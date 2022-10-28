Read full article on original website
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
‘The Voice’ Season 22 Episode 14 Recap: Three-Way Knockout Unleashes a Dragon on Team Legend
Three-Way Knockouts continue in 'The Voice' Season 22 Episode 14, sending home twice as many artists ahead of the Live Playoffs.
