WCIA
Archeology, Owls, Lincoln, and Lights with Champaign County Forest Preserve District
Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) Champaign County Forest Preserve District shares fun events coming up in November. Museum of the Grand Prairie, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, 1-4 p.m. Join museum staff, members of the East Central Illinois Archaeological Society (ECIAS), and the Illinois State Archaeological Survey in exploring the...
Goats take part in Halloween event at central Illinois farm
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — We are all used to getting our hands on some candy for Halloween, but how about a trip to the farm? Prairie Fruit Farms and Creamery hosted a Spooktackular Day on the farm. People were dressed in Halloween costumes and took pictures with goats. They also enjoyed a hayride and a […]
Stained Glass Stories Tour to return in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Stained Glass Stories Tour will return to Decatur in May 2023. Currently, History of the Heartland is recruiting churches to participate in the second annual event. “Decatur is home to many historic churches and most have beautiful stained glass within their walls,” said Ayn Owens, History of the Heartland founder. […]
illinoisnewsroom.org
Latinos create change in rural Central Illinois community
ARCOLA – Drive a half-hour south of I-57 from Champaign and you’ll arrive in Arcola. The small town is in a part of the state known for its Old Order Amish community, centered around the nearby town of Arthur. Now, Latinos in Arcola are increasing in population and...
Details on Urbana Race Street closures
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana has provided more information regarding the upcoming South Race Street closures. The road closure begins Nov. 2 at 7 a.m. and will be in effect until Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. Sections of Race Street will be closed to through traffic during work hours for patching during […]
U of I Vet Med creates 70 new scholarships
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The U of I College of Veterinary Medicine has created 70 new scholarships to ease the financial burden of students. Through the With Illinois fundraising campaign, a total of $60,977,760 was raised for the College of Veterinary Medicine since 2017 when the campaign launched. “On behalf of our entire college, I […]
Repurposing your pumpkins, smash don’t trash
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — After all the candy is sorted and the fall decorations are put away, it can be hard to figure out what to do with those leftover jack-o-lanterns. While many send their gourds to the landfill, there are actually a lot of creative ways to repurpose your pumpkin into a treat for […]
WAND TV
Plane that crashed on golf course originated in Taylorville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAND) — Four people were injured when a single-engine plane crashed on the Helfrich Golf Course in Evansville, Indiana on Sunday afternoon. The Piper PA-32R took off from Taylorville, IL and was en route to Gallatin, Tennessee. According to preliminary reports from the FAA, two adults and two children were on board when the plane went down.
Country Fair Shopping Center listed for sale, first time in 30 years
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — For the first time in decades, the Country Fair Shopping Center is listed for sale with Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty. Built in 1958 to 1960, the shopping center became the first open air shopping mall in East Central Illinois. The price for the shopping center is listed as negotiable. An […]
Champaign Public Library announces tech-focused expansion
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Public Library recently announced a new expansion project titled The Studio, set to be complete by the summer of 2023. Their Facebook page stated that the new 8,000 square feet space will include a makerspace, computer lab, recording studios, and a gaming area. The library plans to use this […]
WCIA
Mahomet Christian Church to Honor Local Veterans
Mahomet, IL (WCIA) Living Flag Celebration at Mahomet Christian Church. Every year on November 11th the United States of America proudly celebrates Veterans Day. Mahomet Christian Church is grateful for the men and women who protect and preserve our freedom. The church recognizes all veterans and salute our armed forces every day of the year.
fordcountychronicle.com
Rantoul cop tells Paxton aldermen: License-plate readers can be ‘useful technology’
PAXTON — As deputy chief of the Rantoul Police Department, Justin Bouse knows first-hand the value that automated license-plate-reading cameras can bring to solving crimes. The northern Champaign County village has 25 of them, and they have already helped police there solve a number of serious crimes, including multiple shootings.
WCIA
Local Author Book Fair Event in Homer
Local Author Book Fair Event, Saturday, November 5th, 2022, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Homer Community Building, in Homer, IL. The Friends of the Homer Community Library is excited to announce their first Local Author Book Fair to celebrate local authors and illustrators from the community. Come out to meet & greet these talented folks, buy some new books and have them signed. What a great way to get a head start on your holiday shopping or find a treasure to curl up with!
Motorist drives into Urbana construction site, hits worker
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police were called to the scene after a motorist entered a construction zone on South Race Street near the Windsor Road intersection. Officers at the scene said the motorist drove around a closed road sign and drove into recently poured wet concrete. At which point, the motorist backed up and […]
Illinois 13th district candidates talk inflation, abortion, other issues ahead of Election Day
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – With the election just a week away, the candidates for Illinois’ 13th congressional district, which includes parts of Springfield, Decatur, Champaign, and Urbana, are feeling confident about their chances of winning. “I’m feeling really good about the race,” Democratic candidate Nikki Budzinski said. “We’ve been working really hard traveling throughout the […]
WCIA
Winter Farmers Market back at Lincoln Square Mall
The Land Connection shares products from one of their long-time winter market vendors to showcase. Plus, we’re talking about the makers and artisans that the market has in addition to the traditional farmers market vendors. Here’s more from Blake:. I run the Champaign Farmers Market and the CU...
‘Dream come true;’ New restaurant opening in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of Champaign business owners’ dreams are coming true with the looming opening of their new restaurant and music venue. Weird Meat Boyz, owned by Doug Hodge and Ian Nutting, is opening The Space in the former Merry Ann’s at 1 East Main Street. It will include a bar and […]
Shelby Co. farmer volunteers produce harvest at county farm
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County Farm was once a Poor Farm and was left to grow into weeds last year. Local volunteers invested their time and fuel and produced a crop. Stuart Fox, a Shelby County farmer, offered to plant and care for the Shelby County Farm for a nominal $1. Many […]
“Nervous about walking around”: Students talk recent assaults
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two sexual assaults this weekend on the University of Illinois campus have some students on edge. One happened at a fraternity house in the early morning on Friday. Police didn’t say which one. The other happened around 3 AM on Sunday between Sherman and Allen Halls. Neither one of the victims […]
