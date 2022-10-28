Do you want to start off 2023 with something fun and uplifting? Well, HBO doesn’t want that for you. That’s clearly the only reason why it would announce that The Last of Us will premiere on January 15. Specifically, the first episode in the nine-episode series will premiere on the cable network Sunday, January 15 at 9/8c p.m. Based on the Naughty Dog game of the same name, The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed by a fungi-adjacent apocalypse. In the middle of this new and horrific reality stands the hardened Joel (Pedro Pascal),...

