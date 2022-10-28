ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

NCAA Football: Liberty at Wake Forest

By James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CIaEO_0iqYvwmg00

Sep 17, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Liberty Flames head coach Hugh Freeze looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons before the game at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

247Sports

Wake Forest vs. UNC Kickoff Time Announced

The Big Four Championship will be determined over the next month, as Wake Forest plays NC State and UNC in successive weeks, followed by Duke to close out the regular season. The Deacs and the Tar Heels will square off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, the ACC announced Monday morning. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
247Sports

BREAKING: 2023 CB Travon West commits to Wake Forest

Continuing to add to their highest rated recruiting class in school history, Wake Forest added another talented prospect to their arsenal today with Travon West pledging a verbal to the Demon Deacons. West recently backed off of his pledge to Indiana and committed to Wake over offers from App State,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
ncataggies.com

A&T Set to Play Sunday and Monday at Noon

NORTH CAROLINA A&T (9-13, 5-7 CAA): The Greatest Homecoming on Earth has made for an unusual weekend for the North Carolina A&T volleyball team. With thousands of Aggies visiting the campus on Saturday for the Aggies football game and other homecoming events, A&T volleyball moved its Saturday match against Northeastern to Sunday. The second match of the weekend series will be played Monday at noon.
GREENSBORO, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Five Iredell teams earn playoff spots

The N.C. High School Athletic Association released pairings for the football state playoffs on Saturday. Mooresville (9-1), champion of the Greater Metro Conference, garnered the highest seed among Iredell County qualifiers. The Blue Devils are seeded No. 2 in the 4A West. They open the playoffs at home against No. 31 Southwest Guilford (5-5).
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Speedway Digest

RCR NXS Post Race Report: Martinsville Speedway

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Fight Hard for a Top-Five Finish at Martinsville Speedway. “I had a really fast Whelen Chevrolet today. I put us in a hole early by getting a speeding penalty, but luckily we were able to work as a team to recover and ultimately finish second. Our Chevrolet was tight all day, but our RCR team worked on it every chance we got. Towards the end of the race, it was crazy with guys moving and wrecking each other. I knew to have a shot for the win I needed to be aggressive, and that's what I did. It feels good to leave Martinsville with second-place finish. I love racing here and RCR brought me a Chevrolet where I could race like i needed to."
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSOC Charlotte

Salisbury’s Red Hot Mamas host run in honor of Eliza Fletcher

SALISBURY, N.C. — A women’s running group, Red Hot Mamas, organized a run in memory of Eliza Fletcher in Salisbury, N.C. on Saturday morning. The 5k run began at 4:30 a.m., the same time as Eliza Fletcher’s last run. The purpose of the run was to honor all women runner victims and to help raise awareness against all forms of violence against women.
SALISBURY, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
HARRISBURG, NC
FOX8 News

Roommate of NC A&T student killed recalls moments leading up to shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As North Carolina A&T State University gets ready to kick off homecoming celebrations, the campus community is mourning the loss of a student. Kaneycha Turner, 19, was killed in the same shooting that took 15-year-old Ronaldlee Snipes’ life Tuesday night. Greensboro police said four others were injured after shots rang out […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina school district to reconsider throwing away school meals for students without free lunch, cash

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County Schools is reconsidering a controversial lunch policy. On Friday, FOX8 obtained an email from DCS Director of School Nutrition S. Daved Roberts to cafeteria managers that said “high schoolers will no longer be allowed to charge in the cafeteria.” The change was to go into effect on Tuesday. […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Shooting in Winston-Salem leaves three people hurt

Winston-Salem, NC — An investigation is underway in Winston-Salem after a shooting leaves three people hurt. The shooting took place at 1800 N Patterson St., during the investigation officers found 23-year-old Jorden Jimenez was in the passenger side of the car when an unknown person began shooting at a building. Jimenez was shot in the arm and is being treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Avery Journal-Times

The Avery Journal-Times

Newland, NC
The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.

 https://www.averyjournal.com/

