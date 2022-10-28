Dr. Roderick Williams was the son of John R. Williams and Mary Ann Jenkins. He was born in Brinore, South Wales on March 19, 1875. The family came to America when Roderick was 5 years old. As a young boy he worked with his father, learning photography. He studied under a German artist for one year, then ran one studio and his father another.

