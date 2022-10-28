ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
friars.com

Men’s Soccer Ties #19 Xavier, 0-0, In BIG EAST Play

CINCINNATI, OHIO – The Providence College men's soccer team tied #19 Xavier, 0-0, on Saturday night (Oct. 29) on Corcoran Field in Cincinnati, Ohio. Providence 4-4-7 (2-2-5 BIG EAST) | Xavier 9-1-6 (3-1-5 BIG EAST) VENUE. Corcoran Field | Cincinnati, Ohio. GAME FLOW & NOTES. - Providence attempted six...
CINCINNATI, OH
friars.com

Men’s Basketball Rolls Past Assumption, 106-69, In Exhibition Game

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence College men's basketball team defeated Assumption University, 106-69, on Saturday, Oct. 29 in an exhibition game at the Amica Mutual Pavillion in Providence, R.I. Graduate student Ed Croswell (Philadelphia, Pa.) led all scorers with 18 points on a perfect 7-7 from the field. Sophomore Bryce Hopkins (Oak Park, Ill.) added 17 points and six rebounds. Six Friars finished in double figures in the game.
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

Volleyball Defeats Georgetown In Five Sets

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Providence College volleyball team defeated Georgetown University in five sets on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Washington, D.C. FIRST SET HIGHLIGHTS: Georgetown won the first set, 25-22. The score differential remained within three points through the entirety of the set, with both teams trading 2-3 point...
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

Field Hockey Concludes Season With 4-2 Loss At Quinnipiac

Box Score HAMDEN, CONN. – The Providence College field hockey team took a 2-0 lead into the fourth quarter on Friday afternoon against BIG EAST foe Quinnipiac on Oct. 28, but the Bobcats rattled off four unanswered goals to claim an improbably 4-2 victory. 1ST QUARTER:. • Providence outshot...
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

Chmelar's Two Goals Lead No. 13 Men's Hockey Past New Hampshire, 3-1

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Freshman Jaroslav Chmelar scored twice and Philip Svedebäck stopped 23-of-24 shots as the No. 13 Providence College men's hockey team downed New Hampshire, 3-1, on Saturday night at Schneider Arena. RECORDS. No. 13 Providence (4-2-1, 2-0-1 HEA) | New Hampshire (3-4-1, 0-4-1 HEA) SCORE. No....
PROVIDENCE, RI
wnewsj.com

Sipple record leads Wildcats to 60-28 playoff blowout

CINCINNATI — Blanchester recorded the school’s first-ever road playoff win Friday night in convincing fashion, blowing out the Summit Country Day Silver Knights 60-28 in a Region 20 opening-round game. With the win, the Wildcats (8-3) advance to take on the region’s top seed, Valley View, 7 p.m....
BLANCHESTER, OH
beckersasc.com

Cincinnati endoscopy center ranked best in Ohio

The Anderson Endoscopy Center in Cincinnati was the highest-ranked endoscopy center in Ohio by Newsweek for a third consecutive year. Newsweek's list was created in collaboration with market research firm Statista. It ranks 510 of the more than 5,000 Medicare-certified ASC around the country in major surgical specialties, according to an Oct. 27 news release the center shared with Becker's.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Avondale youth coach fatally shot Sunday morning

CINCINNATI — The Avondale community is mourning the loss of a mentor and youth coach that was shot and killed Sunday morning. According to Cincinnati police, the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Hutchins Ave. near Reading Road. When officers arrived, they found Antonio Thrasher,...
CINCINNATI, OH
abandonedway.com

Forest Fair Village Mall in Ohio – 35+ Pictures

Forest Fair Mall opened in 1989 with upscale anchors that included Bonwit Teller, B. Altman, Parisian, and Sakowitz. It also included Bigg’s and Elder-Beerman as anchor stores. It consisted of 1.5 million square feet; the third largest mall in the US at the time. By the mid 1990s, all of the high-end stores left the mall (B. Altman and Sakowitz ended up going out of business altogether).
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Three arrested in Fairfield after police pursuit

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Three people are in custody on Saturday following a police pursuit that began in Dayton and ended in Fairfield. Butler County dispatch said the pursuit began in Dayton and entered into the Cincinnati area around 9 p.m. on Friday. Dispatch confirmed that shots were fired from...
FAIRFIELD, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Preserving History: Ohio Lesbian Archives Receives LGBTQ+ Materials from P&G

As LGBTQ+ history month is coming to a close, organizations including the Ohio Lesbian Archives (OLA) are working to collect, preserve and educate the public on LGBTQ+ history year-round. The OLA was established in 1989, originally above the Crazy Ladies bookstore in Northside. Now operating from the basement of the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Middletown High School becomes latest target of swatting incident

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown High School has become the latest target of a swatting incident. On Sunday evening, Middletown Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr. sent out a statement to parents stating that Middletown High School had been alerted to a threat made against the school and police had determined that the threat was a swatting incident.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Who qualifies for Duke Energy’s $500 bill credit

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WXIX) - With colder nights and the holidays approaching, who doesn’t want to cut costs on their gas bill?. This season, qualifying Duke Energy Ohio customers may be eligible for a one-time $500 bill credit. To qualify for this credit, Duke Energy customers must be 65 or...
CINCINNATI, OH
ohparent.com

7 Top Halloween Weekend Events in Cincinnati

Happy Halloween Weekend! Trick or treat, craft shows and fall festivals are waiting, get all the fun deets here:. RDI Presents Trick or Treat Drive Thru | Friday 6p. Drive thru or park and walk the Milford Shopping Center! Many local businesses and the Milford Police and Fire Departments encourage costumes and fun while safely trick or treating. Open to all!
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy