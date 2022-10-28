Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri caseVictorExcelsior Springs, MO
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning gardenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day
Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KMBC.com
Patrick, Brittany and Sterling Mahomes out of this world with family Halloween costume
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick, Brittany and Sterling Mahomes have another hit on their hands with their family Halloween costume. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his family were out and about trick-or-treating on Halloween night. In 2021, they broke the internet with their adorable 101 Dalmatians family costume....
Colts trade RB Nyheim Hines to Buffalo Bills
The Indianapolis Colts traded running back Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills for running back Zack Moss and a future late-round draft pick. The Colts have made a lot of changes in the past week, benching quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger and firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines
Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
Raiders’ loss brings joy to Chiefs bye week
Even though the Kansas City Chiefs are on a bye week, Chiefs Kingdom was able to watch the Las Vegas Raiders get beat by the New Orleans Saints. Is anyone else having the bye-week blues? I’m glad that the Kansas City Chiefs are getting a much-needed week off from football action, but it’s just not the same when they aren’t playing.
Former Chiefs Assistant Coach Britt Reid, Andy Reid's Son, Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison
Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, Andy Reid's son, has received his prison sentence. Britt has been sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday. It's one year less than the prosecution recommended. The former Chiefs assistant coach crashed into two vehicles on the side ...
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Colts, Bills swap RBs: Zack Moss to Indy for Nyheim Hines
Colts, Bills swap RBs: Zack Moss to Indy for Nyheim Hines
KC Chiefs add wide receiver Dazz Newsome to practice squad
The Kansas City Chiefs have added wide receiver Dazz Newsome to the team’s practice squad on Monday. No position has seen more activity in this calendar year for the Kansas City Chiefs than at wide receiver. On Monday, they continued to tinker with their depth with the addition of wideout Dazz Newsome to the team’s practice squad, according to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero.
How the Chiefs built their current roster compared to the Super Bowl 54’s roster
There are several ways to build a championship-winning roster in the NFL.
Yardbarker
Colts, Commanders Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Week 8 Matchup
The Indianapolis Colts host the Washington Commanders on Sunday in what will be quarterback Sam Ehlinger's first career start. As for the support around the new QB, the Colts' health is in pretty decent shape while the Commanders are missing a few key players. Here are both teams' full lists...
Patrick Mahomes excited to get 'playmaker' Kadarius Toney involved in Chiefs offense
The Kansas City Chiefs added to their receiver group during the bye week, trading for Kadarius Toney. Patrick Mahomes offered his thoughts on the move in his weekly appearance on “The Drive.”
CBS Sports
Texans vs. Titans updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
The Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans will face off in an AFC South clash at 4:05 p.m. ET Oct. 30 at NRG Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Houston winning the first 22-13 on the road and the Titans taking the second 28-25. Tennessee had a...
Raleigh News & Observer
Titans-Texans Inactives
Here are the inactives for Sunday's game between the Tennessee Titans (4-2) and the Houston Texans (1-4-1) at NRG Stadium. CB Ugo Amadi, FB Tory Carter, DT Naquan Jones, S Josh Kalu, OL Jordan Roos, QB Ryan Tannehill and OLB Rashad Weaver. Houston: WR Jalen Camp, OL A.J. Cann, DL...
Comments / 0