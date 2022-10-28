Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
When does Modern Warfare 2 season one start?
With the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, players are anxiously awaiting the release of the first season and its battle pass. The opening season will feature things like new operator skins, emblems, calling cards, and more. There is currently limited content available for the game outside of...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 patch notes: All upcoming hero balance changes in Season One
Blizzard today announced plans for tuning changes to five of Overwatch 2’s most-played heroes as a part of a midseason attempt to even the playing field. Though the developer originally said that it didn’t intend on making any immediate balance adjustments because of the relatively even win rates among all heroes, there have been a few characters that stick out as especially problematic to play against.
dotesports.com
Best Aatrox build in League of Legends
Ever since his rework in 2018, the Darkin Blade has been one of the most popular top laners in the League of Legends roster. He offers tankiness, sustain, and damage: basically everything you would ever want from a top lane champion. That being said, Aatrox’s kit requires mechanical prowess and...
dotesports.com
Which LCS teams could Doublelift join if he returns to pro play?
The North American League of Legends competitive offseason has only just started, but things are already getting spicy on the rumored roster move front—especially if you’re a fan of the LCS and the league’s old guard of veteran stars. Legendary NA AD carry Doublelift, for example, hasn’t...
dotesports.com
Scump confirms 2023 Call of Duty League season will be his final year as a pro
Call of Duty legend Scump confirmed today that the Modern Warfare 2 season will be his final year of competing at the professional level. In a YouTube video titled “This is Goodbye,” Scump revealed that he will only be competing for one more year of Call of Duty. He will be one of many professional players who have hung up their controllers in recent years, including Crimsix, who retired at the end of Vanguard. Scump is one of the most successful players in competitive Call of Duty and has been competing for the last decade under OpTic Gaming.
dotesports.com
3 big offseason questions for North America’s 3 Worlds 2022 representatives
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The 2022 League of Legends World Championship might still be ongoing, but for the three North...
dotesports.com
Best aim assist settings in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 allows players to fully customize their aim assist settings while playing on a controller. With different response curves and aim assist types, it can be difficult to narrow down which option is the best. Ultimately, it will come down to personal preference, but it’s...
dotesports.com
All of Deft’s placements at Worlds throughout his pro League career
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Deft is one of the most iconic players in the history of professional League of Legends.
dotesports.com
BeryL joins 3 legendary players in League’s history books after incredible series against Gen.G at Worlds 2022
After one of the most exciting series at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, one player will be joining the history books alongside three of the game’s most iconic players. DRX’s veteran support BeryL will be heading to his third Worlds Finals in a row, making him only...
dotesports.com
Flickering issues in Modern Warfare 2? Try these fixes
In addition to expecting a new Call of Duty title every year, fans of the franchise are also used to running into various errors during each game’s launch period, which has been the case for Modern Warfare 2. After battling through crashes to get into the game, some players...
dotesports.com
Gaimin Gladiators lose key player as post-TI11 shuffle starts early
The International 2022 will conclude on Oct. 30 for the three teams still competing, but for those out of the competition already, plotting for the upcoming DPC season has already begun. While Dota 2 fans were focused on the TI11 finals, Gaimin Gladiators announced the departure of Miroslav “BOOM” Bičan...
dotesports.com
These 2 star players are on pace to finish Worlds 2022 with double digit KDAs
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. At the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, fans are witnessing greatness. Legendary esports organization T1...
dotesports.com
Ceb owns up to awful Tundra prediction with meme-worthy tribute
The Dota 2 battle pass isn’t the only place where players can make their predictions for teams. Sometimes predictions can be made on social media platforms, and that’s exactly what OG’s Ceb did after Tundra Esports kicked Fata from their roster at the beginning of the 2021-2022 DPC season, saying the roster change would go down as one of the worst in the history of the game.
dotesports.com
The list of possible Worlds 2022 skins has been narrowed down to a handful of champions
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The 2022 League of Legends World Championship has been one of the most thrilled-packed Worlds we...
dotesports.com
The final four teams at The International 2022 couldn’t find anyone to scrim for a week
With the main event starting at The International 2022, fans witnessed some of the best Dota 2 being played in 2022. However, the action was paused for five days with four teams remaining in the competition for a venue change, a decision criticized by pros like Puppey, Monet, n0tail, and Ceb.
dotesports.com
Does Modern Warfare 2 have split-screen? | How to play split-screen in MW2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the latest first-person military shooter from the brand that has banked on yearly releases for nearly two decades. Players worldwide have been hopping online or playing on the couch against their friends. However, with many FPS games beginning to move away from the split-screen model, players are curious if Modern Warfare 2 has a split-screen feature.
dotesports.com
Coldzera nearly quit CS:GO for another game early in his career, TACO says
At one time, coldzera was undoubtedly the best CS:GO player in the world after winning back-to-back Majors in 2016. But he would not have accomplished any of that if his friend and current teammate TACO did not convince him to commit to CS:GO back in the day. TACO and coldzera...
dotesports.com
Best Vaznev-9K class setup in Modern Warfare 2
It didn’t take long for Call of Duty players everywhere to figure out some of the best guns available in Modern Warfare 2. MW2 boasts a mindboggling roster of guns, so it can be difficult to figure out which one is worth your while to use. Pro players and sweatlords around the world have done the legwork, though, and figured out that the Vaznev-9K is one of the best guns in the game so far.
dotesports.com
Dota 2’s TI11 prize pool hits $18 million, but it’s far too late to catch the record
The final day of The International 2022 is here and the reception to the related battle pass content has cooled significantly after initially being bashed. However, that initial reaction along with the lack of content driving sales has led to the TI11 prize pool falling so far behind the pace of previous years that it is now impossible for it to catch up.
dotesports.com
Light the fuse: Apex Legends finally goes all in on one of its most popular ships
After spending just about every second of Fuse’s time in Apex Legends teasing the fact that there was something between him and one of the game’s original legends, they’ve finally done it. Fuse and Bloodhound have finally stopped awkwardly flirting in the middle of the bloodsport competition and had a real, honest conversation about their mutual feelings for each other.
Comments / 0