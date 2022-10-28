Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Opinion: Why Some Homicides Get More Media Coverage Than OthersCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
Top 5: Best Sushi at the Jersey Shore, NJ
Either it's deliciously wonderful or it's not. Sushi is a "huge" fan favorite. I have to be honest, it is not something I eat, but I have friends that love it. They tell me where the "best" Sushi is and if they like the restaurant where they serve it. It has to be fresh. Fresh is key to delicious Sushi.
Iconic Jersey Shore restaurant sold – what new owners have planned
As word spread that the landmark WindMill restaurants had been sold, there was worry yet another icon of our youth would be lost forever. Would the WindMill go the way of the Circus Drive-In in Wall, or the Dover Diner, or Winklemann's in Lakewood?. Owners Rena and Steven Levine broke...
Boys Soccer – VOTE: Week 7 Surf Taco Boys Soccer Player of the Week
Each week during the 2022 soccer season, Shore Sports Network recognizes some of the top performers in the Shore Conference over the calendar week and give the fans of the Shore Conference to vote for the overall winner for the Player of the Week. This week, there are 10 candidates, including six Players of the Week from each of the Shore Conference divisions as well as four wild cards -- two more than past weeks as a NJSIAA Tournament bonus.
Delish! The Best Egg Rolls in Ocean County, New Jersey
Whenever I have Asian cuisine I love to have a few things. I want chop-sticks to eat with, I'd like a pot of freshly brewed tea, and I want an egg roll. If I have those items, plus my entre', I'm a happy guy. According to YELP, here are the...
3 Separate $50,000 Winning Powerball Lottery Tickets Sold in South Jersey
The Halloween night Powerball drawing was very profitable for three players in South Jersey. Three separate $50,000 winning lottery tickets were sold in Burlington County, Camden County, and Ocean County. Those winning tickets reportedly matched four of the five white balls and the red Power Ball drawn Monday, October 31st,...
These 30 Cool Things in Ocean County, NJ Might Surprise You
There are some pretty cool things right here in Ocean County. Some of these I had no idea about. Yes, the beaches, boardwalks, pizza, and so much more. But, how about that car on the roof in Bayville? I remember driving Rt. 9 through Bayville for the first time going to the Bayville WOBM Studios. I took pictures, I actually stopped at the auto place and took pictures, I had no idea what it was, but I knew my Dad would love to see it. When I moved to Bayville about 12 years ago, he always knew when he was close to my house when he'd see that car on the roof. It holds a special place in my heart because I knew my Dad loved it.
Popular Sandwich Shop In Monmouth County, NJ Expanding Into Ocean County, NJ
Did you bring lunch or do you want to order something?. Okay, where should we order from? I am thinking something quick and hand held so we can chow down and then get back to work. Any suggestions? None?!. I have just the place. Have you ever heard of Hoagitos?
One Of The Worst Roads In Toms River, NJ Is Getting A Desperate Upgrade
Everyone has that one road they absolutely hate right?. Most of us drive every single day, to and from work or out to the store or to meet up with friends and family. And when you drive down a road that just treats your car like garbage it gets frustrating.
Wow! Still Dark at this Former 7-11 on Route 37 in Toms River, New Jersey
I was recently driving through Toms River on Oak Ridge Parkway when I noticed once again that the old 7-11 that I used to visit when I was a kid is still dark with no activity and I gotta wonder what will be the future for this busy location along Route 37 in Toms River?
Walk your pup to save seal pups in Brigantine, NJ
BRIGANTINE — Walk your dog and save the seals!. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine is hosting The Pup Strut, dogs lending a paw to help seal pups on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 17th Street and the beach from 9 to 11 a.m. The cost is $25 per...
2 hospitalized after Halloween hit-and-run in North Plainfield, NJ
NORTH PLAINFIELD — A woman and a boy were struck by a hit-and-run driver while trick-or-treating on Monday night. The pair were struck around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Mountain Avenue and Jeffries Place, according to North Plainfield police Capt. Alan McKay. They were taken to a trauma center for treatment of their injuries.
Black girl doll hanging from noose at NJ house prompts investigation
ELK — Police have been investigating whether a realistic Black girl doll that was hanged from a tree outside a home was an act of racist harassment or Halloween decor in poor taste. The doll appeared to be a Black child, hanging from a noose with long, elbow-length hair,...
The Oldest Bridge in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
History is always a topic I love to look at around the Jersey Shore and throughout New Jersey. Of course, we don't have such deep history here in the United States, compared to many countries we are relatively young. Much of what history we do have here in America can...
The Best Places to Live in the U.S., Did Ocean County Make the List
We love New Jersey and we know we live in the "best" place in the world. (Some might be smirking at that.) Personally, I love New Jersey and Ocean County, it's a little piece of heaven. According to this list, no...But we disagree. Money.com put out a list 50 best...
The Toms River, NJ Area Desperately Needs This Type Of Business Now
I am still ecstatic over the legalization of recreational marijuana use in New Jersey. To date, there are 13 recreational marijuana dispensaries scattered across the Garden State. There's Zen Leaf located at 2100 NJ-66 in Neptune Township which I have been to and has a beautiful interior. There is also...
This Christmas Light Drive-Thru Looks Amazing in New Jersey
There's something magical about having my car filled with family and friends and driving around looking at Christmas lights. It's something I've always done when I was younger with my family and I continue the tradition, it melts my heart. This Christmas light drive-thru looks amazingly, magical. I know it's...
Police: Catalytic converter theft caught on camera in Toms River, NJ
TOMS RIVER — Two alleged thieves from Minnesota have been arrested and charged after stealing a catalytic converter from an SUV along Dugan Lane, according to police. The defendants were conducting their criminal activity out of a large white box truck, authorities say. Police were tipped by reports of...
Superstorm Sandy took his home, now New Jersey man is helping others recover
We are in the midst of marking the 10-year anniversary of Superstorm Sandy ravaging the east coast and here at the Jersey Shore and across New Jersey. So many people, homeowners, businesses, and others lost so much in terms of homes, property, backyards, office space, and in some cases, much more.
Egg Harbor Township morning car crash leaves 3 teens hospitalized
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A car crash on Tuesday morning left three local 17-year-olds hospitalized, according to township police. All three Egg Harbor Township High School students were driving in a 2019 Audi A4 around 7:15 a.m. along Mill Road. As the vehicle headed west toward the intersection with...
Swan Lake is decimated by outbreak of bird flu In Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
An outbreak of bird flu has decimated a population of swans and other water fowl in the Borough of Point Pleasant Beach. Mayor Paul Kanitra confirms the death of 30 infected swans and geese around Lake of the Lilies. The Point Pleasant Beach Police Department urged residents to use caution...
