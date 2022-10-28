Local Author Book Fair Event, Saturday, November 5th, 2022, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Homer Community Building, in Homer, IL. The Friends of the Homer Community Library is excited to announce their first Local Author Book Fair to celebrate local authors and illustrators from the community. Come out to meet & greet these talented folks, buy some new books and have them signed. What a great way to get a head start on your holiday shopping or find a treasure to curl up with!

HOMER, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO