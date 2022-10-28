ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

State to appeal Gable's innocence ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court

By Jim Redden
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GYFZM_0iqYVFPV00 Two federal court have ruled Francke's previously convicted murderer is innocent and did not receive a fair trial.

The Oregon Department of Justice is continuing to fight the exoneration of Frank Gable, the previously convicted murderer of Oregon corrections director Michael Francke, who has been declared innocent by two federal courts.

The state justice department has informed Gable's attorney that it intends to appeal the most recent ruling in his favor to the U.S. Supreme Court. Department spokesperson Kristina Edmunson confirmed the pending appeal to the Portland Tribune on Friday, Oct. 28. It must be filed by late December.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Gable's successful appeal of his conviction on Thursday, Sept. 29. In a 30-page ruling . The panel upheld Oregon U.S. Magistrate Judge John Acosta's 2018 decision that Gable likely was innocent, did not receive fair trial, and that no reasonable jury would convict him given new evidence presented in his appeal.

"The facts on appeal are extraordinary," Circuit Court Judge Jacqueline Nguyen wrote in the opinion. "Since trial, nearly all the witnesses who directly implicated Gable have recanted. Many explain they intended to frame Gable after hearing he was a police informant. They attribute their false testimony to significant investigative misconduct, which the State — remarkably — does not dispute.

"As Gable's expert explained, the investigators used widely discredited polygraph and interrogation techniques as a 'psychological club' to elicit the statements against Gable. The prosecution then built their entire case on that tainted foundation."

Acosta also ruled Gable did not receive a fair trial because jurors were not allowed to learn that a petty criminal named Johnny Crouse had confessed to the murder, with details that had not been publicly released months before Gable was arrested and charged with the crime. The three-judge panel cited Crouse's confession in their ruling.

"As discussed, Crouse's confessions have strong indicator of reliability. He confessed within months of the murder, multiple times, in several forms, to nearly unimpeachable witnesses and his family, with no apparent ulterior motive, and clearly against his penal interest," the new ruling said.

Gable had been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 1989 murder of Francke. It is one of the most high-profile killings in Oregon's history. Francke was stabbed in the heart and bled to death outside his office in the department headquarters known as the Dome Building on Jan. 17, 1989.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0iqYVFPV00

Crouse said he accidentally killed Francke during a scuffle when the corrections director caught him burglarizing his car. The confession was taken by Oregon Department of Justice criminal investigator Randy Martinek, who still believes Crouse was telling the truth. Crouse has since died.

Despite Crouse's confession, no suspect was charged with the crime until Gable, 15 months after the killing. Gable was convicted in 1991.

The appeal to the Supreme Court is happening over the strong objections of Francke's brothers, Kevin and Patrick. They have long believed Gable is innocent.

"We are surprised and disappointed that the Oregon Department of Justice is trying to revive a conviction that four federal judges have now found to be unjust. Across the country, prosecutor's offices are forming conviction integrity units to guard against the kind of unfairness that results in wrongful convictions.

"As the Ninth Circuit recognized here, the state's case against Mr. Gable was tainted by 'significant investigative misconduct,' and the trial court unconstitutionally excluded another man's confession to the same crime. We hope that the Department of Justice will reconsider its position and recognize that Mr. Gable's conviction does not meet our community's standards for integrity and fairness," the brothers said after learning of the appeal.

[RELATED STORY: Reporter Jim Redden has been covering the Francke murder for three decades. Find previous Pamplin Media Group stories on the case here ]

Gable is currently represented by federal public defenders Nell Brown, Mark Ahlemeyer and Roscoe Brown. They will have 30 days to respond to the justice department's filing.

"We are surprised and disappointed that the Oregon Department of Justice is trying to revive a conviction that four federal judges have now found to be unjust. Across the country, prosecutor's offices are forming conviction integrity units to guard against the kind of unfairness that results in wrongful convictions. As the Ninth Circuit recognized here, the state's case against Mr. Gable was tainted by "significant investigative misconduct," and the trial court unconstitutionally excluded another man's confession to the same crime. We hope that the Department of Justice will reconsider its position and recognize that Mr. Gable's conviction does not meet our community's standards for integrity and fairness," Nell Brown said in response to the decisions to appeal.

Both before and after Gable's conviction, rumors circulated that Francke was actually killed by a conspiracy of corrupt state officials that he was about to expose. The conspiracy theory was embraced by Francke's brothers and Phil Stanford, a former columnist for The Oregon and the Portland Tribune.

The conspiracy theory was the subject of a recent {obj:66104:12-part iHeart radio podcast called "Murder in Oregon."} It was co-written by and featured Francke brothers and Stanford.

KOIN 6 News also did an extensive special report on the case .

The Francke's have set up a GoFund Me campaign to raise money for Gable.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Supreme Court denies Dylann Roof’s death penalty appeal

The Supreme Court has denied an appeal by Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof, who killed nine members of a Black church in 2015. Roof pleaded guilty in 2017 and was given nine consecutive life sentences. He was later tried and convicted in federal court for committing hate crimes, and became the first US citizen to be sentenced to death for a federal hate crime.
CHARLESTON, SC
TheDailyBeast

Supreme Court Won’t Take Case of Black Death Row Inmate Convicted by All-White Jury

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take up the case of an incarcerated Black man set to be put to death in Texas for killing his estranged wife and her two children, rejecting his lawyers’ argument of his jury’s racial bias. The high court turned down Andre Thomas’ bid 6-3, with Justice Sonia Sotomayer suggesting in a dissenting opinion that his murder conviction may have been “tainted.” In 2004, Thomas fatally stabbed his wife, Laura Boren, their 4-year-old son, and his 13-month-old stepdaughter. He said later that he had wanted to “set them free from evil,” according to court records. Soon after, Thomas turned himself in and confessed; while awaiting trial, he gouged out one of his own eyeballs. (Years later, according to NBC News, he gouged out the other and consumed it.) An all-white jury rejected his insanity plea a year later. During the selection process, according to Thomas’ lawyers, three jurors expressed disapproval of interracial marriage, with one saying it was “against God’s will” and another explaining “we should stay within our blood line.”Read it at NBC News
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Arizona prosecutors want 66-year-old grandmother to go to prison for collecting 4 ballots in 2020

A parade of character witnesses provided a judge Thursday with glowing reports about a southern Arizona woman who admitted to collecting four early ballots in the 2020 primary election as her lawyer seeks leniency and prosecutors urge him to send her to prison for a year. Testimony in Yuma County Superior Court painted a picture of Guillermina Fuentes as filled with remorse and a pillar of small border community of San Luis.
SAN LUIS, AZ
Newsweek

Clarence Thomas Could Give Trump Major Win Without a Supreme Court Vote

Legal experts say conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has unilateral authority to restore an outside reviewer's authority to review and potentially withhold 100 documents found at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate from evidence in an ongoing inquiry into whether the former president illegally removed classified materials from the White House.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

This 'stunning' ruling against Trump and his lawyer is a win for the Jan. 6 committee

The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. There was no massive voter fraud. Despite then-President Donald Trump’s best efforts to falsely claim otherwise and thwart the peaceful transfer of power, Joe Biden won the Electoral College vote and is our legitimately elected president. Trump had no basis for any claims to the contrary. A federal judge just said so, again, this week.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

White supremacist pedophile dies in prison while awaiting trial

FRESNO (CBS SF/AP) - A white supremacist who openly advocated for pedophilia died last month while in custody in Arizona, where he was awaiting trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old girl and kidnapping her, according to public records.Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he had persuaded to run away from home in Fresno.Larson died Sept. 18 and an order of dismissal in his case was filed Oct. 11, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday. The U.S. Attorney's Office had no further details on the death.The Bee...
FRESNO, CA
The Oklahoman

Judge rules Oklahoma death row inmate Benjamin Cole competent to be executed Oct. 20

McALESTER — At a mental health evaluation in July, death row inmate Benjamin Cole told a state psychologist he was "just a super-duper hyperbolic Jesus freak." He denied ever having hallucinations, knew his execution was set for Oct. 20 and knew he was being put to death for murdering his baby daughter, according to the psychologist's report. He expressed hope his spirit would return "to my Father in Heaven."
OKLAHOMA STATE
Chrissie Massey

California Woman Filed For Unemployment Benefits For Convicted Murderer, Scott Peterson

Brandy Iglesias allegedly used Scott Peterson, among other convicted killers' names, to collect more than $145,000 in benefits.Scott Peterson/ Wikimedia Commons. ABC reported that a California woman is facing charges of using the names of convicted killers to collect more than $145,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits. It is a small part of the $20 billion unemployment benefits scam during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon

An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case

In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.
ALABAMA STATE
Business Insider

Court accidentally unsealed, then deleted, documents from the Mar-a-Lago case describing information the FBI seized from Trump

Logs of Mar-a-Lago documents were accidentally posted in court filings Tuesday. They describe documents Trump has claimed are shielded under executive privilege. Trump is battling the Justice Department over documents seized in the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid. Logs that describe the contents of hundreds of documents seized by the FBI from...
FLORIDA STATE
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
4K+
Followers
26K+
Post
942K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy