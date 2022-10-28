Read full article on original website
Neighbors Rescue Pets From Killingly House FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Major Accident Closes I-395 Northbound in KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
friars.com
Men’s Soccer Ties #19 Xavier, 0-0, In BIG EAST Play
CINCINNATI, OHIO – The Providence College men's soccer team tied #19 Xavier, 0-0, on Saturday night (Oct. 29) on Corcoran Field in Cincinnati, Ohio. Providence 4-4-7 (2-2-5 BIG EAST) | Xavier 9-1-6 (3-1-5 BIG EAST) VENUE. Corcoran Field | Cincinnati, Ohio. GAME FLOW & NOTES. - Providence attempted six...
friars.com
Men’s Basketball Rolls Past Assumption, 106-69, In Exhibition Game
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence College men's basketball team defeated Assumption University, 106-69, on Saturday, Oct. 29 in an exhibition game at the Amica Mutual Pavillion in Providence, R.I. Graduate student Ed Croswell (Philadelphia, Pa.) led all scorers with 18 points on a perfect 7-7 from the field. Sophomore Bryce Hopkins (Oak Park, Ill.) added 17 points and six rebounds. Six Friars finished in double figures in the game.
friars.com
Volleyball Defeats Georgetown In Five Sets
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Providence College volleyball team defeated Georgetown University in five sets on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Washington, D.C. FIRST SET HIGHLIGHTS: Georgetown won the first set, 25-22. The score differential remained within three points through the entirety of the set, with both teams trading 2-3 point...
friars.com
Field Hockey Concludes Season With 4-2 Loss At Quinnipiac
Box Score HAMDEN, CONN. – The Providence College field hockey team took a 2-0 lead into the fourth quarter on Friday afternoon against BIG EAST foe Quinnipiac on Oct. 28, but the Bobcats rattled off four unanswered goals to claim an improbably 4-2 victory. 1ST QUARTER:. • Providence outshot...
friars.com
No.13 Women’s Hockey Skates To A 2-2 Tie With No. 6 Northeastern; Loses Shootout, 2-1
BOSTON, MASS. – The No. 13 women's hockey team skated to a 2-2 tie against the No. 6 Northeastern Huskies on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Matthews Arena in Boston, Mass. Sandra Abstreiter finished the night with 46 saves. SCORE. Providence – 2 | Northeastern – 2 OT (Northeastern won...
friars.com
Chmelar's Two Goals Lead No. 13 Men's Hockey Past New Hampshire, 3-1
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Freshman Jaroslav Chmelar scored twice and Philip Svedebäck stopped 23-of-24 shots as the No. 13 Providence College men's hockey team downed New Hampshire, 3-1, on Saturday night at Schneider Arena. RECORDS. No. 13 Providence (4-2-1, 2-0-1 HEA) | New Hampshire (3-4-1, 0-4-1 HEA) SCORE. No....
friars.com
No. 13 Men's Hockey Rallies for 2-2 Tie At UNH, Earns Extra Point With Shootout Win
DURHAM, N.H. – Craig Needham and Chase Yoder scored to erase a two-goal deficit as the No. 13 Providence College men's hockey team rallied for a 2-2 tie at New Hampshire on Friday night at the Whittemore Center. Providence earned the extra point in the Hockey East standings with the win in the shootout.
wnewsj.com
Sipple record leads Wildcats to 60-28 playoff blowout
CINCINNATI — Blanchester recorded the school’s first-ever road playoff win Friday night in convincing fashion, blowing out the Summit Country Day Silver Knights 60-28 in a Region 20 opening-round game. With the win, the Wildcats (8-3) advance to take on the region’s top seed, Valley View, 7 p.m....
beckersasc.com
Cincinnati endoscopy center ranked best in Ohio
The Anderson Endoscopy Center in Cincinnati was the highest-ranked endoscopy center in Ohio by Newsweek for a third consecutive year. Newsweek's list was created in collaboration with market research firm Statista. It ranks 510 of the more than 5,000 Medicare-certified ASC around the country in major surgical specialties, according to an Oct. 27 news release the center shared with Becker's.
WLWT 5
Avondale youth coach fatally shot Sunday morning
CINCINNATI — The Avondale community is mourning the loss of a mentor and youth coach that was shot and killed Sunday morning. According to Cincinnati police, the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Hutchins Ave. near Reading Road. When officers arrived, they found Antonio Thrasher,...
Former Butler County mall, dozens of sites in the Miami Valley to be demolished
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A statewide demolition initiative as a part of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s plan for new economic development will include the site of a former local mall. According to a release, the former Forest Fair Mall located in Butler County in Fairfield will be soon demolished. Portions of the mall have been […]
WLWT 5
Country music star Kane Brown attends unveiling of donated parks to Greater Cincinnati neighborhoods
CINCINNATI — Greater Cincinnati kids have a new eco-friendly place to play thanks to a partnership between Kroger and Terracycle. On Friday morning, community, and city leaders, unveiled two new recycled playground donations to local communities. One is located at the Sheakley Boys & Girl Club in West Price...
abandonedway.com
Forest Fair Village Mall in Ohio – 35+ Pictures
Forest Fair Mall opened in 1989 with upscale anchors that included Bonwit Teller, B. Altman, Parisian, and Sakowitz. It also included Bigg’s and Elder-Beerman as anchor stores. It consisted of 1.5 million square feet; the third largest mall in the US at the time. By the mid 1990s, all of the high-end stores left the mall (B. Altman and Sakowitz ended up going out of business altogether).
WLWT 5
Three arrested in Fairfield after police pursuit
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Three people are in custody on Saturday following a police pursuit that began in Dayton and ended in Fairfield. Butler County dispatch said the pursuit began in Dayton and entered into the Cincinnati area around 9 p.m. on Friday. Dispatch confirmed that shots were fired from...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Preserving History: Ohio Lesbian Archives Receives LGBTQ+ Materials from P&G
As LGBTQ+ history month is coming to a close, organizations including the Ohio Lesbian Archives (OLA) are working to collect, preserve and educate the public on LGBTQ+ history year-round. The OLA was established in 1989, originally above the Crazy Ladies bookstore in Northside. Now operating from the basement of the...
WLWT 5
Middletown High School becomes latest target of swatting incident
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown High School has become the latest target of a swatting incident. On Sunday evening, Middletown Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr. sent out a statement to parents stating that Middletown High School had been alerted to a threat made against the school and police had determined that the threat was a swatting incident.
Fox 19
Who qualifies for Duke Energy’s $500 bill credit
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WXIX) - With colder nights and the holidays approaching, who doesn’t want to cut costs on their gas bill?. This season, qualifying Duke Energy Ohio customers may be eligible for a one-time $500 bill credit. To qualify for this credit, Duke Energy customers must be 65 or...
ohparent.com
7 Top Halloween Weekend Events in Cincinnati
Happy Halloween Weekend! Trick or treat, craft shows and fall festivals are waiting, get all the fun deets here:. RDI Presents Trick or Treat Drive Thru | Friday 6p. Drive thru or park and walk the Milford Shopping Center! Many local businesses and the Milford Police and Fire Departments encourage costumes and fun while safely trick or treating. Open to all!
Superintendent: Swatting incident at Middletown High School Sunday evening
Middletown High School experienced a "threat of violence" Sunday evening, according to a statement from Superintendent Marlon Styles, Jr. Police said the threat was a swatting incident.
