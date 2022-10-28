Read full article on original website
Related
Purple haze: The battle over WA state's political no-man's-lands
One drizzling afternoon earlier this month, I stood in the Issaquah home of King County Councilmember Sarah Perry, who was hosting a couple dozen doorbellers to help re-elect U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier. It’s an unassuming point on the map: a hamlet tucked away near the Cascade Mountains, bombarded that day...
Breaking down WA's school funding formula
School budgets in Washington state are always under scrutiny – few people understand the ins and outs of K-12 funding, and it can be confusing to the layperson. Recent educator strikes in Seattle, Eatonville, Richland and elsewhere in Washington have brought more public attention to rising school budgets. These rising costs could lead to funding gaps that both local districts and the state may have to grapple with.
The disturbing Pelosi attack recalls Seattle’s Goldmark murders
The hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, is a reminder that words have consequences. It is an especially painful reminder for those of us in Seattle in the mid-1980s, when an assault on a prominent attorney and his family on Christmas Eve 1985 ended in brutal tragedy. As happened in the Pelosi case, the attack on the Goldmarks followed a history of extreme political accusations.
WA and Seattle ended their COVID states of emergency. What's next?
On Feb. 29, 2020, the same day the state reported the first U.S. death from the COVID-19 virus, Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency for Washington. Three days later, Seattle’s then-Mayor Jenny Durkan followed suit with an emergency proclamation for the city. The orders gave the executive branches power to swiftly implement pandemic responses: stay-at-home orders for non-essential workers, bans on large gatherings and much, much more.
How tribes, local organizations are bolstering food sovereignty
All across what is now the United States, treaties between federally designated Indigenous nations and the federal government were signed. Food is at the core of each of these treaties, which outline access to hunting, fishing and gathering on the lands where these foods flourish. The foresight of Indigenous leaders...
Watch live: Schrier, Larkin face off in 8th Congressional debate
The Washington State Debate Coalition will broadcast the 8th Congressional District debate between Republican candidate Matt Larkin and Democratic incumbent Kim Schrier at 7 p.m. Friday at McConnell Auditorium at Central Washington University in Ellensburg. The debate will be streamed live from this page. Crosscut is one of a large...
Why aren't clergy members obligated to report abuse in WA?
Nearly 20 years ago, in the aftermath of the Catholic sexual abuse scandal, former Washington state Rep. Mary Lou Dickerson wanted to make sure child sexual abuse could not be hidden so easily by church leaders. In Washington, clergy — unlike teachers, physicians and law enforcement — were not listed...
Recap: 5 key takeaways from the 9th Congressional District debate
Incumbent Rep. Adam Smith defended Democrats’ management of the economy, police reform, efforts to tamp down inflation and the war in Ukraine in a debate on Tuesday with Republican challenger Doug Basler. Basler expressed skepticism about election security and climate change while attacking Democrats over crime, gas prices, and...
WA race between Schrier, Larkin could shift power in Congress
Voters in Washington’s 8th Congressional District are going to decide on Nov. 8 whether they want a businessman from Woodinville or a pediatrician from Sammamish to represent them. They’re also among the minuscule slice of voters in a nation of 330 million who will decide the balance of power in Congress and the course of the nation over the next two years.
Justice reform, policing central to King County Prosecutor race
The pandemic has been a turbulent time for public safety. Property crime, violent crime and shootings rose in King County in 2021. In response to 2020's racial-justice movements, local and state leaders implemented criminal justice reforms to mixed reaction and mixed results. This November, voters in King County will pick...
Watch live: Murray, Smiley face off in U.S. Senate debate
The Washington State Debate Coalition will broadcast a U.S. Senate debate between Democratic incumbent Patty Murray and Republican candidate Tiffany Smiley at 5 p.m. Sunday at Gonzaga University’s Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center in Spokane. The debate is presented in affiliation with The Spokesman-Review and the League of Women Voters.
Watch live: Hobbs, Anderson duel in Secretary of State debate
The Washington State Debate Coalition will broadcast a Secretary of State debate between nonpartisan candidate Julie Anderson and Democratic incumbent Steve Hobbs at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Gonzaga University’s Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center in Spokane. The debate is presented in affiliation with The Spokesman-Review and the League of Women Voters.
Mossback's Northwest: A dead pig nearly started a war with Britain
The San Juan Islands in Washington are a wooded paradise in the Salish Sea, popular with tourists, boaters, summer folk, and orca pods. But the peaceful beauty of these islands was once broken when two nations loudly rattled their sabers. Over what you ask? An argument over a dead pig.
Polluting WA gold mine broke environmental laws 3,539 times
A federal judge has ruled that Crown Resources, the owner and operator of the now-closed Buckhorn Mountain gold mine in north-central Washington, has committed 3,539 environmental violations. The company will likely be responsible for millions of dollars in fines, but continues to argue a broader case in court. The Washington...
WA Republicans are pushing this write-in for Secretary of State
The campaign for Washington’s top elections official has largely skirted the proverbial elephant in the room: the voters, egged on by some politicians and candidates, who increasingly believe the state’s elections are rife with widespread fraud. Klippert’s bid comes after right-leaning voters split among several conservative candidates in...
Podcast | What are the big questions in WA’s upcoming election?
Ballots will begin arriving in mailboxes throughout the state of Washington this week. And voters have some big choices to make. Informing those big choices will be some big questions: How are major national issues like abortion and the economy driving campaigns across the state? What local issues will show up on the ballot and what does it all mean for the broader political dynamics in our country?
Learn how to match political candidates to federal relief dollars
With the election approaching, we started asking how political officials and candidates in Washington had benefited from stimulus grants and loans throughout the pandemic. We found hundreds of thousands of dollars in aid — millions in some cases — going to businesses tied to members of both political parties.
5 key conflicts to watch in Seattle's budget battle
It's city budget season in Seattle and everyone – from the mayor to the city council to department heads to advocates of all stripes – wants their priorities paid for. The city is facing a $141 million budget deficit in 2023, however, and the shortfall is expected to grow in coming years, so budget cuts loom large and there will certainly be tradeoffs. The city council and the mayor need to hash out whose priorities get the money they need and whose will be cut.
Labor shortages, heat bring tough tides for WA shellfish farm
Shellfish farmers like Ramiro Cordero, who works for Taylor Shellfish Farms in Bay Center, Washington, are used to being in uncomfortable positions and places. Farmers kneel in the sand, elbow-deep in muck, to pluck oysters from the water. They hack away at mudflats to extract clams. They blow high-pressure hoses into the ground to uproot geoducks that can be as long as their arms, sometimes their torsos.
ArtSEA: A witch’s brew of Halloweeny arts events in Seattle
The most menacing thing about Halloween in Seattle is that it signals the season known as The Big Dark. Starting tomorrow, sunset tips just under 6 p.m., and even shambling zombies are less scary than our harrowing plummet toward the doomy days when the sky darkens just after 4 p.m. You can run but you can’t hide from what I’ll call The Dire Damp, which is currently settling into the Cascade recliner, cracking open an IPA and making itself a little too comfortable.
Crosscut
Seattle, WA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
469K+
Views
ABOUT
As the Pacific Northwest’s independent, reader-supported, nonprofit news site, Crosscut strives to provide readers with the facts and analysis they need to intelligently participate in civic discourse, and to create a more just, equitable and sustainable society.http://crosscut.com/
Comments / 1