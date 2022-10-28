Read full article on original website
Related
Texas leaders allocate $875M for schools, public safety, including new elementary in Uvalde
State leaders released $15 million to help build a new elementary school in Uvalde. Robb Elementary School has remained closed after 19 students and two teachers were killed by a gunman May 24. (Courtesy Google Streets) Five months after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, state leaders announced on Oct....
Council finds that majority of Texans believe public school accountability should be based on more than STAAR
The Measure What Matters council proposes expanding Texas' public school accountability system to include attendance rates, teacher retention and more. The council will create legislative recommendations ahead of the 88th Texas Legislature, which begins in January. (Courtesy Unsplash) Annual accountability ratings for Texas’ elementary and middle schools are based almost...
American Technology Network opens second Texas retail location in Austin
American Technology Network Corporation opened its second Texas retail location at Barton Creek Square Mall on Oct. 10. (Courtesy ATN Corp.) American Technology Network Corporation opened their second Texas retail location at 2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Austin, in the Barton Creek Square Mall on Oct. 10. ATN Corp....
Round Rock ISD board of trustees approves maximum price for Brushy Creek Elementary expansion
The Round Rock ISD board of trustees Oct. 20 voted to set the maximum price the district will pay for an expansion of Brushy Creek Elementary School, a project funded by the 2018 bond. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock ISD board of trustees Oct. 20 voted to set the...
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0