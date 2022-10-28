This week in Robeson County history

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oct. 29, 1972, Robesonian contained a story about Maud T. Smith, who has written about the founding of “many towns of Robeson” County. Robesonian File

100 Years Ago : On Oct. 30, 1922, the Robesonian reported on a meeting or white school teachers in a story headlined, “Teachers of County Held Splendid Meeting Here Sat.” The story included the following: “Practically all the 240 white school teachers in Robeson county attended the first meeting for this school year of the Robeson County Teachers association. … Prof. J.R. Poole, county superintendent of the schools, resided at the meeting. He informed the teachers that the criticism he had heard of their work this year was favorable.

50 Years Ago : A story in the Oct. 29, 1972 Robesonian reported on a written volume of history by Maud T. Smith. A headline over the story stated: “County Past Is Featured In Volume.” The news story continues, “The founding of the many towns of Robeson including the county seat town of Lumberton, the first appearance of white men here, little and big events which took place during both the Civil and Revolutionary Wars, the lifestyle of the people of this country through the years, law-making for the towns and the county, and many other historic facts have been put together to form a new history of Robeson. Religion theories of the origin of the Lumbee Indians and other subjects are spotlighted in the nearly completed volume written by Mrs. Maud T. Smith of Route 3, Lumberton.

25 Years Ago : On Oct. 29, 1997, The Robesonian reported on the approaching election stating “Voters got a chance to hear the candidates running for City Council talk about issues Tuesday during a candidates forum. But they didn’t talk long. Each of the eight candidates talked for less than five minutes, their maximum time allotted at the forum at the Holiday Inn that was sponsored by the Lumberton Rotary Club and the the Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Five Years Ago : The Nov. 1, 2017 Robesonian reported the following: “Campaign will feature benefits of gas pipeline.” The story followed. “A campaign featuring personal, local stories has been launched to promote the construction of a 600-mile-long natural gas pipeline that would begin in West Virginia and end in Pembroke.”

One Year Ago : The Oct. 27, 2021 Robesonian reported on the local ag community with the following headline and story: “Corn, soybean production up. Robeson County farmers have seen above average yields in corn and soybean crops this year, according to the interim director of the N.C. Cooperative Extension’s Robeson County Center.

THIS WEEK IN NORTH CAROLINA HISTORY

On Oct. 28, 1798 , Levi Coffin, anti-slavery leader and reputed “conductor” of the Underground Railroad, was born in the Guilford County Quaker community of New Garden.

He joined the Quakers of New Garden in 1818, and soon after began a Sunday school in the schoolhouse adjoining the meeting house. As an opponent to slavery, he joined Guilford County’s first manumission society. Together with his cousin Vestal Coffin, he began a school for slaves, teaching them about Christianity and hosting Bible reading on Sunday afternoons. Slave owners opposed this and forbade their slaves to attend. Within a few years Coffin moved to Newport, Indiana.

Newport, now known as Fountain City, was on a route of the Underground Railroad, through which slaves escaping to freedom passed. Coffin and his wife joined the movement and made their house a “station” to shelter runaways and provide safe passage into Canada. During the 20 years they lived in Newport, the Coffins helped about 2,000 slaves escape to safety. One of those was the slave “Eliza,” depicted by Harriet Beecher Stowe in Uncle Tom’s Cabin. Every one of the slaves who passed through the Coffin house reached freedom.

Source: North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources .

THIS WEEK IN U.S. AND WORLD HISTORY

On Oct. 29, 1929 , “Black Tuesday” descended upon the New York Stock Exchange. Prices collapsed amid panic selling and thousands of investors were wiped out as America’s “Great Depression” began.

Source: Associated Press

