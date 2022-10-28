ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WNYT

Teen found dead at juvenile detention facility in Colonie

A 19-year-old person has been found dead at a juvenile detention center on Albany Shaker Road in Colonie. Colonie police say the teen was found around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. NewsChannel 13 is told results from an autopsy could take a few weeks. Police don’t think foul play was involved....
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

WNYT

Shooting in Albany under investigation

The Albany Police Department is currently investigating a shooting. Police tell us the shooting happened at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and First Street around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. We have been told one person was shot in the leg. There is no word on what led up to the shooting,...
ALBANY, NY
Daily Voice

iheart.com

WNYT

NEWS10 ABC

Albany felon indicted on drugs and gun charges

An Albany man was indicted last week for unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition, possessing heroin and fentanyl with the intention to distribute, and possessing a firearm with the intention of carrying out a drug trafficking crime.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

15 years since Jaliek Rainwalker disappeared, with no new leads

GREENWICH, NY (WRGB) — 12-year-old Jaliek Rainwalker was last seen in November 2007 in Greenwich, NY. There has been no sign of Jaliek in the last 15 years. Several years ago, the case itself was reclassified as a probable homicide. Back in 2017, Cambridge-Greenwich Police told CBS 6 News...
GREENWICH, NY
WNYT

Family seeks justice in fatal Albany hit-and-run

A protest on Clinton Ave. demanding justice for an Albany woman took place earlier today. Tanisha Brathwaite was hit and killed by a vehicle in mid-September on Clinton Avenue and North Swan Street in Albany. November is right around the corner and there still has not been an arrest. “Justice...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

