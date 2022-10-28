‘Armageddon Time’: James Gray Talks Jessica Chastain’s Cameo & Says They Plan On Working Together Again

Read full article on original website
Sigourney Weaver Says Hollywood’s “Incredible Sexism” Is The Reason She Didn’t Pursue A Directing Career
Veteran actress Sigourney Weaver has made a name for herself playing strong and determined characters going back to the original “Alien” film from 1979, where she essentially played a modified version of the “final girl” in Ridley Scott’s artsy sci-fi take on the “Texas Chainsaw Massacre.” However, her ambitions to get behind the camera as a director seemingly were dashed by “incredible sexism” in Hollywood that she experienced first-hand as an actress trying to lead rather large studio films over multiple decades.
‘Alien: Resurrection’ Director Jean-Pierre Jeunet Punches Back At Joss Whedon For Making Films Aimed At “Morons”
The “Alien” franchise has had a headache-inducing history. Though dozens of scripts were developed over the years, many were completely tossed out, and several films featured last-minute scenes being rewritten on the set during filming. While the first two installments from directors Ridley Scott and James Cameron were massively praised commercial and critical successes, the second half of the Ellen Ripley odyssey gets dicey pretty fast.
‘The Eternal Daughter’ Trailer: Tilda Swinton Plays Dual Roles In Joanna Hogg’s Ghostly New Drama
Joanna Hogg’s and Tilda Swinton’s creative partnership goes back nearly fifty years. The two became friends when they were only ten years old, and this school friendship eventually led to Hogg casting Swinton as the lead in her (1986) NFTS graduation film, “Caprice,” about a woman stuck in a fashion magazine. More recently, Swinton and her daughter, Honor Swinton Byrne, took on lead roles in Hogg’s critically acclaimed film “The Souvenir” in 2019 and its sequel “The Souvenir: Part II” in 2021. And the Swinton-Hogg dynamo is still whirring away, with the duo set to showcase their latest collaboration—a mother-daughter ghost story entitled “The Eternal Daughter.”
Emilia Clarke To Play Oscar Wilde’s Wife In Sophie Hyde’s ‘An Ideal Wife’
Actress Emilia Clarke after leading HBO’s massively popular “Game of Thrones” series, has been dabbling in other big genre projects such as “Solo: A Star Wars Story” and will be seen next year in Marvel’s big Skrull event streaming series “Secret Invasion.” However, it looks like Clarke is seeking more dramatic work with one of her next projects, which happens to be a biopic surrounding the life of an iconic literary figure.
Brace Yourselves, James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is Said To Run Over 3 Hours
Many genre film fans are foaming from the mouth with anticipation for James Cameron’s upcoming second installment of his sci-fi romantic adventure film “Avatar” with “Avatar: The Way of Water”’ finally heading to theaters after what feels like a decade of waiting. Well, we...
‘Disenchanted’ Trailer: Amy Adams Returns To A Fairy Tale Classic With A Wicked Twist￼
In certain years, we see actors constantly. But perhaps because of the pandemic, some actors took a bit of a pause and hung out with family instead. This seems to be the case with six-time Oscar-nominated Amy Adams, who we haven’t really seen on screen since 2021, roles she all shot in 2020 at least (“Dear Evan Hansen” and “The Woman In The Window,” which was actually shot close to 2019). Well, with her break firmly over, it seems, and new roles in the way, including A24’s “Nightbitch,” Amy Adams—who generally takes challenging parts—finally returns to the screen with something a little lighter: the belated sequel to Disney’s “Enchanted,” titled “Disenchanted.”
Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’ Series Taps Yahya Abdul-Mateen II As The Lead Hero
It’s impressive to see the sheer volume and quality of genre projects with which actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Trial of The Chicago 7”) has been involved in such a short period. Some of them include Nia DaCosta’s “Candyman” soft-reboot, Michael Bay’s heist thriller “Ambulance,” playing a new incarnation of Morpheus in Lana Wachowski’s “The Matrix Resurrections,” a major villain in the two “Aquaman” movies from director James Wan, and earning an Emmy award for his performance on the HBO series “Watchmen.” Well, the rising star has nabbed another significant role in a comic book project.
Madisynn From "She-Hulk," Charlie From "Twilight," And 16 More Minor Characters With Serious Main Character Energy
I don't care who the villain of The Devil Wears Prada was, but Nigel was definitely the hero.
Henry Cavill Wants His Superman To “Make People Feel Like Superman Themselves”
As if the end-credits of “Black Adam” didn’t make it obvious enough, Henry Cavill recently confirmed that he is set to return to the DCU in a big way as Superman. However, nothing is really clear about what that return might look like. Presumably, we’re getting a new solo film. There’s probably hope for a team-up, “Justice League”-esque film in the future, as well. While nothing along those lines has been officially announced, Cavill is content with sharing his hopes for what the feeling of a new “Superman” project might be.
‘Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues’ Review: Sacha Jenkins Honors Pops’ Legacy As A Jazz Founding Father
In an odd moment of chance, “Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues” is released at a moment in which musical artist Kanye West is rapidly losing the support of the global brands he was associated with due to his recent tirade of anti-Semitic comments. To observe a standard but thoughtful look at a trailblazing artist, while such a prominent contemporary musical innovator has positioned themselves as the architect of their downfall, is somewhat bewildering in contrast. This focus on the life and trials of Louis Armstrong isn’t reinventing the wheel at any point. It’s doubtful that many would think as much. However, this breezy yet informative watch has perhaps accidentally illustrated not just how far black musical talent has moved the needle but the vast differences in how talent moves within the world.
‘Three Pines’ Trailer: Alfred Molina Investigates Some Murders In Prime Video’s New Mystery Series
Murder mysteries are all the rage right now, thanks to Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” and Kenneth Branagh’s Agatha Christie adaptations. Combine that with the world’s love of true-crime in recent years, and you have a public craving for any and all murders on screen. Knowing that, Prime Video is ready to release a new limited series that combines the world’s love of mysterious homicide and a charismatic detective figuring things out with the new series, “Three Pines.”
Julie Powell, food writer of ‘Julie & Julia,’ dies at 49
Food writer Julie Powell, who became an internet darling after blogging for a year about making every recipe in Julia Child’s “Mastering the Art of French Cooking,” leading to a book deal and a film adaptation, has died. She was 49.
Daniel Radcliffe Denies Wolverine Rumors & Says He Doesn’t “Ever Want To Get Locked Into Something”
Daniel Radcliffe has done the franchise thing before. Hell, you could argue that there are only a few actors who have been linked to a franchise film series in a more intrinsic way than Radcliffe during his run as the title character of the ‘Harry Potter’ films. Now, an older and wiser performer, the actor is a bit more hesitant to jump into the franchise filmmaking world again, even if it is as Wolverine in a future “X-Men” film.
‘Clicquot’: Haley Bennett, Tom Sturridge & Sam Riley Star In Gritty Film About Rise Of French Champagne Empire
Director Thomas Napper (“Jawbone”) is behind a new feature film that will chronicle the gritty journey in the early years of the Veuve Clicquot vineyard in 19th-century France. The film brings to life the fascinating young woman behind the iconic orange label that helped transform the French champagne house into something iconic.
‘The Mosquito Coast’ Review: Season 2 Of Apple TV’s Engaging Family Drama Gets Lost In The Jungle
“People don’t change, Allie. They just reveal themselves over time.” The final line of the season premiere of Apple TV+’s “The Mosquito Coast” could be about the show itself, a program that maybe never had the gravity or potential that its first season implied it could. The first season felt like it was setting up an interesting study of conflicted morals, white privilege, and family tension. It was a tight 7-episode season with a pair of episodes directed by the great Rupert Wyatt (“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”) and taut screenwriting that filtered through a coiled performance from the underrated Justin Theroux. Everything that worked about the first season has an inferior counterpart in the second. It’s unnecessarily three episodes longer—a decision that’s not supported by plot but just drags out the action of the season—and it leans into clichés that it felt like the writers actively avoided in the first season.
James Corden responds to accusations he copied a Ricky Gervais joke
James Corden has responded to criticism that he copied a joke originally made by comedian Ricky Gervais, saying he delivered it “obviously not knowing it came from him”. The host of The Late Late Show gave a monologue on Monday, addressing Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, and told a gag that viewers noted was remarkably similar to one from Gervais’s 2018 standup show Humanity.
‘Severance’ Season 2 Adds Gwendoline Christie, Alia Shawkat, Bob Balaban & More￼
Directed by Ben Stiller and from his RedHour productions, the Apple TV+ series surreal office works thriller “Severance” became a massive hit in the winter of 2022. Trying to capitalize on the buzz, Apple TV is moving fast on season two and has added a bevy of new actors as production has begun.
‘The Swimmers’ Trailer: Syrian Refugees Dream Of Olympic Gold In Sally El Hosaini’s Netflix Drama
You often hear that reality is often more amazing than any fiction. That’s exactly the case with the story that inspired the upcoming film, “The Swimmers.”. As seen in the trailer for “The Swimmers,” the film follows the incredible true story of two sisters who escaped Syria as refugees with dreams of one day competing in the Olympic Games as swimmers. The drama stars Nathalie Issa, Manal Issa, Matthias Schweighöfer, Ahmed Malek, James Krishna Floyd, Nahel Tzegai, Kinda Alloush, and Ali Suliman. “The Swimmers” is directed by Sally El Hosaini, who co-wrote the script alongside Jack Thorne.
Music Supervisor Randall Poster Says Jack White Is In Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’￼
If you aren’t listening to Brian Koppelman’s excellent podcast, The Moment, let this be the reminder that you need to do that. A screenwriter, director, and current writer/showrunner, co-creator, and executive producer of Showtime’s “Billions” and the anthology show “Super Pumped,” which focuses on ‘The Battle For Uber’ in season one with his partner David Levien. A former music exec & A&R guy before he shifted focus to films, Koppelman interviews an array of guests and, many not just from the world of movies or music.
‘Barbarian’: ‘American Psycho’ Author Bret Easton Ellis Says Horror Film Didn’t Have “Courage Of Its Convictions” & He Wanted A Different Ending
Bret Easton Ellis is a writer who knows a thing or two about horrific events in stories. The man behind the novel “American Psycho” is no stranger to putting incredible amounts of terror and blood in his stories. So, you’d imagine this is a person who has a soft spot in his heart for horror films. And that’s exactly the case. However, he also has very particular ideas about what makes a horror film really work. Unfortunately, the recent hit, “Barbarian,” doesn’t necessarily fall under his umbrella of great horror.
