NCAA Football: Liberty at Wake Forest

Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
Wake Forest vs. UNC Kickoff Time Announced
The Big Four Championship will be determined over the next month, as Wake Forest plays NC State and UNC in successive weeks, followed by Duke to close out the regular season. The Deacs and the Tar Heels will square off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, the ACC announced Monday morning. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
BREAKING: 2023 CB Travon West commits to Wake Forest
Continuing to add to their highest rated recruiting class in school history, Wake Forest added another talented prospect to their arsenal today with Travon West pledging a verbal to the Demon Deacons. West recently backed off of his pledge to Indiana and committed to Wake over offers from App State,...
ncataggies.com
A&T Set to Play Sunday and Monday at Noon
NORTH CAROLINA A&T (9-13, 5-7 CAA): The Greatest Homecoming on Earth has made for an unusual weekend for the North Carolina A&T volleyball team. With thousands of Aggies visiting the campus on Saturday for the Aggies football game and other homecoming events, A&T volleyball moved its Saturday match against Northeastern to Sunday. The second match of the weekend series will be played Monday at noon.
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Five Iredell teams earn playoff spots
The N.C. High School Athletic Association released pairings for the football state playoffs on Saturday. Mooresville (9-1), champion of the Greater Metro Conference, garnered the highest seed among Iredell County qualifiers. The Blue Devils are seeded No. 2 in the 4A West. They open the playoffs at home against No. 31 Southwest Guilford (5-5).
NC A&T homecoming brings thousands of Aggie Alums to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina A&T homecoming is known as the "greatest homecoming on Earth." Spend just a few minutes at some of the events around campus and you'll quickly understand why. This year, homecoming returned, for the first time in two years, without any COVID restrictions. Aggie...
North Carolina Man's 'Heart Was Racing' After Scoring $200,000 Lottery Win
The lucky man's wife didn't believe he won at first because he's "always playing jokes on her."
wfmynews2.com
Aggie pride on full display at North Carolina A&T homecoming
The Greatest Homecoming on Earth returned in full for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Thousands flooded Greensboro streets.
RCR NXS Post Race Report: Martinsville Speedway
Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Fight Hard for a Top-Five Finish at Martinsville Speedway. “I had a really fast Whelen Chevrolet today. I put us in a hole early by getting a speeding penalty, but luckily we were able to work as a team to recover and ultimately finish second. Our Chevrolet was tight all day, but our RCR team worked on it every chance we got. Towards the end of the race, it was crazy with guys moving and wrecking each other. I knew to have a shot for the win I needed to be aggressive, and that's what I did. It feels good to leave Martinsville with second-place finish. I love racing here and RCR brought me a Chevrolet where I could race like i needed to."
Greensboro man can buy home for his family after $200,000 lottery win
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bryan Lofton moved to Greensboro several months ago with his wife and kids from Maryland. “I already liked it here but I’m definitely loving North Carolina now,” he said. “This is just icing on the cake.”. The icing was a $200,000 lottery win...
Rider jumps off motorcycle before guard rail cuts bike in half on I-77N in North Carolina, officials say
The crash happened Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, on I-77 northbound at I-485, Exit 19.
Salisbury’s Red Hot Mamas host run in honor of Eliza Fletcher
SALISBURY, N.C. — A women’s running group, Red Hot Mamas, organized a run in memory of Eliza Fletcher in Salisbury, N.C. on Saturday morning. The 5k run began at 4:30 a.m., the same time as Eliza Fletcher’s last run. The purpose of the run was to honor all women runner victims and to help raise awareness against all forms of violence against women.
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
qcnews.com
HOPE LOST: The night NC cops found Hope Solo passed out in a Walmart parking lot
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (Queen City News) – When Winston-Salem Police Officer A.J. Sereika pulled up in front of a black GMC Yukon in a Walmart parking lot on March 31, 2022, the woman sitting in the driver’s seat never saw him coming. The driver was asleep, with her head...
Roommate of NC A&T student killed recalls moments leading up to shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As North Carolina A&T State University gets ready to kick off homecoming celebrations, the campus community is mourning the loss of a student. Kaneycha Turner, 19, was killed in the same shooting that took 15-year-old Ronaldlee Snipes’ life Tuesday night. Greensboro police said four others were injured after shots rang out […]
wfdd.org
Forsyth GOP picks Susan Miller to replace deceased WS/FCS Board of Education candidate Stan Elrod
The Forsyth County Republican Party has selected Susan Miller to replace Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education candidate Stan Elrod, who died last week. Elrod was one of five candidates running in District 2, which accounts for four seats on the school board. In a meeting on Oct. 31, the county...
North Carolina school district to reconsider throwing away school meals for students without free lunch, cash
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County Schools is reconsidering a controversial lunch policy. On Friday, FOX8 obtained an email from DCS Director of School Nutrition S. Daved Roberts to cafeteria managers that said “high schoolers will no longer be allowed to charge in the cafeteria.” The change was to go into effect on Tuesday. […]
Crash with injuries shuts down all lanes of US-29 N in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update: All lanes have since reopened. All lanes of US-29 North are closed at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive due to an accident with injuries, according to police. Drivers are asked to avoid this area and utilize alternate routes of travel. This story is developing. Stay...
ourdavie.com
Knock, knock: Davie couple learns of million dollar prize Monday afternoon
Bruce and Susan Saunders were in their home on a rainy Monday afternoon, watching the news, and then they heard a knock at the door. Bruce knew exactly who was standing on his porch off Duke Whittaker Road near Mocksville. It was Dave Sayer, executive director of the Publishers Clearing House Prize Patrol.
abc45.com
Shooting in Winston-Salem leaves three people hurt
Winston-Salem, NC — An investigation is underway in Winston-Salem after a shooting leaves three people hurt. The shooting took place at 1800 N Patterson St., during the investigation officers found 23-year-old Jorden Jimenez was in the passenger side of the car when an unknown person began shooting at a building. Jimenez was shot in the arm and is being treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.
Greensboro Fire Department mourns the loss of a 26-year veteran after his fight with cancer
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Fire Department community is mourning the loss of one of their own. 26-year veteran Robert S. Swink died Monday after battling cancer. Swink started his career as a firefighter with the Guilford College Fire Department on September 3, 1996. Nearly three years later, he...
