beloved in Hollywood?
If you’ve ever seen Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Day of the Locust, or Blade Runner, then you’ve also seen the Ennis House. In the films, the property is used to depict a vampire mansion, a private residence, and an apartment building respectively. Designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in 1923 and constructed in 1924, the home has made more than 80 onscreen appearances throughout its near century-long existence, according to the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. However, it was the home’s feature in House on Haunted Hill in 1959 that brought it into ghoulish acclaim.
netflixjunkie.com
Is ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Available on Netflix? Where Can You Watch the Film?
Countless films have been made on World War 2 but few were able to capture the brutality of the trench warfare of the First World War. Edward Berger’s First World War film, All Quiet on the Western Front joins the rank of the finest world war 1 films ever made. The 2022 war film showcases the horrors of the war and is based on the famous Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 novel of the same name.
What to watch in November 2022: 13 new movies and shows on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus and more
November is packed with new shows and movies on the top streaming services, broadcast and cable TV. Here's what you should plan to watch this month.
Ranking The Costumes In "Abbott Elementary," From "Just Okay" To "Incredibly Iconic"
Long live baby Thanos!!
New Movies and Shows To Watch: HBO Max’s ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 + More
Whether you want to watch rich people with hidden demons, or demons who want to live among regular people, there are plenty of new shows and movies premiering this week to look forward to. This week’s new releases include the second season of HBO’s The White Lotus, Netflix’s Wendell & Wild, which reunites comedy duo Key and Peele who play animated demons in this animated film, and a creepy thriller, The Devil’s Hour, on Amazon Prime Video. With so many great new shows and films to choose from, let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.
‘Wendell & Wild’ Is Henry Selick’s Inventive And Dizzying Triumph – Review
In 2009, it was considered almost shocking when Pixar’s Up addressed the subject of death in its now-classic opening sequence, a bittersweet mini-movie of love and loss. Nowadays, after 2017’s Coco and 2020’s Soul, and with Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio on the horizon, it’s hard to believe it was ever thought that a commercial animated movie couldn’t — or, more pertinently, shouldn’t — tackle such dark themes. But while that door is now open, Henry Selick’s Wendell & Wild finds inventive ways to blow the hinges off, going even further into cult territory than he has ever been before.
NME
Listen to ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’ soundtrack by Let’s Eat Grandma
The full soundtrack for the new Netflix series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, scored by Let’s Eat Grandma, has been released. Directed by Colm McCarthy, Rachna Suri, and Deb Paterson, the new fantasy drama series is based on Sally Green’s acclaimed 2014 young adult novel Half Bad.
Verve Signs Pixar ‘Elemental’ Screenwriter Brenda Hsueh
EXCLUSIVE: Brenda Hsueh, a writer on Disney and Pixar’s upcoming feature film, Elemental, has inksed with Verve after a competitive signing. She joins a stable of the agency’s clients working in the animation space and Pixar brain trust. Hsueh began her career working on the first three seasons of How I Met Your Mother, then as a Co-EP on The Afterparty and Mr. Corman, both at Apple. In the feature space, in addition to working on the 2023 release Elemental for Disney and Pixar, Brenda also consulted for Domee Shi, the director of Turning Red, and, most recently wrote the animated Ghostbusters movie for...
Bustle
Boiling Point’s TV Sequel Is Set To Deliver A “Rollercoaster Of Emotions”
When indie movie Boiling Point, starring Stephen Graham, was released at the beginning of 2022, its one-take format and frenetic energy immediately garnered critical acclaim. The film rating currently has a 99% approval rating among critics and 85% among general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. So it seems fitting, really, that the hit film is going to be followed up with a sequel, only this time it’ll be a drama series for the BBC. Find out everything you need to know about the upcoming TV programme, below.
Drew Barrymore reveals she thought E.T. was real when filming the movie: 'I really loved him'
'I would go and take lunch to him,' the star recalled, talking about working on the film at 7 years of age.
Washington Examiner
: The horror classic that foreshadowed Drag Queen Story Hour
This October marks the 10th anniversary of the release of Sinister, one of the best horror movies of the last two decades. Sinister also foreshadowed the demonic phenomena of Drag Queen Story Hour and the sexualization of American children. Before analyzing Sinister, it’s important to note that horror movies ,...
'Simpsons' Halloween 'Treehouse' anime challenged animators
"The Simpsons" writer/producer Carolyn Omine tells UPI about the unique challenges of anime and stop-motion "Treehouse of Horror XXXIII" segments, as well as combining old "Simpsons" episodes with a new one.
