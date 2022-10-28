Read full article on original website
Verstappen sets single season win record with Mexico GP victory
Max Verstappen dominated old rival Lewis Hamilton to win the Mexico City Grand Prix and break the record for most wins in a season. The Dutchman got the perfect start from pole to hold the lead through the first three turns from George Russell and Hamilton, who started second and third but squabbled between themselves in the Red Bull’s slipstream.
Falling records show just how special Red Bull has been - Verstappen
Max Verstappen says the records he is setting show how special Red Bull’s season is, after his 14th win of the year in the Mexico City Grand Prix. A dominant victory in Mexico saw Verstappen break the previous record shared with Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel for most wins in a season, as he stood on the top step of the podium for the eighth time in the last nine rounds. A one-stop strategy that appeared risky paid off for Red Bull, and the Dutchman says it’s a milestone he never thought he’d achieve.
OPINION: Red Bull bites back
It’s hardly been a quiet spell to be in charge of Red Bull, has it?. I’m not sure there’s ever been a quiet spell, to be fair. It entered the sport as a disruptor in 2005, started winning races in 2009 and titles a year later. Then from 2014 onwards it struggled while hamstrung by the Renault V6 power unit, and was left fighting with its engine supplier before making the switch to Honda in 2019.
Aston Martin signs Vandoorne as test and reserve driver
Aston Martin has signed Formula E champion Stoffel Vandoorne as a test and reserve driver for the 2023 season, opening up vacancies at Mercedes. Vandoorne raced for McLaren in 2017 and 2018 before joining Mercedes as a reserve while racing for its Formula E team. Vandoorne won this year’s title but will move to DS Penske for 2022/23, and at the same time has a new Formula 1 team who can call on him as a reserve if required as he joins Felipe Drugovich as Aston Martin back-ups.
Team USA Scholarship drivers sample GB3 with Douglas Motorsport
This year’s intake of Team USA Scholarship drivers sampled GB3 machinery with Douglas Motorsport at Bedford Autodrome yesterday (Monday), as the young contenders continued their exploration of the UK racing scene. Elliott Budzinski, Thomas Schrage, and William Ferguson, have spent the past few weeks in the UK, competing in...
Challenging Red Bull "a huge result for us" - Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton says being able to keep up with Max Verstappen in the first stint of the Mexico City Grand Prix and hold off Sergio Perez for second place is a clear sign of Mercedes’s progress this year. Mercedes started the season comfortably off the pace of Red Bull...
Ferrari’s seeking answers for Mexico woes beyond engine
Ferrari had to turn its power unit down during the Mexico City Grand Prix weekend but doesn’t believe that accounts for how far off the pace it was. Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished fifth and sixth respectively, a minute behind race-winner Max Verstappen. More notably, Valtteri Bottas – in an Alfa Romeo using the same power unit – was able to split the pair in qualifying despite Ferrari regularly being the quickest car on a Saturday, and team principal Mattia Binotto says there are unanswered questions when it comes to the lack of performance.
Ganassi No. 10 safe despite NTT departure
The departure of decade-long sponsor NTT DATA to rival Arrow McLaren SP will not jeopardize Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 10 Honda. RACER understands CGR, which has expected the change for some time, has a full roster of sponsors assembled that will be announced in the near future to replace NTT on the entry driven by 2021 series champion Alex Palou.
PRUETT: Bumping is back on the cards for the 2023 Indy 500
It’s the start of November, which I readily admit is way too early to look at the entry list for May’s Indianapolis 500. But there’s a good reason for it, especially after last season’s painfully drawn-out efforts to find the 33rd and final entry that took five months and the combined efforts of four teams to make happen.
Red Bull blocks Sky access to Verstappen, Horner over coverage
Red Bull has blocked Sky Sports’ access to driver Max Verstappen and team principal Christian Horner across all its territories in response to the network’s coverage of the team this year. The decision impacts Sky UK’s coverage — that is taken by ESPN in the United States —...
Team USA blog: Elliott Budzinski
The Formula Ford Festival is over, Thomas has joined William and me at our Milton Keynes base away from the track, and our time in the UK has flown by. The happenings and results from Brands Hatch have been posted and told, but what hasn’t been shared are my personal experiences from the Formula Ford Festival and what life is like as a Team USA Scholarship driver.
RLL adding fourth car for 2023 Indy 500
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing will expand its team for the Indianapolis 500 with four Honda-powered cars. RLL heads into 2023 with its three-car full-time lineup of Graham Rahal, 2022 NTT IndyCar Series Rookie of the Year Christian Lundgaard, and Jack Harvey, and will grow to four for the first time in its 30-plus years of operation.
Verstappen explains Sky snub as Hamilton backs social stance
Max Verstappen has explained why he took the decision to stop speaking to Sky Sports broadcasters – the providers of ESPN’s Formula 1 coverage in the United States – at the Mexico City Grand Prix. The back-to-back world champion would not do interviews with any of Sky’s...
Gasly two points away from race ban after Mexico
Pierre Gasly is two penalty points away from a race ban after he was again in trouble with the stewards during the Mexico City Grand Prix. The Frenchman was penalized for leaving the track and gaining an advantage when overtaking Lance Stroll into Turn 4, locking up and running wide, meaning both drivers went off track. Gasly gained the position and stayed ahead, being given a 5s time penalty in the race and then a penalty point for leaving the track and gaining an advantage, rather than two penalty points for forcing another driver off track.
Champions crowned in Blue Marble Radical Cup North America
It was the final event day of the 2022 Blue Marble Radical Cup North America program as champions were crowned in all three divisions. Earning race wins were Judd Miller, Reid Stewart, and Aurora Straus in race two while Jon Field, Palmer Miller, and Mike Anzaldi climbed to the top step of the podium in race three providing six different winners on the day and showing the competitiveness of the Radical Cup program in North America.
