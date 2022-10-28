Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
REMSA officials provide tips for a fun and safe Halloween
Halloween is just one day away, and of course it's a night for spooky scares and tasty treats, but it's also a time for keeping safety in mind. One of the biggest concerns for first responders this Halloween is pedestrian safety. REMSA officials told us they want pedestrians to be...
2022 Nevada Day Parade
On October 31, 1864, the Silver State was founded. Carson City is celebrating Nevada's birthday all weekend long.
Four Washoe County Deputies honored for work in the community
Four Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were honored this week by the Reno Optimist Foundation with their “Respect for Law Program” awards at the Reno Elks Club. Sergeant Peter Sewell, Deputy Brad Demitropoulos, Deputy Keisha Ellis, and Deputy Amanda Williams all received plaques at the award luncheon for their work in our community.
Passenger Killed in North Valleys Rollover Crash
Nevada Sate Police responded to a single vehicle crash on U.S. 395 around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. Troopers say a car was driving southbound on U.S. 395 when it drove off the roadway and struck the guardrail on its left, then overturned onto the northbound side. An unidentified male...
Nevada wraps Mountain West Championships; Men and Women finish 7th overall
Nevada men’s and women’s cross country finished seventh overall at the Mountain West Championships at the Jacoby Golf Course. The women finished above the UNLV Rebels, earning the Pack three points in the Silver State Series. Number two nationally ranked New Mexico earned the women’s individual and team...
Free local dental care for uninsured children to be held on Nov. 5
Each year, as part of the American Dental Association’s Give Kids A Smile program, local dentists, hygienists, and dental office staff members volunteer to provide free dental treatment to at-risk and uninsured children 18 years of age and younger. Care includes dental screenings, treatment, fluoride varnish, emergent care, and...
Carson City Music Students Constitute 40% of the NZNMEA Honor Choir, Band
The Northern Zone Nevada Music Educators Association (NZNMEA) held its annual Honor Choir and Honor Band auditions last month. More than 300 music students auditioned for the 4 groups made up of students from neighboring regions and school districts including Douglas, Dayton, Churchill and Yerington. Of the more than 300...
Reno Rumble Wheelchair Rugby Tournament
The tournament was an opprituityny for quadriplegic athletes from all over the U.S. and Canada to come to Reno to compete. The City of Reno is having its annual Wheelchair Rugby Tournament this weekend.
Local Law Enforcement Conducts Sideshow Operation
Reno Police, Nevada State Police, and the Washoe County Sheriff's Office conducted an operation to crack down on sideshow activity in Reno, on the nights of October 28 and 29, 2022. On October 28, additional officers were patrolling when a sideshow occurred in the 1100 block of Trademark. When they...
Nevada women's basketball beats Sonoma State for second exhibition win
RENO, Nev. - Nevada women's basketball defeated Sonoma State 89-51 in its second exhibition game of the season on Sunday at the Lawlor Events Center. The Pack have now won five consecutive exhibition games, defeating Fresno Pacific in their first exhibition of the season on Oct. 21. After Sonoma State...
Reno man to serve at least 20 years after fatal shooting in 2020
A Reno man has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years after fatally shooting a man on Neil Road back in 2020. The defendant identified as Davion Simonton changed his plea on August 11, 2022 after originally pleading not guilty to one count of open murder with a deadly weapon of a person over 60 years of age.
San José State climbs back to defeat Nevada
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Chevan Cordeiro passed for 340 yards and two touchdowns, Kairee Robinson ran for two big scores and San Jose State rallied for an emotional 35-28 victory over Nevada on Saturday night. San Jose State postponed its football game last weekend after freshman running back...
