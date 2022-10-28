Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Disruptor Rounds making triumphant return in Apex Legends season 15 amid hop-up shuffle
The Disruptor Rounds hop-up is once again returning to the loot pool in Apex Legends season 15 alongside other hop-up additions, tweaks, and removals. In a blog post published today around 10am CT, Apex developer Respawn Entertainment revealed the full patch notes for the season 15 update. In the Balance Updates section, the developer said that Disruptor Rounds will be coming back only for the RE-45, which will be added to care packages to replace the Mastiff. This iteration of Disruptor Rounds increases the RE-45’s damage against shielded targets by 30 percent. The RE-45 also received a base damage buff as part of its care package inclusion.
dotesports.com
Riot reportedly fixes major bug that was banning hundreds of League of Legends players
Hearthsteel, formerly known as Goliath’s Ascendancy, is already one of the most controversial items in League of Legends despite not even officially being in the game yet. After breaking the game and giving users 3.7 quintillion health on the PBE, it also apparently permanently banned hundreds of players who used it. But now, Riot Games has reportedly fixed the issue causing the bans and is looking to unban everyone affected.
dotesports.com
Bottom to top: DRX make League history with play-ins to Worlds finals charge
DRX made history at the League World Championship tonight when they advanced to the tournament's grand...
How to Counter Moira in Overwatch 2
Players are just starting to get familiar with the mechanics of Overwatch 2. Some might argue that not a whole has changed mechanically from Overwatch to Overwatch 2 but there are still plenty of new players joining with it launching as a free-to-play game. For those who are troubled by the support hero Moira how are some ways to best counter her in Overwatch 2.
Apex Legends Developer Explains Skill-Based Matchmaking
An Apex Legends developer has explained Respawn Entertainment's commitment to skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) amidst a backlash against the system. Skill-based matchmaking has become a controversial topic in games. It uses a player's past in-game performances to sort that player into matches against players of around the same skill level. Some players, including prominent streamers, believe it shouldn't be used in public matches, which they say should be treated more casually.
dotesports.com
IM helps GamerLegion dismantle 9z in IEM Rio CS:GO Major opener
The European CS:GO squad of GamerLegion has completely dominated the South American mix of 9z (16-6 on Inferno) in the first round of IEM Rio Major Challengers Stage. In the battle of two underdogs of the Challengers Stage, GamerLegion had no trouble in sweeping 9z despite all the crowd support that the South Americans had from Brazilian fans at the Riocentro venue. The Europeans set the tone of the game early on, winning eight rounds in a row as Terrorists on Inferno and leaving 9z with their backs against the wall.
Sombra, Genji, Zarya, D.Va, Kiriko Nerfs Coming in Nov. 15 Overwatch 2 Update
Blizzard is planning to release a hero balance update for Overwatch 2 on Nov. 15, the studio announced Friday. After initially mentioning that it did not expect to make any immediate balance changes until the launch of Season 2, it appears Blizzard will indeed be dropping several major nerfs in Overwatch 2 shortly.
dotesports.com
BeryL joins 3 legendary players in League’s history books after incredible series against Gen.G at Worlds 2022
After one of the most exciting series at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, one player will be joining the history books alongside three of the game’s most iconic players. DRX’s veteran support BeryL will be heading to his third Worlds Finals in a row, making him only...
dotesports.com
Fairytale DRX run is going all the way to Worlds 2022 finale against League’s final boss
If there's a common theme at this year's League of Legends World Championship, it's to never...
dotesports.com
Is Toast serious about making a VALORANT team? The success of influencer-made teams suggests he should be
It appears that tier-one partnered teams and potential tier-two Challengers teams aren’t the only ones interested in the wealth of pro VALORANT talent currently available before VCT 2023. One of Twitch’s most popular streaming stars, DisguisedToast, has said that he’s “thinking of starting a team” from the “best available...
dotesports.com
The list of possible Worlds 2022 skins has been narrowed down to a handful of champions
The 2022 League of Legends World Championship has been one of the most thrilled-packed Worlds we...
dotesports.com
TI11 star iceiceice leaves Team SMG’s Dota 2 roster after qualifier debacle
The 2021-2022 DPC season ended on a low for iceiceice since the veteran offlaner failed to qualify for The International 2022. He initially planned to play through the SEA qualifiers with Team SMG, but the team failed to register their roster. And now, the team announced iceiceice’s departure today.
dotesports.com
Best aim assist settings in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 allows players to fully customize their aim assist settings while playing on a controller. With different response curves and aim assist types, it can be difficult to narrow down which option is the best. Ultimately, it will come down to personal preference, but it’s...
dotesports.com
Ceb owns up to awful Tundra prediction with meme-worthy tribute
The Dota 2 battle pass isn’t the only place where players can make their predictions for teams. Sometimes predictions can be made on social media platforms, and that’s exactly what OG’s Ceb did after Tundra Esports kicked Fata from their roster at the beginning of the 2021-2022 DPC season, saying the roster change would go down as one of the worst in the history of the game.
Overwatch 2 Support Tier List: October 2022
Overwatch 2 has been free-to-play for gamers for almost a month. After settling into the game many active players already got their preferred heroes but others who like to try out different roles might be curious to see who is the best. One under appreciate role in any game is the healer or the support hero as they are known in Overwatch 2. Here is a tier list for the best support heroes as of Oct. 2022 in Overwatch 2.
dotesports.com
When does Muerta release in Dota 2?
The International is the perfect place for announcements and the heart of high-level Dota 2 competition. On the final day of TI11, on Oct. 30, Valve took the stage to announce Dota 2’s 124th hero, Muerta. The teaser for the hero didn’t include any details regarding her abilities which...
dotesports.com
Gaben finally welcomed fans to The International 2022, but was it too late?
The International is more than a competition for the best Dota 2 teams in the world. It’s also a tradition that unites new and veteran Dota fans. While the matches have been top-notch in TI11, Valve looked like they forgot about some of the finer details, and they’re currently on the rebound to do right by the fans.
dotesports.com
J. K. Simmons is coming to Dota 2 with new Cave Johnson announcer pack
The International 2022 is back for its final stage, and Valve decided to bring the announcements early. Not only did TI11 move to a larger stadium to fit a much bigger crowd, but it looks like more content is on the way for Dota 2 fans watching from home too with one of the new announcements being the inclusion of a Cave Johnson announcer pack voiced by the legendary J. K. Simmons.
dotesports.com
Tundra Esports felt like playing ranked Dota 2 pubs was more stressful than winning TI11
Skill alone may not cut it at the top of the Dota 2 mountain. After a certain point, the best players become evenly matched, meaning they have to find other methods to get ahead of the competition—like reducing stress. Tundra Esports showcased the importance of playing without a worry...
dotesports.com
Evil Geniuses will reportedly release its entire roster and leave North America for the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit
Speculation has apparently become reality and the Dota 2 scene could be shaken to its core. Evil Geniuses appears set to release its entire Dota 2 roster and move out of North America for the first time in its storied history with the game. EG will finally be moving on...
