racer.com
Newman/Haas auction totals over $6m in sales
Last weekend’s RM Sotheby’s Newman/Haas Racing auction of 44 cars and 33 lots of memorabilia owned by the Haas family generated $6,096,800.00 in sales. Topping the list was the 1993 Lola T93/00-Ford/Cosworth driven by 1992 Formula 1 world champion Nigel Mansell on the way to earning the 1993 CART IndyCar Series title for NHR. Purchased by McLaren Racing CEO and avid vintage racer Zak Brown, chassis No. HU5 went for $995,000, which adds to his growing collection of Newman/Haas Indy cars from the 1980s and 1990s.
racer.com
Arrow McLaren SP confirms Kanaan, NTT for 2023 Indy 500
Arrow McLaren SP has confirmed Tony Kanaan as the driver of its fourth entry for the Indianapolis 500. As RACER revealed in October, the winner of the 2013 Indy 500 will complete one of the strongest lineups for next year’s race alongside Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist, and Alexander Rossi, winner of the 100th Indy 500 from 2016.
racer.com
OPINION: Red Bull bites back
It’s hardly been a quiet spell to be in charge of Red Bull, has it?. I’m not sure there’s ever been a quiet spell, to be fair. It entered the sport as a disruptor in 2005, started winning races in 2009 and titles a year later. Then from 2014 onwards it struggled while hamstrung by the Renault V6 power unit, and was left fighting with its engine supplier before making the switch to Honda in 2019.
racer.com
Aston Martin signs Vandoorne as test and reserve driver
Aston Martin has signed Formula E champion Stoffel Vandoorne as a test and reserve driver for the 2023 season, opening up vacancies at Mercedes. Vandoorne raced for McLaren in 2017 and 2018 before joining Mercedes as a reserve while racing for its Formula E team. Vandoorne won this year’s title but will move to DS Penske for 2022/23, and at the same time has a new Formula 1 team who can call on him as a reserve if required as he joins Felipe Drugovich as Aston Martin back-ups.
racer.com
Campbell, Rushbrook, Wilson among latest speakers announced for Race Industry Week
Jim Campbell, Vice President of GM Performance & Motorsports; Mark Rushbrook, Global Director of Ford Performance; David Wilson, President of Toyota Racing Development USA; Mo Murray, SVP of Garage Team Mazda; Greg Gill, President & CEO of SRO Motorsports America; and Marty Fiolka, Promoter for Crandon International Raceway have joined the impressive, growing list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov 28 – Dec 2, 2022.
racer.com
Keselowski disqualified from fourth at Martinsville
Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 RFK Racing Ford Mustang has been disqualified from the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway because it did not meet the minimum weight requirement in post-race technical inspection. NASCAR cited section 14.11.2 in the rule book. Keselowski had one of his best outings at the Virginia...
racer.com
The Martinsville rimshot heard round the world - driver reactions
Ross Chastain’s shocking last-lap move at Martinsville Speedway left his peers complimenting his ingenuity but wondering if a Pandora’s box had been opened. The Trackhouse Racing driver went full throttle into Turn 3 and rode the outside wall to the finish, picking up five spots in the process. It was what Chastain needed to do to advance in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, as Denny Hamlin was running well ahead of him.
racer.com
Nobody can match Verstappen instantly in same car - Perez
Sergio Perez says nobody could come into Red Bull and match Max Verstappen in the same car straight away, after his teammate’s record-breaking 14th win of the season in Mexico. Verstappen has won eight of the past nine races with Perez winning the other as the Dutchman wrapped up...
racer.com
Ferrari’s seeking answers for Mexico woes beyond engine
Ferrari had to turn its power unit down during the Mexico City Grand Prix weekend but doesn’t believe that accounts for how far off the pace it was. Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished fifth and sixth respectively, a minute behind race-winner Max Verstappen. More notably, Valtteri Bottas – in an Alfa Romeo using the same power unit – was able to split the pair in qualifying despite Ferrari regularly being the quickest car on a Saturday, and team principal Mattia Binotto says there are unanswered questions when it comes to the lack of performance.
racer.com
PRUETT: Bumping is back on the cards for the 2023 Indy 500
It’s the start of November, which I readily admit is way too early to look at the entry list for May’s Indianapolis 500. But there’s a good reason for it, especially after last season’s painfully drawn-out efforts to find the 33rd and final entry that took five months and the combined efforts of four teams to make happen.
racer.com
RLL adding fourth car for 2023 Indy 500
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing will expand its team for the Indianapolis 500 with four Honda-powered cars. RLL heads into 2023 with its three-car full-time lineup of Graham Rahal, 2022 NTT IndyCar Series Rookie of the Year Christian Lundgaard, and Jack Harvey, and will grow to four for the first time in its 30-plus years of operation.
racer.com
McConnell gets first ever Nitro RX victory at Glen Helen
Fraser McConnell backed up his first top qualifier result at Glen Helen Raceway to claim his first win in Nitro Rallycross’ premier Group E category. McConnell started the final on pole after an early heat win on Sunday and resisted a start line challenge from fellow Dreyer & Reinbold JC driver Robin Larsson to hold the advantage early on.
racer.com
Force, Hight, Enders, M. Smith go No. 1 at NHRA Nevada Nationals
Funny Car points leader Robert Hight held on to the top spot at the 22nd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals on Saturday, claiming the No. 1 qualifier to ensure a nitro sweep from John Force Racing at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Erica Enders (Pro...
racer.com
Team USA blog: Elliott Budzinski
The Formula Ford Festival is over, Thomas has joined William and me at our Milton Keynes base away from the track, and our time in the UK has flown by. The happenings and results from Brands Hatch have been posted and told, but what hasn’t been shared are my personal experiences from the Formula Ford Festival and what life is like as a Team USA Scholarship driver.
racer.com
Ricciardo struggling to understand form after P7 despite 10s penalty
Daniel Ricciardo admits it is tough for him to understand his fluctuating form after an impressive drive to seventh place in the Mexico City Grand Prix despite a 10-second time penalty. Last time out out at COTA, Ricciardo felt particularly low after an uncompetitive race, but he bounced back with...
racer.com
Champions crowned in Blue Marble Radical Cup North America
It was the final event day of the 2022 Blue Marble Radical Cup North America program as champions were crowned in all three divisions. Earning race wins were Judd Miller, Reid Stewart, and Aurora Straus in race two while Jon Field, Palmer Miller, and Mike Anzaldi climbed to the top step of the podium in race three providing six different winners on the day and showing the competitiveness of the Radical Cup program in North America.
