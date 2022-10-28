Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
TopBuild's (BLD) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, View Up
TopBuild Corp. BLD reported stellar results for third-quarter 2022. Its earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved significantly on a year-over-year basis. Solid contributions from all three end markets that BLD serves (residential, commercial and industrial), along with operational efficiency, drove the results. Robert Buck, president...
NASDAQ
Gentherm (THRM) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Gentherm (THRM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.56 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.51 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 25%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.40 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.52 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.56 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -24.78%. A...
NASDAQ
Martin Marietta (MLM) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
Martin Marietta (MLM) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.69 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.74 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.05%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
EXp World Holdings (EXPI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
EXp World Holdings (EXPI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -50%. A...
NASDAQ
Want $1,000 in Dividend Income Every Month? Invest $120,000 in This Stock
Many investors look forward to receiving a dividend payment each quarter from their dividend stocks. But what if you could receive a dividend payment every month instead? Even better, what if this dividend came with a 10% yield? If you like the sound of that, you're in luck, because you can receive $1,000 in dividend income each month by buying shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC). Here's how.
NASDAQ
Why Moderna Stock Rose Today
Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) climbed 2.9% on Tuesday after fellow COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) boosted its full-year sales and profit forecast. Pfizer raised the low end of its revenue guidance range to $99.5 billion from $98 billion. The pharmaceutical giant also lifted its adjusted earnings per share target range to between $6.30 and $6.45, up from $6.40 to $6.50.
NASDAQ
Why Shares of SoFi Are Surging This Morning
Shares of digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) had jumped close to 14.5% as of 9:58 a.m. ET Monday after the company reported strong earnings results for the third quarter of the year. So what. In the third quarter, SoFi generated a loss of $0.09 per share on record quarterly...
NASDAQ
Generac Holdings (GNRC) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
Generac Holdings (GNRC) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.75 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.35 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.02%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Humana (HUM) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates
Humana (HUM) came out with quarterly earnings of $6.88 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.25 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.83 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.08%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.35 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.37 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.43%....
NASDAQ
Kaman (KAMN) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Kaman (KAMN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -51.52%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Healthpeak (PEAK) Q3 FFO Meets, Revenues Beat, View Revised
Healthpeak Properties, Inc. PEAK reported third-quarter 2022 funds from operations (FFO) as adjusted per share of 43 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The reported figure was up 7.5% from the year-ago quarter’s 40 cents. The performance was backed by healthy top-line growth. Moreover, improvement in same-store...
NASDAQ
Eneti (NETI) Stock Jumps 6.2%: Will It Continue to Soar?
Eneti (NETI) shares soared 6.2% in the last trading session to close at $8.73. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 20.5% gain over the past four weeks. The buoyancy is owing to the...
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) a Buy Now?
Valero Energy (VLO) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this oil refiner have returned +10.6% over the past month versus the Zacks...
NASDAQ
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Oils and Energy Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss...
NASDAQ
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights The AES, Ameren, Pinnacle West Capital and Primo Water
Chicago, IL – November 2, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: The AES Corp. AES, Ameren Corp. AEE, Pinnacle West Capital Corp. PNW and Primo Water Corp. PRMW.
NASDAQ
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 2nd
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 2nd:. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM: This agricultural commodities and ingredients company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days. Archer Daniels Midland Company Price...
NASDAQ
Humana Affirms FY22 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, health insurer Humana Inc. (HUM) affirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2022, which was raised at the company's Investor Day in September 2022. For fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings of about $23.27 per share and adjusted earnings of about $25.00 per share.
NASDAQ
Roku (ROKU) Q3 2022 Earnings: What to Expect
Is now a good time to buy Roku (ROKU) stock? This is the main question investors will want an answer to when the company reports third quarter fiscal 2022 earnings results after the closing bell Wednesday. The company has enjoyed both rapid revenue and account growth, thanks to the continued...
