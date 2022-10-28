Read full article on original website
Deputies responded to Delphi suspect’s home for domestic issue to ‘keep the peace’
MEXICO, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies were sent to Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen’s home in 2015 for a “domestic” incident. The sheriff’s office was dispatched just after 3:30 in the morning on June 18, 2015, according to records obtained by FOX59. The sheriff said Allen was allegedly drunk and […]
Experts weigh in on why Delphi arrest court documents are still sealed
INDIANAPOLIS — Two charges of murder have been filed against Richard Allen, but the details behind those charges are still under wraps. The probable cause affidavit is still sealed, despite an arrest made and charges filed. Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McCleland said the investigation is ongoing. FOX59 learned Wednesday morning, there will be a hearing […]
WTHI
Victim's grandmother confirms family has interacted with suspected Delphi killer
DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Libby German's grandmother Becky Patty confirms the suspect in her granddaughter's murder had once developed photos for their family while working at a local CVS pharmacy. After law enforcement officials confirmed the arrest of Richard Allen on two charges of murder, she said Allen did...
Who is Richard Allen? What we know about Delphi suspect
DELPHI, Ind. — It’s a name that will now be forever tied to one of the darkest chapters in Delphi history: Richard Allen. But what exactly is known about the man charged with the 2017 murders of Libby German and Abby Williams? As FOX59 reported, 50-year-old Richard Allen was arrested and taken into custody at […]
This is why police are keeping important court records secret in Delphi case
DELPHI, Ind. — The arrest of a murder suspect usually comes with plenty of information about the defendant and why police believe the suspect is connected to the alleged crime. But that is not the case following the highly-publicized arrest and charges filed against Richard Allen. Carroll County Prosecutor...
Photo obtained of Richard Allen, arrested in connection with Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German
DELPHI, Ind. (WXIN) – We now have a face to go with the name. FOX59 has obtained a photo of Richard Allen, the 50-year-old man arrested in connection with the Delphi murder case. A government source confirmed the image is a state-issued photo of him. Allen was booked into the Carroll County Jail Friday in […]
WNDU
Libby German’s grandparents speak out after suspect charged in Delphi murders
Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi was formally charged with two counts of murder last Friday. Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Trix and Holland. Arrest made in Delphi murders investigation. Updated: 4 hours ago. Richard Allen,...
Abby and Libby investigation: Why are the records sealed?
Delphi Murders: Why are court records sealed for Richard M. Allen, the man charged in Abby & Libby's death?
‘It’s chilling’: Mourners pay respects at Monon High Bridge after arrest in Delphi murders
DELPHI, Ind. — The news of Friday’s arrest in connection to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German drew people from near and far to Delphi to pay their respects. A lot of them choose to visit the Monon High Bridge where the girls took some of their final steps in February 2017. “Being […]
1 dead after shooting on east side of Indy
A person has died at an Indy area hospital after being shot earlier this evening, according to IMPD.
wfft.com
Anderson man arrested in traffic stop facing drug charges
ANDERSON, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana State Police have arrested an Anderson man after a traffic stop Sunday night around 9:30. Trooper Michael Garcia was patrolling and noticed a 1999 Cadillac Escalade with an expired registration. Garcia then stopped the Escalade at Madison Avenue and 53rd Street. Garcia says he noticed...
State police will update Delphi murder case Monday
Indiana State Police will host a joint press conference Monday morning to provide an update on the Delphi murder case. No specific information is available yet, but ISP Sgt. Jeremy Piers said the Delphi double homicide task force will give the latest updates on the 2017 murder of Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi.
Fight leads to woman critically shot on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – A woman was critically injured after she was shot when after a fight broke out late Monday on Indy’s northwest side. Officers were called to the 8100 block of Laguna Drive just after 10 p.m. on the report of a person shot. When they arrived, they located a woman with an apparent gunshot […]
Man killed in Crawfordsville train crash
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – A Portage man died after being hit by a train in Crawfordsville. The crash happened at 4:38 p.m. Monday, according to the Crawfordsville Police Department. Police said a northbound cargo train had passed the U.S. 136 intersection and was near the Amtrak station when the conductor and engineer saw someone walking on […]
Man in custody in Delphi deaths investigation
A man is in custody in connection with the deaths of two teenage girls that rocked the small town of Delphi, Indiana, more than five years ago. Roxana Saberi reports on the break in the cold case.
Suspect Taken Into Custody in Connection With 2017 Delphi Murders of 2 Indiana Teens: Reports
Note: NBC Chicago will stream the 9 a.m. CST Monday Delphi press conference live on NBCChicago.com and our streaming channel on Peacock. To find the streaming channel, click on the “channels” tab on the free Peacock app and scroll down to NBC Chicago News. A suspect has been...
Sheriff: Howard County Jail inmate dead
KOKOMO, Ind — A death investigation is underway after an inmate was found unresponsive in the Howard County Jail. Howard County corrections officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive in his jail cell at around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities said corrections and medical staff aided the inmate until paramedics...
Sheriff’s deputy claims demotion over Delphi murders investigation
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Sheriff Tobias Leazenby and the sheriff’s office claiming that he was the victim of political retaliation for his unsuccessful attempt to campaign in next month’s general election. In the lawsuit, Deputy Michael Thomas cites his involvement in the […]
Triple shooting reported on near west side
INDIANAPOLIOS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a triple shooting on the near west side. According to IMPD, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Winfield Avenue to a reported shooting Saturday night. They found three people had been shot at the location. One was in critical condition, police said, while two others were […]
Juvenile shot in incident on near northwest side, police say
INDIANAPOLIS – A juvenile was shot Saturday afternoon in what police believe was an accident on the near northwest side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded around 4:15 p.m. to the 1000 block of Eugene Street for a reported shooting. They found the victim suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim, a juvenile, was […]
