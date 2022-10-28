ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

cwcolumbus.com

Police searching for suspects in Sunday morning shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in east Columbus. Three people were driving near the 1400 block of North Cassady Avenue around 3:50 a.m. when their car was hit by gunfire coming from the parking lot of a local business, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

2-alarm fire at north Columbus aprtment complex leaves 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus fire crews battled "significant fire conditions" at a north Columbus apartment complex Sunday morning. The Columbus Division of Fire received calls around 3:30 a.m. about a fire at apartments near Place De La Concorde Street West. The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm, and...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Ohio State Reformatory wraps up latest haunted prison experience

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — For more than 20 years, the Ohio State Reformatory has played host to a number of haunted house attractions. Their latest includes the theme, "blood prison" that's been a part of the reformatory since 2017. "You know we kind of have a movie background so...
MANSFIELD, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Buckeyes encouraging Buckeye Nation to donate blood

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two Buckeyes are urging Buckeye Nation to help beat that team up north. Ohio State linebackers Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg are hoping Central Ohio turns out to donate blood to beat Michigan in the annual blood bank competition. "It was a good idea to...
COLUMBUS, OH

