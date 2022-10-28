Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
2 Growth Stocks on My Buy List
Growth stocks have been hit the hardest in the ongoing bear market. That's because they typically rise the fastest when markets are charging higher, resulting in lofty valuations. While the steep drop can be painful for shareholders, it also presents the best opportunity to juice long-term returns when markets recover.
Elon Musk says Tesla's value could soar to $4.4 trillion, Twitter might be worth $400 billion, and the Fed should cut rates. Here are his 10 best quotes from a Q3 earnings call.
Elon Musk said Tesla's value could exceed $4.4 trillion, and Twitter could be worth $400 billion. The Tesla CEO said he's not an investor like Warren Buffett, and teased a $10 billion stock buyback. Musk warned he's seeing deflation, and said the Fed has hiked interest rates too much. Elon...
NASDAQ
Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
NASDAQ
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
NASDAQ
3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
Even in a down market, investors want to make money. The bear market of 2022 brought dividends back into vogue as growth investors face off against a potential recession. Dividends provide steady income, and shareholders can also reinvest the proceeds -- capitalizing by buying shares while prices are down. This sets them up for more significant future profits.
NASDAQ
2 Cybersecurity Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life
The stock market sell-off of 2022 hasn't spared cybersecurity stocks, as companies operating in this industry have seen their share prices drop despite impressive growth in their businesses. But the sell-off has created an opportunity for savvy investors to buy some fast-growing companies at relatively attractive valuations. After all, the...
NASDAQ
Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond
Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
NASDAQ
These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend
With inflation still clocking in around 40 year highs, more retirees are looking for ways to boost their incomes. Dividends stocks look tempting, as a strong dividend-paying company can potentially boost what it offers to its shareholders faster than inflation. The flip side, unfortunately, is that dividends are never guaranteed...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Edge Lower With Fed, Jobs, Earnings In Focus
U.S. stocks moved lower Monday, while the dollar retrenched against its global peers amid a jump in Treasury bond yields, as investors adopted a cautious tone heading into a crucial ten-day stretch for global markets. Wall Street's sharp rally on Friday, paced by the best single-day gain for Apple (AAPL)...
Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Tesla, Alphabet: Earnings, Criminal Probe Report Draw Retail Investors' Attention To These 5 Stocks Today
U.S. markets closed mixed on Thursday, with the Nasdaq ending the session down over 2%, as Big Tech earnings disappointed the Street. While earnings-led stock movements are grabbing retail investors’ eyeballs in most cases, the revelation of a previously undisclosed criminal investigation is the reason why another company is attracting attention. Here’s what’s happening with the top five names that are grabbing retail investors’ attention on Friday morning.
NASDAQ
What's in Store for Omega Healthcare (OHI) in Q3 Earnings?
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. OHI is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2 after the closing bell. The company’s quarterly results are likely to display a year-over-year decline in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the last reported quarter, this healthcare REIT delivered an...
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
It's fitting that this weekly column should land on Halloween. The market gave us treats through most of October. I was looking for trick. The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) -- plummeted 13.3%, sank 0.3%, and rose 0.8%, respectively, averaging out to a 4.3% decline.
Recap: Insperity Q3 Earnings
Insperity NSP reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 09:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Insperity beat estimated earnings by 28.12%, reporting an EPS of $1.23 versus an estimate of $0.96. Revenue was up $229.16 million from the same period last...
NASDAQ
Should Investors Buy CVS Stock Before Q3 Earnings?
Trading 15% from its highs, CVS CVS is set to report Q3 earnings on Wednesday, November 2. CVS has held up better than the broader market and is part of a top-rated industry at the moment. Investors hope the company can capitalize on its ambition to sustain itself as an industry leader as the Retail-Pharmacies Drug Stores Industry is currently in the top 18% of over 250 Zacks Industries.
NASDAQ
Can Franklin (BEN) Retain Its Beat Streak in Q4 Earnings?
Franklin Resources Inc. BEN is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and fiscal 2022 results on Nov 1, before market open. BEN’s results are anticipated to indicate year-over-year declines in earnings and revenues. In the last reported quarter, Franklin’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. While lower expenses alleviated the bottom-line...
NASDAQ
The Dow is Set to Post its Best Monthly Performance in 40 Years; What's Next?
As I write this, U.S. stocks are trading slightly lower on the final trading day of the week as the Dow Jones industrial is on track to record one of its best performances in more than 40 years. The industrial average index is up a whopping 14.40% this month, and without a doubt, it has been leading the rally for the U.S. stock market. The question for traders is if we will see this momentum continue from here onwards.
NASDAQ
Sallie Mae (SLM) Q3 Earnings Miss, Stock Gains on NII Beat
Sallie Mae SLM, formally known as SLM Corporation, gained 5.1% since the release of its third-quarter earnings despite reporting lower-than-expected numbers. Core earnings per share of 29 cents lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents. The bottom line indicates a rise of 20.8% from the prior quarter. Core earnings per share exclude mark-to-fair value unrealized gains and losses on derivative contracts.
NASDAQ
Which Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Undervalued Stocks To Watch Right Now
Undervalued stocks are stocks that are trading below their intrinsic value. That is, they are trading at a price that is lower than the true value of the company. Investors often look for undervalued stocks because they believe that the market has incorrectly priced the stock and that it is therefore a good investment.
NASDAQ
Sysco's (SYY) Q1 Earnings Upcoming: Key Factors to Note
Sysco Corporation SYY is likely to register a top and bottom-line increase from the respective year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Nov 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $18,634 million, suggesting a rise of 13.2% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure.
Comments / 0