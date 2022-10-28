Read full article on original website
Democrats worry they did 'poor job' with midterm messaging on economy: 'Having half a conversation'
Democratic leaders have started to second-guess their midterm messaging just days before the election as several worry about how they discuss the economy.
WRAL
Trump asks justices to keep tax returns from House committee
WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is going to the Supreme Court, again, this time to try to stop his tax returns from being handed to a congressional committee. In an emergency appeal filed Monday, Trump wants the court to order at least a temporary hold on the Treasury Department turning over his returns to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee.
WRAL
Fact check: Ad says Beasley wants to raise taxes on people making $75,000
A new ad accuses Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley of wanting to bail out the rich and tax lower- to middle-income families. Beasley, a former North Carolina Supreme Court chief justice, faces Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd in North Carolina’s race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Richard Burr. The contest is expected to be among the nation’s closest Senate races.
WRAL
Fact check: Biden says gas prices are 'down from over $5 when I took office'
High gasoline prices have been a political challenge for President Joe Biden and Democrats in this midterm election year. During an Oct. 27 visit to Syracuse, New York, Biden flubbed a statistic on gas prices, prompting a swarm of criticism among political commentators and on social media. "Today, the most...
WRAL
US debt: Federal interest payments could soon exceed military spending
CNN — The Federal Reserve's war on inflation isn't just painful for home buyers and people with credit card debt. Uncle Sam is getting squeezed by higher borrowing costs, too. The cost to finance America's growing mountain of debt is rising rapidly as the Fed scrambles to put out...
University makes new review of Mastriano’s doctoral research
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Canadian university that granted a doctorate in history to current Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is investigating a fresh complaint alleging his work is plagued by academic fraud and misconduct. University of New Brunswick President Paul Mazerolle told The Associated Press in a phone...
WRAL
North Korea warns US of 'powerful' response to allied drills
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — North Korea’s Foreign Ministry criticized the United States for expanding joint military exercises with South Korea that it claims are practice for a potential invasion, and it warned Tuesday of “more powerful follow-up measures” in response. The statement from the ministry came...
WRAL
Kansas mom gets 20 years for leading Islamic State battalion
ALEXANDRIA, VA. — A Kansas native who led an all-female Islamic State battalion when she lived in Syria has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum possible sentence, after her own children denounced her in court and detailed the horrific circumstances and abuse she heaped on them.
WRAL
Elizabeth Warren to Jerome Powell: Just how many jobs do you plan to kill?
CNN — As the Federal Reserve kicks off another pivotal rate-setting meeting, lawmakers are reminding the central bank exactly just how high the stakes are. In a letter sent Monday to Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Democratic senators expressed concern about the Fed's plan to continue raising interest rates at an "alarming pace" and Powell's "disturbing warning to American families" that they should expect pain in the coming months.
WRAL
The number of job openings rose unexpectedly in September, despite the Fed's aggressive actions
CNN — The number of available jobs in the United States increased in September, surprising economists who had expected the total to fall amid the Federal Reserve's aggressive action to cool the economy. Job openings totaled 10.7 million, up from a revised 10.3 million in August, according to Bureau...
WRAL
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers urges Fed to keep hiking rates
CNN — Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said on Tuesday that the growing chorus of economists and politicians urging the Federal Reserve to pause its aggressive rate hikes in order to fight inflation are misguided. Those critics say that the Fed could throw the economy into recession, but Summers argued there's a much greater risk to the economy that the Fed is not doing enough to bring down prices.
WRAL
Why America's job market hasn't imploded
CNN — Despite a stock-market bounce in October that gave the Dow its biggest monthly gain in more than 45 years, economists are warning that there's a very real danger of recession in the United States. Mortgage rates are at their highest levels since 2002, consumer spending and business investment is falling and the Federal Reserve is fighting persistent inflation with higher interest rates.
WRAL
Oleg Tinkov renounces Russian citizenship over war in Ukraine
CNN — Oleg Tinkov, the founder of a major Russian digital bank, has renounced his Russian citizenship in protest over the war in Ukraine. "I have taken the decision to exit my Russian citizenship," Tinkov announced in a post on Instagram on Monday alongside a photo of a certificate confirming his decision, dated October 26.
