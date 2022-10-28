ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

Jerry Lee Lewis Through the Years: Photo Gallery

Jerry Lee Lewis helped inspire many of rock's biggest acts to become musicians. As you can see from the career-spanning collection of photographs below, many of them were lucky enough to meet or even perform with their pioneering hero. Born Sept. 29, 1935, Lewis shot to fame in 1957 with...
Popculture

Gregg Philbin, REO Speedwagon Legend, Has Died

Gregg Philbin, the former REO Speedwagon bassist, died earlier this week, the band announced. Philbin was the group's second bassist and appeared on their first six studio albums. He was also the bassist on their first major success, the 1977 live double album, Live: You Get What You Pay For.
ILLINOIS STATE
Guitar World Magazine

KHDK issues updated version of Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein’s Annihilator pedal – and it glows in the dark

The second iteration of the Annihilator acts as a two-in-one octave-down/boost pedal, and features a precision octatone control for versatile tones. Back in 2020, KHDK teamed up with horror punk guitarist and the Misfits member Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein to design the Annihilator – a three-in-one unit that acted as an octaver, a clean boost pedal and a blender.
Popculture

Henry Silva, 'Ocean's Eleven' Actor, Dead at 95

Henry Silva, the prolific character actor best known for his villain roles in films including Ocean's Eleven and The Manchurian Candidate, has died. Silva passed away of natural causes on Sept. 14 at the Motion Picture and Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California, his son Scott Silva confirmed to The New York Times. He was 95.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Motley Crue Issue Statement on Mick Mars’ Retirement: ‘We’ll Continue to Honor His Musical Legacy’

Motley Crue have issued a statement on the decision of their founding guitarist, Mick Mars, to retire from touring. In a statement released exclusively to Variety on Wednesday, Mars, 71, announced that his decades-long struggle with the rare disease Ankylosing Spondylitis, a type of arthritis that affects the spine, has made touring untenable. In the statement below, the band confirms rumors that former Marilyn Manson/ Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 will replace Mars on tour. (While Mars’ statement said he will continue to be a member of the band, presumably for future recordings, the group’s comment does not mention that.)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy