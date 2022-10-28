Read full article on original website
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Should Investors Buy CVS Stock Before Q3 Earnings?
Trading 15% from its highs, CVS CVS is set to report Q3 earnings on Wednesday, November 2. CVS has held up better than the broader market and is part of a top-rated industry at the moment. Investors hope the company can capitalize on its ambition to sustain itself as an industry leader as the Retail-Pharmacies Drug Stores Industry is currently in the top 18% of over 250 Zacks Industries.
2 Growth Stocks on My Buy List
Growth stocks have been hit the hardest in the ongoing bear market. That's because they typically rise the fastest when markets are charging higher, resulting in lofty valuations. While the steep drop can be painful for shareholders, it also presents the best opportunity to juice long-term returns when markets recover.
Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
Earnings Preview: Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
Wall Street expects a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying
There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
NextEra Energy Partners' (NEP) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Lag
NextEra Energy Partners, LP NEP recorded third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per unit of 93 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents by 47.6%. The bottom line improved by 287.5% from the year-ago quarter’s 24 cents per unit. Revenues. For the third quarter of 2022, the firm’s...
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Ethan Allen (ETD) Stock
Ethan Allen (ETD) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing...
MedTech Stocks Due to Report Earnings on Nov 1: MCK, CTLT & More
The third-quarter reporting cycle has just begun for the Medical sector (one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification). Quarterly performances have been discouraging so far. Per the latest trends, the Medical sector is one of the spaces witnessing negative estimate revisions among seven other sectors since mid-April.
Full House Resorts, Inc. (FLL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
Full House Resorts, Inc. (FLL) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Will Mitek Systems (MITK) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Mitek Systems (MITK), which belongs to the Zacks Computer - Optical Imaging industry. When looking at the last two reports, this mobile imaging software company has...
Got $1,500? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2022 and Beyond
While the ongoing stock market volatility has rocked nearly every sector lately, investors with a long-term buy-and-hold perspective can still find opportunities amid the storm. The reality is that the most momentous investor returns usually occur on a few days of the year. No one -- and I mean no...
Will Cost Inflation Mar Ingersoll Rand's (IR) Q3 Earnings?
Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter earnings has been revised downward by a penny in the past 60 days. However, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 12.5%.
This 1 Basic Materials Stock Could Beat Earnings: Why It Should Be on Your Radar
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what...
Aspen Technology and Atlassian have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
Chicago, IL – October 31, 2022 – Zacks Equity Research shares Aspen Technology AZPN as the Bull of the Day and Atlassian TEAM as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Alphabet GOOGL, Microsoft MSFT and Amazon AMZN. Here is a synopsis...
Can Franklin (BEN) Retain Its Beat Streak in Q4 Earnings?
Franklin Resources Inc. BEN is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and fiscal 2022 results on Nov 1, before market open. BEN’s results are anticipated to indicate year-over-year declines in earnings and revenues. In the last reported quarter, Franklin’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. While lower expenses alleviated the bottom-line...
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for First Community (FCCO): Time to Buy?
First Community (FCCO) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this holding...
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q3 Release
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond
Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
