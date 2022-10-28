Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Related
Texans RB Dameon Pierce 'Chasing Greatness' vs. Derrick Henry
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate Dameon Pierce of the Texans 'chasing greatness'
Yardbarker
Texans Dameon Pierce Has Attention of Titans Coaches and Players
In an AFC South Division matchup this weekend the Houston Texans (1-5-1) face the Tennessee Titans (4-2) who currently lead the group. And while many may not give the Texans much of a shot at beating the Titans, they do have reason to be confident. Starting with rookie running back, Dameon Pierce.
Tennessee Titans rookie QB Malik Willis to make first NFL start
Former Liberty quarterback Malik Willis became one of the most scrutinized prospects during the NFL pre-draft process. After a successful
Titans vs. Texans final Week 8 injury report
The Tennessee Titans (4-2) and Houston Texans (1-4-1) are now less than two days away from their first matchup of the season, which means the release of their final injury reports of the week. The Titans are heading into this game with one of their lengthier injury reports of the...
‘I’m going to go drink some beers’: Eagles pivot quickly to Texans after pounding Steelers
PHILADELPHIA – Six Eagles sipped fruit smoothies as they pedaled stationary bicycles, wore straps around their legs and had their blood flow monitored in the middle of the locker room at Lincoln Financial Field. Five more players laid face down on massage tables as therapists kneaded their backs. It was 15 minutes after they completed a 35-13 pounding of the Steelers to improve to 7-0 on Sunday.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans
Former Colts HC Chuck Pagano gave his assessment of the quarterback situation in Indianapolis with Matt Ryan and Sam Ehlinger. “He’s really struggled, and they’ve struggled, especially on the offensive side,” Pagano said of Ryan, via The Indy Star. “There was so much promise and electricity around that team and that roster coming into this year after they moved on from Carson (Wentz) a year ago and brought Matt in there. So much hope. You feel for that organization, feel for that team, that locker room, and those fans there. Now, what’s the rest of this year gonna look like? It’s almost like a waste.”
Yardbarker
TJ Watt Updates His Status For Sunday’s Game
Watt has been sidelined since Week 1 because of a pectoral injury, and not coincidentally, Pittsburgh’s defense has struggled. The team ranks 22nd in points allowed, 26th in passing touchdowns allowed and 29th in passing yards allowed, although it has held its last two opponents, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins, under 20 points.
Quarterback Malik Willis on standby for Titans
Rookie Malik Willis has taken 18 regular-season snaps as an NFL quarterback. On Sunday, he could be in for a whole lot more. Ryan Tannehill has started the past 55 regular-season and playoff games at quarterback for the Tennessee Titans. But Tannehill sustained an ankle injury in Sunday’s 19-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
CBS Sports
Texans vs. Titans updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
The Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans will face off in an AFC South clash at 4:05 p.m. ET Oct. 30 at NRG Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Houston winning the first 22-13 on the road and the Titans taking the second 28-25. Tennessee had a...
Yardbarker
Steelers LB T.J. Watt Will Not Play Against Eagles
The Pittsburgh Steelers' reigning Defensive Player of the Year isn't back yet as the team did not activate him from Injured Reserve ahead of the team's Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Watt returned to practice this week, opening up his 21-day return window. He's been ramping up toward...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 8 top plays: 49ers-Rams, Giants-Seahawks, Titans-Texans, more
Week 8 of the NFL season has featured some incredible football, and there's still more on the way Sunday!. Currently, rookie quarterback Malik Willis is making his first NFL start for the Tennessee Titans against the Houston Texans, the new-look San Francisco 49ers take on Los Angeles Rams, and an NFC tilt with playoff implications is underway between the New York Giants and the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL Odds: Titans vs. Texans prediction, odds and pick – 10/30/2022
With division games in the NFL never failing to be entertaining, the Tennessee Titans will suit up for action as they take on the Houston Texans in what should be a battle to the finish. Join us for our NFL odds series where our Titans-Texans prediction and pick will be revealed.
Where Titans stand in AFC South, playoff picture after Week 8
The Tennessee Titans improved their record to 5-2 on Sunday with a 17-10 win over the Houston Texans, which was also their fifth in a row. With every other team in the division losing in Week 8, the Titans not only maintain their spot atop the division, they opened up their lead even more.
Derrick Henry Would be the Greatest RB of All-Time if He Only Played the Texans
Derrick Henry is already a record-setting running back but if he only played the Texans, his numbers would be astronomical. The post Derrick Henry Would be the Greatest RB of All-Time if He Only Played the Texans appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Titans-Texans Inactives
Jeffery Simmons was listed as questionable on Friday but will give it a go. Rookie quarterback Malik Willis won't have a lot of wide receivers at his disposal.
Comments / 0