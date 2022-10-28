ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Greg Brunner
23h ago

better off buying. via rental after about 12 months, you would have paid it off verses continual payment, which after 2 years you paid double for it.

Reply
2
Related
CNET

Your Router Is In the Wrong Spot. Here's Where to Move It for Faster Wi-Fi

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. A reliable internet connection at home is pivotal -- but Wi-Fi can be frustratingly finicky. Despite paying monthly fees to an internet service provider, and even if you've had a router professionally installed, you may still find yourself spending too much time watching your phone, laptop or streaming device grind away as it tries to stay connected. That's a massive headache if you're spending your weeks working from home, if you're trying to install smart home gadgets, or if you're just wanting to unwind with some Netflix at the end of a long day.
Northwest Florida Daily News

How to best extend your router's Wi-Fi range over a large area | It's Geek to Me

Q: Love your column and read it every week. You've been asking for some questions so here is one for you that I'm having trouble with. I volunteer to run a small computer network for a nonprofit and run four computers hard wired and a Wi-Fi printer that is used by all. Each computer is running at least a 7th Gen Intel I-5 processor and Windows 10 Home. The other side of the building is slightly beyond the range of the current router's Wi-Fi, but people who work there would like to have a solid internet connection available to them. CenturyLink just installed a new router, but it still doesn't provide a strong enough signal to the far side of the building.
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

The best Wi-Fi routers in 2022

The best Wi-Fi routers are easy to use and distribute a strong Wi-Fi signal throughout your home, making sure everyone has the best wireless connection from whatever device they use.
TechRadar

OLED TVs are in trouble – but that could be good news for cheaper prices

A slump in TV sales has seen LG Display post record losses after the company struggled to offset the effects of slowing consumer demand. LG Display is the part of LG that makes screen panels, and it's the sole supplier of standard OLED panels to other TV manufacturers – nearly all of the best OLED TVs use its displays, except those that use QD-OLED (made by Samsung Electronics).
BGR.com

3 hidden iPhone features in iOS 16 that Apple kept secret

IOS 16 has been out for over a month. Most iPhone users have had plenty of time to explore all of the new features and quirks of Apple’s update. That said, even a month later, there is a chance that you haven’t discovered everything iOS 16 has to offer. Shortly after Apple rolled out its update, we told you about 8 hidden iOS 16 features worth checking out. Those were just the tip of the iceberg, so we thought we’d share a few more.
ZDNet

Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off

Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
Digital Trends

Hurry — Walmart has a 70-inch 4K TV for just $448 right now

Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.
BGR.com

There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free

Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
The Independent

Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests

Amazon is losing and replacing workers at such a rate that it costing the company $8bn annually, according to leaked internal documents.The files, which include several internal research papers, slide decks and spreadsheets, say that Amazon should be using tracking data more to keep employees.“Regretted attrition” – that is, workers choosing to leave the company – “occurs twice as often as unregretted attrition” (people being laid off or fired) “across all levels and businesses”, according to this research, which was published in January this year and seen by Engadget.It also stated that “only one out of three new hires in...
techunwrapped.com

This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon

Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
techunwrapped.com

4 common problems that affect the router and easy to solve

The router is a key piece to be able to connect to the Internet in our homes. If they have any failure, it can mean that the speed of the connection drops drastically, that we have worse coverage or that we cannot even connect other devices. That will cause us to take action as soon as possible to try to solve the error. In this article we are going to talk about 4 common problems that affect the router and cause malfunction.
aiexpress.io

Should You Buy Rupiah Token (IDRT) Sunday?

Sunday, October 30, 2022 10:33 AM | InvestorsObserver Analysts. Rupiah Token receives a powerful short-term technical rating of 92 from InvestorsObserver knowledge evaluation. The proprietary rating system focuses on the latest buying and selling patters over the previous month to find out the energy of its short-term technicals. IDRT has a superior latest technical evaluation than 92% of tokens primarily based on these buying and selling metrics. Buyers primarily centered on shorter time period funding methods will discover this technical evaluation most related to their targets when figuring out whether or not to put money into a specific crypto.

Comments / 0

Community Policy