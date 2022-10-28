Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Sony webs up yet another Spidey villain movie as an MCU bad guy confirms they’re still alive
Hold back, heroes, it’s the villains’ time to shine. The biggest Marvel news of the day this Friday concerns not the MCU, but its less-loved younger brother who resents their older sibling for inheriting all the good looks and charisma — namely, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which has just added another new movie to its docket. Elsewhere, one of the most effective foes the Avengers ever faced has assured us their character is still alive, even though we never thought they weren’t.
ComicBook
Deadpool 3: When Ryan Reynolds Met With Kevin Feige Revealed
It may surprise some fans to learn when Ryan Reynolds met with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to discuss Deadpool 3. The first two Deadpool movies were released by Fox when the studio had the film rights to the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises. Disney would eventually acquire 20th Century Fox, meaning Marvel now had creative control of all X-Men and Fantastic Four characters, including Deadpool. News regarding Deadpool 3 has slowly come out over the years, but September brought the first official confirmation that the film would bring back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Marvel projects are years in the making, and that's how long it's been since Reynolds and Feige got together to bring the Merc With a Mouth to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Dwayne Johnson incites a war on Thor while DC allegedly tries to poach the MCU’s biggest asset
Now that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has taken over as the new co-head of DC Studios, he’s attempting to bridge the gap between the fandoms of Marvel and its Distinguished Competition. But despite his valiant efforts, it seems some battles just cannot be stopped as Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson has inadvertently waged war on Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and a wild new rumor claims that Warner Bros. execs attempted to steal Marvel’s MVP to save their own flailing franchise.
IGN
Avengers: Secret Wars- Black Panther Director Ryan Coogler Responds to Rumors About Him Potentially Directing the Epic Phase 6 MCU Film
With directing credits on films like Black Panther and Creed, Ryan Coogler is currently one of the most sought-after directors in all of Hollywood. With his next Marvel venture in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releasing next month, Coogler is rumored to be the next blockbuster MCU director with him taking up a potential Avengers movie in Secret Wars.
netflixjunkie.com
Warner Bros. Did Not Want Henry Cavill to Return as Superman, Confirms Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Viewers were first introduced to Henry Cavill as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel in 2013. The superhero film turned out to be a big hit and grossed about $700 million. People loved the exhilarating action and the handsome Henry Cavill trying to protect the people of earth. After the first adaptation, the actor has been seen in many DC movies.
Dwayne Johnson Says He “Absolutely” Intends To Make Black Adam-Superman Crossover Film: “That Is The Whole Point” Of Upcoming Anti-Hero Standalone
Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that he “absolutely” intends to make a Black Adam-Superman crossover film – going so far as to say that this prospect was “the whole point” of making his forthcoming DC antihero standalone pic. Johnson’s comments came in a recent interview with...
netflixjunkie.com
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
netflixjunkie.com
After ‘Deadpool 3’, Ryan Reynolds to Bring Back Another Action Film and It’s Not ‘Red Notice’
Ryan Reynolds is on a roll, making sequels to his already successful movies. The actor has given us some outstanding performances this past few years, rising the ranks in the industry to become an A-list actor. And he knows what the masses like, as evident from the fan following for his Deadpool franchise.
ComicBook
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Ignites the Internet While Fishing in a Loincloth
Aquaman star Jason Momoa's maritime antics are catching love on social media -- but not the ones he performs as King of Atlantis. Instead, a pair of photos Momoa shared to social media see him landing a large fish and then showing it off to the camera...but he's doing so while wearing a komanam (a thong-style loincloth) and showing off a not-insignificant bit of cheek. Twitter user "gaysmtra" has gone semi-viral for pointing out that "aint nobody looking at that damn fish," racking up more than 1,400 quote retweets as of this writing and inspiring plenty of hilarious responses.
Collider
'Deadpool 3': Hugh Jackman Says We'll See an Even "Angrier" Version of Wolverine in the MCU
To say that Hugh Jackman is coming to the MCU as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 still feels surreal. Ever since Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool arrived and started taking hot shots at his old friend Logan, fans have wanted to see the duo on screen. So, when Disney bought 21st Century Fox, we knew it would be just a matter of when and how rather than if. Now we know Jackman will be part of Deadpool 3, which is being made under the Marvel Studios banner. Recently, Jackman confirmed it’ll be an even “angrier, grumpy” version of the beloved character.
A.V. Club
Mr. Popular, Henry Cavill, now also starring in Guy Ritchie's next movie
[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because its very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live!]. Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having...
Hugh Jackman Just Threw Back To Ryan Reynolds Calling Him Out For Retiring From Wolverine And LOL
Hugh Jackman posted a throwback of Ryan Reynolds calling him out for retiring from Wolverine and it's hilarious.
Ryan Reynolds Takes Break From Faux Feud With Hugh Jackman To Gush About Working With Him On Deadpool 3
It’s still crazy to think that in a couple of years, Deadpool 3 will see Ryan Reynolds Merc with a Mouth share the screen with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. It’s a cinematic crossover that fans have long-hoped for, and Reynolds himself has as well. For years, the actor has had a faux feud with Jackman, but he’d been trying to make this buddy superhero movie for years now. To that point, in a rare twist, Reynolds took a break from throwing jabs at his frenemy and instead, gushed about getting to work with him on the upcoming threequel.
wegotthiscovered.com
Wolverine’s return in ‘Deadpool 3’ was Hugh Jackman’s idea, and he’s explained why he went back on his word
Most of us have been operating under the impression that Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3 was down to Ryan Reynolds, given that the star and producer of the R-rated threequel has hardly been shy in voicing his love and admiration for the man who also happens to be his online arch-nemesis.
ComicBook
Constantine Fan Art Shows Keanu Reeves Returning For Sequel
Warner Bros. has been having a pretty good week with the reveal that Henry Cavill will return as Superman and that James Gunn will be the Co-CEO's of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran. Fans have been wondering what the new bosses will do to the future slate of DC Studios as there are numerous projects in some form of development. One of those projects just so happens to be a sequel to 2005's Constantine movie that starred Keanu Reeves. Reeves is expected to return for the sequel, which will be helmed by the director of the first film, Francis Lawrence. Warner Bros. will likely keep developing the Constantine sequel, so it's probably going to be safe in Gunn and Safran's reign. Now, one artist has imagined what Reeves could look like in his triumphant return.
ComicBook
John Stewart New Lead of Redeveloped Green Lantern HBO Max Series
The Green Lantern series for HBO Max is reportedly turning to John Stewart to be its featured lantern bearer. The long-gestating project from executive producer Greg Berlanti is being retooled, with writer and showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith leaving Green Lantern, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Grahame-Smith had already completed eight scripts for the DC streaming series, but reportedly chose to step down after all of the regime changes at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery. Green Lantern was originally going to feature Guy Gardner (Finn Wittrock) and Alan Scott (Jeremy Irvine), but with the behind-the-scene changes comes word that John Stewart will be front and center.
‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ director James Gunn was fired by Marvel for offensive tweets. Now DC has put him in charge of its superhero movies
DC has been crying out for its own version of Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige, and now it has one: a Feige protégé.
Marvel producer reveals why Black Panther 2 only has one post-credits scene
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is breaking from Marvel tradition
ComicBook
Marvel Studios Rumor Claims Silver Surfer Will Be Special Presentation
A new Marvel Studios rumor claims that Silver Surfer will be a Special Presentation. Cosmic Circus reports that the company is developing the solo project in the same vein as Werewolf by Night. It would be interesting to see what Marvel has planned for the cosmic side of things in the next two phases. Just like the spooky side of the MCU has taken big steps forward with the first Special Presentation and Moon Knight, there are some gaps to fill for fans who have been dreaming of seeing Nova and the Kree/Skrull War happen at some point. It sounds like there will be some Galactus sprinkled in there for good measure as well. However, the studio itself has not announced, nor confirmed anything.
ComicBook
Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Suits Up In The Wolverine Costume In Fan Art
Marvel Studios has begun to use a plethora of their mutant characters, with the first one being Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart). The studio also revealed that the live-action version of Ms. Marvel is actually a mutant instead of an Inhuman like in the source material. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will also reveal another mutant with the introduction of Namor as what looks like the films antagonist. So, it's safe to say that the mutants are back in full force. Most recently, it was announced that Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine in the Ryan Reynolds-led Deadpool 3. Fans have wondered if the actor will finally don his classic superhero costume, and all signs are pointing to yes. Now, one artist has created a design that shows how the actor could look in his suit that was shown at the end of The Wolverine.
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0