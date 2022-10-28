Read full article on original website
Rock ‘n’ roll musician Jerry Lee Lewis is alive, his rep has said, after the “Great Balls of Fire” singer became the victim of a false death report.A report from US publication TMZ initially said the 87-year-old had died today (26 October) at home in Memphis.However, an update from the outlet said that: “Earlier today we were told by someone claiming to be Lewis’ rep that he had passed. That turned out not to be the case.”Lewis’s representatives confirmed the situation to Page Six, saying: “He’s alive. TMZ reported erroneously off of a bulls*** anonymous tip.”Considered one of the...
Founding father of rock’n’roll who took the world by storm with Great Balls of Fire and Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On
Jerry Lee Lewis erroneously reported dead days before actual death
UPDATE: Jerry Lee Lewis' death was erroneously reported on Wednesday, while his rep confirmed to EW he was still alive at that time. The rep informed EW on Friday that the singer has since died. There was a whole lotta shaking going on in the music world Wednesday when Jerry...
Rock and roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis is still alive, his rep confirms to Closer, despite reports that the “Great Balls of Fire” icon died in Memphis on Wednesday, October 26, at the age of 87. Jerry Lee was part of rock’s birth with his 1957 debut single,...
Rock 'n' roll and country music legend Jerry Lee Lewis — otherwise known as "The Killer" — died on Friday, Oct. 28 ,2022, at the age of 87 at his home in Mississippi. According to his publicity team, the singer had recently been dealing with a bout of the flu, which forced him to miss his Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Nashville earlier this month.
Elvis Presley might have been the King, but Jerry Lee Lewis — the controversial American singer, songwriter and pianist who passed away Friday at his Mississippi home at the age of 87 — was something far more dangerous: the Killer. With that sobriquet, the wildest of O.G. rock and rollers could attack the eighty-eights with a passionate abandon, whether through the hilly traditions of honky-tonk or the fury of the then-bourgeoning field of rockabilly. As for his handsomely expressive vocals, they could be yelping, hot and incendiary or icily distant, whether it was his slowest of songs or his rapier-fast...
Artist’s songs such as Great Balls of Fire helped install rock’n’roll as the dominant American pop music of the 1950s
Legendary singer Jerry Lee Lewis has died at the age of 87. Lewis, who was best known for iconic songs such as “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” died at his home in Memphis, Tennessee, on Friday, according to his representative.
Jerry Lee Lewis, a kingpin of 1950s American rock and roll who played a pivotal role in shaping the genre's nascent sound, has died. He was 87 years old. Famous for his flowing blond locks, rowdy piano beats and outrageous stage presence, the star best known for his classic "Great Balls of Fire" died of natural causes, his publicist told AFP on Friday.
