NCAA Football: Liberty at Wake Forest

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Fight Hard for a Top-Five Finish at Martinsville Speedway. “I had a really fast Whelen Chevrolet today. I put us in a hole early by getting a speeding penalty, but luckily we were able to work as a team to recover and ultimately finish second. Our Chevrolet was tight all day, but our RCR team worked on it every chance we got. Towards the end of the race, it was crazy with guys moving and wrecking each other. I knew to have a shot for the win I needed to be aggressive, and that's what I did. It feels good to leave Martinsville with second-place finish. I love racing here and RCR brought me a Chevrolet where I could race like i needed to."

MARTINSVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO