Pittsburgh, PA

Yardbarker

Texans Dameon Pierce Has Attention of Titans Coaches and Players

In an AFC South Division matchup this weekend the Houston Texans (1-5-1) face the Tennessee Titans (4-2) who currently lead the group. And while many may not give the Texans much of a shot at beating the Titans, they do have reason to be confident. Starting with rookie running back, Dameon Pierce.
NASHVILLE, TN
NJ.com

‘I’m going to go drink some beers’: Eagles pivot quickly to Texans after pounding Steelers

PHILADELPHIA – Six Eagles sipped fruit smoothies as they pedaled stationary bicycles, wore straps around their legs and had their blood flow monitored in the middle of the locker room at Lincoln Financial Field. Five more players laid face down on massage tables as therapists kneaded their backs. It was 15 minutes after they completed a 35-13 pounding of the Steelers to improve to 7-0 on Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Former Colts HC Chuck Pagano gave his assessment of the quarterback situation in Indianapolis with Matt Ryan and Sam Ehlinger. “He’s really struggled, and they’ve struggled, especially on the offensive side,” Pagano said of Ryan, via The Indy Star. “There was so much promise and electricity around that team and that roster coming into this year after they moved on from Carson (Wentz) a year ago and brought Matt in there. So much hope. You feel for that organization, feel for that team, that locker room, and those fans there. Now, what’s the rest of this year gonna look like? It’s almost like a waste.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

TJ Watt Updates His Status For Sunday’s Game

Watt has been sidelined since Week 1 because of a pectoral injury, and not coincidentally, Pittsburgh’s defense has struggled. The team ranks 22nd in points allowed, 26th in passing touchdowns allowed and 29th in passing yards allowed, although it has held its last two opponents, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins, under 20 points.
PITTSBURGH, PA
AL.com

Quarterback Malik Willis on standby for Titans

Rookie Malik Willis has taken 18 regular-season snaps as an NFL quarterback. On Sunday, he could be in for a whole lot more. Ryan Tannehill has started the past 55 regular-season and playoff games at quarterback for the Tennessee Titans. But Tannehill sustained an ankle injury in Sunday’s 19-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Will Not Play Against Eagles

The Pittsburgh Steelers' reigning Defensive Player of the Year isn't back yet as the team did not activate him from Injured Reserve ahead of the team's Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Watt returned to practice this week, opening up his 21-day return window. He's been ramping up toward...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

NFL Week 8 top plays: 49ers-Rams, Giants-Seahawks, Titans-Texans, more

Week 8 of the NFL season has featured some incredible football, and there's still more on the way Sunday!. Currently, rookie quarterback Malik Willis is making his first NFL start for the Tennessee Titans against the Houston Texans, the new-look San Francisco 49ers take on Los Angeles Rams, and an NFC tilt with playoff implications is underway between the New York Giants and the Seattle Seahawks.
TENNESSEE STATE
AllTitans

Titans-Texans Inactives

Jeffery Simmons was listed as questionable on Friday but will give it a go. Rookie quarterback Malik Willis won't have a lot of wide receivers at his disposal.
NASHVILLE, TN

