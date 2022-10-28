Motley Crue have issued a statement on the decision of their founding guitarist, Mick Mars, to retire from touring. In a statement released exclusively to Variety on Wednesday, Mars, 71, announced that his decades-long struggle with the rare disease Ankylosing Spondylitis, a type of arthritis that affects the spine, has made touring untenable. In the statement below, the band confirms rumors that former Marilyn Manson/ Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 will replace Mars on tour. (While Mars’ statement said he will continue to be a member of the band, presumably for future recordings, the group’s comment does not mention that.)...

4 DAYS AGO