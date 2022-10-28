Read full article on original website
The 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 250 Storms Into The Philippines
In the Asian market, small displacement adventure bikes are proliferating like crazy. Honda’s CB150X has proven to be a force to be reckoned with, and of course, models like the Kawasaki Versys X300 and KTM 390 Adventure have made their presence felt even in the U.S. and Europe. Indeed, bikes like these prove that you don’t really need big power and displacement to have a good time both on and off road.
MotoGP Commentator Simon Crafer Breaks Down Slipper Clutch Tech
There are certain motorcycle features that you try once and never go without again. For some, that’s heated grips. For others, it’s a bi-directional quickshifter. While cruiser riders and vintage fans may scoff at slipper clutches, the component is practically irreplaceable for the sporty crowd, and MotoGP riders are chief among them.
Hero MotoCorp To Open Its Doors In The Philippine Market
One of India's biggest motorcycle manufacturers , Hero MotoCorp, is getting ready to begin operations in the Philippines as part of its extensive international expansion plans. Hero has teamed with Terrafirma Motors Corporation (TMC), a subsidiary of the Columbian Group of Companies and one of the most recognized and experienced automotive organizations in the Philippines, to distribute the popular bikes and scooters throughout the country.
Yoshimura Gets Nostalgic With New Exhaust System For The Z650RS
It goes without saying that the recently released Kawasaki Z650RS is one of the most dapper models in the entirety of Kawasaki's model range. Following in the footsteps of its bigger brother, the Z900RS, the Z650RS draws inspiration from Kawasaki's iconic Z1. Surely, any neo-retro offering from the big four manufacturers is sure to be a hit, and the Z650RS is no exception. As such, aftermarket support for this bike is growing rapidly.
Here’s A Peek Inside Ducati’s Production Facility In Italy
This is where all the magic happens for Ducati, in Borgo Panigale, Bologna, Italy, and YouTube Channel, FRAME, has got their cameras out once again to give us a video tour of how Ducati makes its Superleggera V4. FRAME’s video starts out with the Ducati V4 engine, where you see...
Just How Fast Is A 372 Horsepower Supercharged Hayabusa At A Drag Strip?
Back in August, 2022, we told you about the absolutely bonkers, 372-horsepower TTS SuperBusa built by U.K. supercharger specialist TTS Performance. Bodywork was designed by Kar Lee, and modifications were handled by TTS Performance, which is building 40 of these bikes for customers to purchase as an extremely limited-edition item.
Dutch Custom Shop LM Creations Recreates Iconic Moto Guzzi V8 Racer
Moto Guzzi’s 1955 V8 500 GP racer is the stuff of legend. While complex and notoriously unreliable, the model’s air-cooled, 499cc V8 cranked out 78 horsepower and 171-mph top speed. After only a few years in competition, the Mandello Del Lario factory retired the fully-faired race rig. Still, the V8 made a lasting impression on motorcyclists and designers alike.
Kawasaki Introduces The Ninja ZX-25R SE In Thailand
The banshee howl of the good old in-line four engine has become synonymous with sportbikes for several decades now. Although a good number of top-tier sportbikes now make use of V4 engines, the high-pitched scream of an inline-four will always have a special place in the hearts of sportbike enthusiasts.
Danilo Petrucci Nabs Respectable 17th Place In Enduro Race Debut
Danilo Petrucci is having a 2022 for the record books. The retired MotoGP rider tried his hand at the Dakar Rally for the first time in January. Unfortunate circumstances forced Petrux to bow out of the competitive standings early on but not before he secured his first stage win (Stage Five). Following the Dakar, number 9 took his talents to the MotoAmerica Superbikes series, battling defending champ Jake Gagne for the title down to the very last race.
Recall: Nearly 200,000 Harley Touring Models Could Have Brake Light Issue
On October 21, 2022, Harley-Davidson issued a safety recall for 199,419 different 2019 through 2022 Trike and CVO Trike and 2020 through 2022 Touring and CVO Touring motorcycles. The fault involves a software issue that determines when the rear brake lights on these bikes are illuminated. In certain cases, the...
Drag Race: BMW M 1000 RR Vs. BMW M5 CS Head-To-Head Battle
What happens when you pit two BMW M-class contenders against each other at the drag strip? If that’s a question that has ever kept you awake at night, don’t worry—the fine folks at Bike World and Carwow have taken it upon themselves to deliver us all some answers. Clearly, results will vary based on who’s piloting each of the vehicles—but for now, we have the usual match of an ex-racer in Bike World’s Chris Northover, and eternal Carwow presenter Mat Watson.
