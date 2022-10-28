Read full article on original website
Related
RideApart
Hero MotoCorp To Open Its Doors In The Philippine Market
One of India's biggest motorcycle manufacturers , Hero MotoCorp, is getting ready to begin operations in the Philippines as part of its extensive international expansion plans. Hero has teamed with Terrafirma Motors Corporation (TMC), a subsidiary of the Columbian Group of Companies and one of the most recognized and experienced automotive organizations in the Philippines, to distribute the popular bikes and scooters throughout the country.
RideApart
Just How Fast Is A 372 Horsepower Supercharged Hayabusa At A Drag Strip?
Back in August, 2022, we told you about the absolutely bonkers, 372-horsepower TTS SuperBusa built by U.K. supercharger specialist TTS Performance. Bodywork was designed by Kar Lee, and modifications were handled by TTS Performance, which is building 40 of these bikes for customers to purchase as an extremely limited-edition item.
RideApart
Kawasaki Introduces The Ninja ZX-25R SE In Thailand
The banshee howl of the good old in-line four engine has become synonymous with sportbikes for several decades now. Although a good number of top-tier sportbikes now make use of V4 engines, the high-pitched scream of an inline-four will always have a special place in the hearts of sportbike enthusiasts.
RideApart
The 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 250 Storms Into The Philippines
In the Asian market, small displacement adventure bikes are proliferating like crazy. Honda’s CB150X has proven to be a force to be reckoned with, and of course, models like the Kawasaki Versys X300 and KTM 390 Adventure have made their presence felt even in the U.S. and Europe. Indeed, bikes like these prove that you don’t really need big power and displacement to have a good time both on and off road.
RideApart
Here’s A Peek Inside Ducati’s Production Facility In Italy
This is where all the magic happens for Ducati, in Borgo Panigale, Bologna, Italy, and YouTube Channel, FRAME, has got their cameras out once again to give us a video tour of how Ducati makes its Superleggera V4. FRAME’s video starts out with the Ducati V4 engine, where you see...
RideApart
Ola Electric To Expand To Electric Motorcycles By 2023
Ola Electric, the fastest growing EV company in India, has announced further plans to become a full-fledged electric vehicle manufacturer, stating that it will enter the e-motorcycle market by the end of 2023. What's more, the company also has plans to produce electric cars as early as December 2024. In recent news, Ola launched its mass-market scooter Ola S1 Air in October 2022 at an introductory price of Rs 79,999, or approximately $972 USD.
RideApart
Danilo Petrucci Nabs Respectable 17th Place In Enduro Race Debut
Danilo Petrucci is having a 2022 for the record books. The retired MotoGP rider tried his hand at the Dakar Rally for the first time in January. Unfortunate circumstances forced Petrux to bow out of the competitive standings early on but not before he secured his first stage win (Stage Five). Following the Dakar, number 9 took his talents to the MotoAmerica Superbikes series, battling defending champ Jake Gagne for the title down to the very last race.
Comments / 0