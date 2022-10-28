Read full article on original website
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
Breaking Down AMD Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings
Investors hope stronger-than-expected earnings and upbeat guidance could lead to some semiconductor momentum. Advanced Micro Devices AMD is set to report on November 1, trading 63% off its highs. AMD is one of many chip stocks that have suffered amid unfavorable conditions for semiconductors. Wall Street expects AMD to show...
Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
Is Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Stock a Buy Following Q3 Earnings Miss?
Shares of medical technology company Stryker (NYSE:SYK) are under pressure following the lower-than-expected Q3 earnings. Despite the Q3 earnings miss and inflationary pressure, management’s upbeat Fiscal 2023 revenue and EPS outlook support the bull case. Stryker reported earnings of $2.12 a share in Q3, down 3.6% year-over-year. Further, it...
CVR Energy (CVI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
CVR Energy (CVI) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.90 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78 per share. This compares to loss of $0.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.74%. A quarter...
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying
Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.63 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.83%. A...
German American Bancorp (GABC) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
German American Bancorp (GABC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.82 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.81 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.22%. A...
Civitas Resources (CIVI) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
Civitas Resources (CIVI) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.56 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.64 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.79 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.20%. A quarter...
Chemed (CHE) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
Chemed (CHE) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.74 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.61 per share. This compares to earnings of $5.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.82%. A quarter ago,...
Nippon Steel H1 Profit Climbs, Lifts FY22 Earnings View; Lifts Dividend; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Shares of Nippon Steel Corp. (NISTY.PK, NISTF.PK) were gaining around 2 percent in the trading in Japan after the company reported Tuesday higher earnings and revenues for the first half, and lifted its earnings view for fiscal 2022. The company also lifted dividend. For the first half, profit...
Regal Beloit (RRX) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates
Regal Beloit (RRX) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.66 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $2.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this maker of controls for electric...
These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend
With inflation still clocking in around 40 year highs, more retirees are looking for ways to boost their incomes. Dividends stocks look tempting, as a strong dividend-paying company can potentially boost what it offers to its shareholders faster than inflation. The flip side, unfortunately, is that dividends are never guaranteed...
ONE Gas (OGS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
ONE Gas (OGS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.32%. A quarter...
3 Exceptionally Low-Risk Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Investing in 2022 is like opening the box to a piece of IKEA furniture: The instruction manual has no words and you're left to guess what to do next by the pictures provided. Since the year began, all three major indexes have plunged into a bear market, and a number of metrics and indicators suggest the broader market could head even lower.
ACHC Q3 Revenue Up 13%, AXNX Narrows Loss, KIDS Trims Outlook
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the companies belonging to the healthcare sector that reported quarterly financial results on Monday. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) reported third-quarter revenue growth of 13% and narrowed its financial outlook for the full year. In the third quarter of 2022, revenue grew by...
BP Posts RC Profit In Q3, Underlying RC Profit Beats View; Lifts FY22 Production Forecast
(RTTNews) - British energy major BP Plc reported Tuesday a replacement cost or RC profit in its third quarter, compared to a loss last year, on strong growth in sales revenue. Underlying RC profit beat market estimates. Further, the company announced $2.5 billion share buyback, which is intended to be...
Nomad Foods (NOMD) Moves 5.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
Nomad Foods (NOMD) shares soared 5.6% in the last trading session to close at $15.40. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 2.7% gain over the past four weeks. Nomad Foods’ shares got a...
Otter Tail (OTTR) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
Otter Tail (OTTR) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.24%. A quarter...
Gartner (IT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Gartner (IT) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.41 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 30.27%. A quarter ago,...
