ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foodieflashpacker.com

The 15 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In NYC

From cheap street snacks to exquisite caviar French plates, NYC has some of the best food in the world. You’re sure to find something of interest here, no matter your interests. If your budget allows, you can also have a pre-fixe lunch at a Michelin-starred restaurant. From their street...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Insane plan for a Times Square casino shows how crooked the whole ‘gaming in NYC’ game is

Gov. Kathy Hochul at Tuesday’s debate reaffirmed her commitment to casinos downstate, no doubt looking forward to a continued avalanche of campaign donations from all the would-be players — no matter that more casinos in the city would be a disaster. How big a (legal) bribe will it take for her to utterly ignore the public interest and sign off on a clip joint in Times Square?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
milfordmirror.com

What's the difference between the CT and NY real estate market? Here's a look at recent trends

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The two houses were priced roughly the same near $900,000 in August, and within weeks the keys for both would be handed over to new owners who now live three miles apart. But where one buyer negotiated a discounted price to move onto a tree-lined street in Ridgefield, the other did the same on a country lane in Lewisboro, N.Y., less than 200 yards across the Connecticut line.
CONNECTICUT STATE
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Westport, CT

The town of Westport, Connecticut lies in the southernmost part of the state along the Long Island Sound. Lovingly nicknamed “WePo,” Westport is known within popular culture as a “creative heaven” due to the inspiring arts district as well as the city’s history as a temporary home for F. Scott Fitzgerald and other historical visionaries.
WESTPORT, CT
therealdeal.com

Wall Street firms double down on Connecticut offices

Blue Owl Capital and Citadel are among those planting roots in Connecticut. Financial firms have led the charge in calling employees back to their desks, but more leases outside of the city means workers in the tri-state area don’t have to head back to Wall Street. More companies are...
GREENWICH, CT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Do you Know the Story Behind the “Spy House” in the Hudson Valley?

There is something new to learn in the Hudson Valley every day. Each town has a story of its own to tell. Some locations can date back to as early as the 1600s with settlers. Some pieces of history are hidden in the Hudson Valley while others are in front of us. To name a few, a shocking story changed an upstate town forever. The Anti-Rent War happened in Andes, NY. There's also the Dutchess County, NY town that was once referred to by a different name than it is called now. A post office in the Hudson Valley is known as a National Historic Site where FDR was a part of and Uncle Sam's home is located in Catskill, NY with the basement now being a tiki bar open to the public.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
PIX11

NY lottery ticket worth $730,026 sold

NEWBURGH, NY (PIX11) — A lucky lottery player in New York is set to take home nearly three quarters of a million dollars. A second-prize winning ticket for the New York LOTTO is worth $730,026. It was sold for Saturday’s drawing at Smokes For Less on North Plank Road in Newburgh, officials said. The winning […]
NEWBURGH, NY
theexaminernews.com

Bowman, Ex-Scarsdale Mayor in 16th Congressional District Matchup

Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, a Westchester pediatrician, medical director in the Bronxville School District and former Scarsdale mayor, is vying to unseat Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-Yonkers) in the upcoming race for New York’s 16th Congressional District, which includes all of southern Westchester, including White Plains, and a portion of the northern Bronx.
SCARSDALE, NY
W42ST.nyc

Restaurant Row Building Immigrant Couple Bought for $77,000 in 1973 is on Market for $26 Million

A Hell’s Kitchen building which last sold for $77,000 is on the market for $26 million in an astonishing appreciation in value, and the culmination of a classic New York story of immigrant grit for a Greek couple who scraped together the money to buy it 49 years ago. Anchoring the western end of Restaurant […] The post Restaurant Row Building Immigrant Couple Bought for $77,000 in 1973 is on Market for $26 Million appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Company deserts 180K sf building on Long Island to shrink footprint

Long Island’s largest public company is abandoning a large part of its office footprint. Medical supply distributor Henry Schein is leaving its 180,000-square-foot office at 80 Baylis Road in Melville at the end of the year, Newsday reported. The space, internally referred to as Melville East, is the larger of the company’s two headquarters in the Suffolk County hamlet.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump

A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX 61

Message in a bottle from 1980s found on Charles Island

MILFORD, Conn. — A message in a bottle left by a family visiting Connecticut's shoreline nearly 40 years ago has been unearthed, and now the search is on to find the family who wrote it. The 38-year-old artifact was found buried at Charles Island, a part of Silver Sands...
MILFORD, CT
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.

 https://seacoastcurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy