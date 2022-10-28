Danilo Petrucci is having a 2022 for the record books. The retired MotoGP rider tried his hand at the Dakar Rally for the first time in January. Unfortunate circumstances forced Petrux to bow out of the competitive standings early on but not before he secured his first stage win (Stage Five). Following the Dakar, number 9 took his talents to the MotoAmerica Superbikes series, battling defending champ Jake Gagne for the title down to the very last race.

