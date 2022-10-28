Read full article on original website
Florida Woman Wakes Up To Giant Alligator In Her Kitchen: “A Huge One”
Can you imagine waking up, sauntering downstairs to make yourself some breakfast when you notice a monster alligator just chilling in the kitchen?. Forget about the coffee, I think that’ll scare you awake for the day. A woman living in Clearwater, Florida, had this exact experience a few years...
The Irwins dress up as The Office characters for Halloween - as baby Grace Warrior sports a classic Aussie mullet
The Irwins gave it their all for Halloween this year with the ultimate group costume. Bindi Irwin, her husband Chandler Powell, younger brother Robert Irwin and daughter Grace Warrior all dressed as characters from The Office. Bindi, 24, and Chandler, 25, went as Jim and Pam from one of the...
Luke Bryan Defends Bringing Out ‘Very Polarizing’ Ron DeSantis at Florida Concert
Luke Bryan defended bringing out “very polarizing” Gov. Ron DeSantis Friday night at the country star’s Jacksonville, Florida concert. During the show, Bryan announced that proceeds from his Sunshine State gigs would go toward the Florida Disaster Fund, which is raising money for those impacted by Hurricane Ian; Bryan’s Florida shows were initially postponed due to the hurricane. In announcing the donation Friday, Bryan warmly welcomed onstage Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who — in the last few months alone — sent migrants to Martha’s Vineyard as a political stunt and cracked down on voting rights in the state. Bryan’s invitation of DeSantis...
Brooke Eden & Hilary Hoover Tie The Knot In Stunning Beach Wedding Ceremony
The couple tied the knot in a stunning beach wedding at a Mexico resort over the weekend, finally saying “I do” after several years. Eden and Hoover shared photos from their wedding day as they gushed in a heartfelt Instagram caption: “It’s officially official!! We waited almost 7 years for this day, so we wanted to go big! We decided to trap a bunch of our favorite people on a resort in Mexico and it’s been THE BEST week of our lives. …More details later, today we’re just celebrating getting to call each other WIFE.” Eden added: “Together with you, I vow to advocate for equality and to fight for a world where no one fears loving who they love.”
Trick Or Treat! Your Enemy Sent Someone To Kill You
‘Murder With My Husband’ and the bizarre tale of the trick-or-treater who shot a man at his own home
The Real Reason Val Chmerkovskiy Will Not Be on 'Dancing with the Stars' Tonight
COVID-19 has hit Dancing with the Stars once again and this time it is pro Val Chmerkovskiy who has tested positive. Val broke the news on Instagram that he will not be able to compete with Gabby Windey on tonight’s Halloween Night episode, and that he would be replaced by Alan Bersten, who was voted off the show along with his partner Jessie James Decker last week.
Kim Kardashian Mistakenly Dresses In Costume For A Birthday Party
Kim Kardashian's mistake is our pleasure. On Saturday, she dressed up for Halloween as Mystique from the X-Men. While the costume was great, the occasion was wrong. Kardashian was invited to Tracee Ellis Ross's 50th birthday party. It was not a Halloween costume situation. Kim was a good sport and...
Dierks Bentley Has His 'Game Face' Ready To Compete In Celebrity Tournament
Dierks Bentley is getting his “game face” ready for the upcoming all-star pickle ball tournament, a two-hour CBS sports comedy special that includes 15 other celebrities in the competition. The tournament is produced by Emmy Award-winning late-night host Stephen Colbert’s Spartina, Funny Or Die and CBS Studios, according to a press release earlier this month.
Hello to All That: Joan Didion’s Desk, Typewriter and Books Are All Headed to Auction Next Month
Fans of the late writer Joan Didion will soon get a chance to purchase some of her most prized possessions. Stair Galleries, an auction house located in Hudson, New York, will auction off furniture and items belonging to the writer, whose incisive work has had an impact on readers since the 1960s. Hundreds of lots are set to go up for grabs as part of the estate sale, including artwork, books and other items that occupied Didion’s apartment at the end of her life. Among the highlights of the sale are pieces from Didion and her late husband John Gregory Dunne’s art...
20 Facts That Shocked, Surprised, And Spooked Me This Week
While recording "Monster Mash," Bobby Pickett and Lenny Capizzi used household items to make the spooky sound effects: the cauldron sound was achieved by blowing bubbles into a glass of water, and they replicated the sound of a coffin opening by scraping a rusty nail. Despite the song's success in America, it wasn't as well received in England. The BBC elected not to play the song because they thought it was "too morbid."
Meek Mill Reveals 'Dreams And Nightmares' 10th Anniversary Concert
Meek Mill plans to celebrate the impact his debut album Dreams and Nightmares made on the rap game with a huge concert in his hometown. On Monday, October 31, the Philly native announced his Dreams and Nightmares 10-Year Anniversary Concert. The one-night show is happening on Thanksgiving weekend at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday, November 26. Meek aims to perform all of his greatest hits off the album like the album's iconic intro to his Drake-assisted "Amen." The Dreamchasers founder also intends to bring some friends out with him, but he hasn't provided details on the lineup yet.
The Best Gifts for Foodies of All Kinds
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Everyone has at least one foodie in their life. Whether they’re an impressive home cook, a restaurant devotee, or a professional working in the industry these are the people who make our lives more delicious — literally, by filling our lives with tasty bites and superior sips, but also figuratively, with their infectious enthusiasm for the pleasures of wining and dining. More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Women's Designer Belts to Wear This Fall from Hollywood-Loved LabelsThese Are...
LOVE IS ALIVE: I Attended The Judds Farewell Tour
You can't be a fan of country music without having an infinite amount of respect for The Judds. A mother-daughter duo from the mountains of Kentucky, Naomi and Wynonna Judd established themselves as one of the most successful duos of country music history. With an official retirement of the duo in 1991, fans were excited to see the news they were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame earlier this year. However, the happiness soon turned to mourning when it was revealed that matriarch of the group, Naomi, had passed away after a lengthy and bravely public mental health battle.
HUNGERTHON 2022
Help iHeartRadio and WhyHunger End Hunger in America for Good. Join the 2022 Hungerthon Campaign. Join iHeartRadio and WhyHunger in fighting for everyone’s right to nutritious food through Hungerthon, the annual campaign to raise funds and awareness to end hunger in the U.S. for good. Hunger in America continues...
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Emily Ratajkowski, Christina, Madonna, Karkashians!
Emily Ratajkowski transforms into a cowgirl for Halloween weekend. Christina Aguilera re-creates ‘Dirrty’ look 20 years later. You probably would have found this by yourself, but dang it, if she doesn't look good! I'm barely on tick tock, but I think I might have a new follower. Manny.
