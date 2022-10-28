Warner Bros. has been having a pretty good week with the reveal that Henry Cavill will return as Superman and that James Gunn will be the Co-CEO's of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran. Fans have been wondering what the new bosses will do to the future slate of DC Studios as there are numerous projects in some form of development. One of those projects just so happens to be a sequel to 2005's Constantine movie that starred Keanu Reeves. Reeves is expected to return for the sequel, which will be helmed by the director of the first film, Francis Lawrence. Warner Bros. will likely keep developing the Constantine sequel, so it's probably going to be safe in Gunn and Safran's reign. Now, one artist has imagined what Reeves could look like in his triumphant return.

3 DAYS AGO