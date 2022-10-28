Syndication: The Enquirer

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Cincinnati Bengals
Oct 23, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field after the victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Raiders remain cautious with injured TE Darren Waller
Raiders tight end Darren Waller remains day-to-day but Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels plans to be cautious putting him back on the field.
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
Sep 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II (22) rushes against Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Packers Bills Football
Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs, left, celebrates a touchdown with center Josh Myers during the first half against the Bills on Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Report: Saints RB Mark Ingram (knee) out 3-4 weeks
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain and likely will be sidelined 3-4 weeks, NFL Network reported Monday.
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions
Oct 30, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) runs against Miami Dolphins safety Verone McKinley III (32) during the first half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Junfu Han-USA TODAY Sports
Panthers sticking with P.J. Walker at QB
P.J. Walker will remain the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers in Week 9.
NFL: New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns
Oct 16, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker (1) falls over Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots
Sep 25, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) runs with the ball in front of New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marcus Brady was hired as offensive coordinator in 2021. (File Photo Indianapolis Colts Rookie Minicamp On Friday May 11 2018
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Oct 27, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) drops back to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
Oct 31, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) limps off the field in the second quarter during an NFL Week 8 game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. Mandatory…
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Bills
The Green Bay Packers have lost four consecutive games, the latest a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.
NFL: Washington Football Team at Atlanta Falcons
Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) runs after a catch against the Washington Football Team in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Bengals fear CB Chidobe Awuzie has torn ACL
The Cincinnati Bengals are bracing for tests to show that cornerback Chidobe Awuzie suffered a torn ACL in Monday night's game, NFL Network reported Tuesday.
NFL: Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams
Aug 19, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; A general overall view of the Los Angeles Rams logo at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Buccaneers Sign Two Former 2020 Super Bowl Champions
Two familiar faces in Tampa Bay have re-joined the Buccaneers, after being signed to the team's practice squad.
NFL: Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts
Oct 30, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) reaches up for the ball Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, during a game against the Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Mandatory Credit:…
