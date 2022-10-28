ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jean McElveen
4d ago

Get out and vote RED!!! Don't depend on everyone voting. Show up and vote, regardless of what the polls suggest!!! VOTE RED!!

Mudcat
4d ago

Another 6 years of nothing from him for Louisiana... It's a shame because this was an opportunity to get someone in office that would help advance us, not keep us at the bottom. But he is Trump's boy and votes the Republican agenda. See you at the bottom!

Trevis Fernandez
4d ago

And you wonder why Louisiana is growing, some you have kids that are moving out quick, with so many industrial plants Louisiana should be second to none, I guess we are stuck in our ways, that good ole boy mentality, Kennedy's time should be over and let some young innovative person take over!! I'm tired of you brain washed citizens? you'll never get it!!!

