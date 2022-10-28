Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Jerry Lee Lewis' Final Photo Shows Legend in Ill Health While Visiting With Kris Kristofferson
Following the death of Jerry Lee Lewis, many of the music legend's fans are reflecting in his final Instagram photo. The picture shows Lewis, who was in ill health at the time, during a visit with fellow music icon Kris Kristofferson. In the photo, which we've shared below, Lewis is seen in bed while Kristofferson stands beside him.
Jerry Lee Lewis Through the Years: Photo Gallery
Jerry Lee Lewis helped inspire many of rock's biggest acts to become musicians. As you can see from the career-spanning collection of photographs below, many of them were lucky enough to meet or even perform with their pioneering hero. Born Sept. 29, 1935, Lewis shot to fame in 1957 with...
Pattie Boyd Called Marriage to George Harrison a ‘Ludicrous and Hateful Life’
According to George Harrison's first wife, Pattie Boyd, their life together was a "ludicrous and hateful one" because of his mood swings, drug use, and affairs.
Popculture
Gregg Philbin, REO Speedwagon Legend, Has Died
Gregg Philbin, the former REO Speedwagon bassist, died earlier this week, the band announced. Philbin was the group's second bassist and appeared on their first six studio albums. He was also the bassist on their first major success, the 1977 live double album, Live: You Get What You Pay For.
Guitar World Magazine
KHDK issues updated version of Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein’s Annihilator pedal – and it glows in the dark
The second iteration of the Annihilator acts as a two-in-one octave-down/boost pedal, and features a precision octatone control for versatile tones. Back in 2020, KHDK teamed up with horror punk guitarist and the Misfits member Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein to design the Annihilator – a three-in-one unit that acted as an octaver, a clean boost pedal and a blender.
Guitar World Magazine
Pale Waves on embracing “heavy distortion and chaos and power” and how The 1975's Matty Healy got them hooked on Vox's coffin-shaped Phantom
The first thing that strikes you about Pale Waves’ Unwanted is that it is loud. Like, loud in the volume sense. Even with the dial turned down it still sounds up. It isn’t background music. All this is by design on an album that takes the Manchester band’s...
Waylon Jennings Singing “Waymore’s Blues” Alongside His Wife Jessi Colter Is Solid Gold
If you crack open the dictionary and look up the definition of “cool,” you’re gonna get a full page picture of Waylon Jennings. He was as badass as it gets. Just watch this performance from Cowboy Jack Clement’s TV show from back in the day. Sitting...
Popculture
Henry Silva, 'Ocean's Eleven' Actor, Dead at 95
Henry Silva, the prolific character actor best known for his villain roles in films including Ocean's Eleven and The Manchurian Candidate, has died. Silva passed away of natural causes on Sept. 14 at the Motion Picture and Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California, his son Scott Silva confirmed to The New York Times. He was 95.
Motley Crue Issue Statement on Mick Mars’ Retirement: ‘We’ll Continue to Honor His Musical Legacy’
Motley Crue have issued a statement on the decision of their founding guitarist, Mick Mars, to retire from touring. In a statement released exclusively to Variety on Wednesday, Mars, 71, announced that his decades-long struggle with the rare disease Ankylosing Spondylitis, a type of arthritis that affects the spine, has made touring untenable. In the statement below, the band confirms rumors that former Marilyn Manson/ Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 will replace Mars on tour. (While Mars’ statement said he will continue to be a member of the band, presumably for future recordings, the group’s comment does not mention that.)...
Comments / 0