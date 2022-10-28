Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Israel Keyes, a Cunningly Serial KillerSam H ArnoldAnchorage, AK
New Show, ‘Alaska Daily’, Shines Spotlight on Missing Native Alaskans. Is it Enough?Alaska Media News NetworkAlaska State
Best Steakhouses in Anchorage: A Deliciously Informative GuideThe Daily ScoopAnchorage, AK
Maintaining Calm Amid Chaos: Families Pack ‘Go Bags’ to be Ready for Natural DisastersGrant PerryAnchorage, AK
Related
FOX Sports
Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen suspended for 2 games
NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Friday for high-sticking Boston Bruins forward David Krejci a night earlier. Rasmussen was assessed a minor penalty for high-sticking midway through the second period in the Red Wings'...
Fox47News
Here's who is returning as Detroit Red Wings celebrate 1997 & 1998 Stanley Cups this week
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup wins this week, and dozens of former players and legends will return for the celebration. According to the Detroit Red Wings, they will celebrate the 1997 Stanley Cup Championship team on...
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Blue Jackets Lines, Pairings
Brad Marchand, who had offseason hip surgery, showed no signs of rust in his season debut Thursday night, scoring two goals and adding an assist as the Boston Bruins coasted to a 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden. The B’s will be without Marchand for Friday...
FOX Sports
Sabres take on the Red Wings after overtime victory
Detroit Red Wings (4-2-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (5-3-0, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Buffalo Sabres after the Sabres knocked off the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in overtime. Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 8-14-4 in division games last season....
FOX Sports
Islanders score 4 in third, rally to beat Avalanche 5-4
NEW YORK (AP) — Scott Mayfield and Anthony Beauvillier scored 17 seconds apart midway through the third period and the New York Islanders rallied from three goals down and beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 on Saturday night. Brock Nelson, Zach Parise and Noah Dobson also scored for the Islanders,...
MLive.com
Lucas Raymond heats up as Red Wings edge Wild
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings, with a depleted lineup, desperately needed someone to raise their game to a higher level. Lucas Raymond did just that, scoring his first two goals of the season Saturday in a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild at Little Caesars Arena. The Red...
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ Buchnevich Returns in 7-4 Loss to Canadiens – 10/29/22
The St. Louis Blues welcomed former teammates in goaltender Jake Allen and forward Mike Hoffman back to the Enterprise Center when the Blues took on the Montreal Canadiens Saturday night. St. Louis looked to snap a three-game losing streak, while Montreal hoped to build off a 3-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres. The final buzzer sounded and the result did not favor the home team, which can only be described as a melt-down of epic proportions by the Blues.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Most Valuable Trade Assets
Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is known for his patience, but patience does not mean passivity. His offseason makeover proved that he is ready to be more active in building this team into a playoff contender. Whether it’s for the future or for more immediate help, it’s not hard to imagine Yzerman making one or more trades this season.
Patriots Rule Out Another Top Defender For Week 8 Jets Game
The Patriots defense will have to pick up slack at two positions in Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. New England on Saturday ruled out safety Kyle Dugger, who missed two practices during the week but returned Friday to battle through an ankle injury. Dugger suffered the injury during last Monday’s home loss against the Chicago Bears.
Celtics exercise 2023-24 option on Payton Pritchard
The Celtics have picked up their team option on guard Payton Pritchard for the 2023-24 season, a league source tells Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe. The move guarantees Pritchard’s fourth-year salary of $4,037,278. As part of the Celtics’ regular rotation in 2021-22, Pritchard averaged 6.2 points and 2.0...
Mariners Outright Derek Hill
Outfielder Derek Hill has gone unclaimed on waivers after being designated for assignment by the Mariners earlier in the week, the team announced. He has been outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma, but he’ll qualify for minor league free agency at the start of the offseason as a player who has spent more than seven years in the minors.
Comments / 0