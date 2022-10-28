ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council finds that majority of Texans believe public school accountability should be based on more than STAAR

The Measure What Matters council proposes expanding Texas' public school accountability system to include attendance rates, teacher retention and more. The council will create legislative recommendations ahead of the 88th Texas Legislature, which begins in January. (Courtesy Unsplash) Annual accountability ratings for Texas’ elementary and middle schools are based almost...
