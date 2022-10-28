ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

FOX59

Experts weigh in on why Delphi arrest court documents are still sealed

INDIANAPOLIS — Two charges of murder have been filed against Richard Allen, but the details behind those charges are still under wraps. The probable cause affidavit is still sealed, despite an arrest made and charges filed. Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McCleland said the investigation is ongoing. FOX59 learned Wednesday morning, there will be a hearing […]
DELPHI, IN
FOX59

Who is Richard Allen? What we know about Delphi suspect

DELPHI, Ind. — It’s a name that will now be forever tied to one of the darkest chapters in Delphi history: Richard Allen. But what exactly is known about the man charged with the 2017 murders of Libby German and Abby Williams? As FOX59 reported, 50-year-old Richard Allen was arrested and taken into custody at […]
DELPHI, IN
wfft.com

Anderson man arrested in traffic stop facing drug charges

ANDERSON, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana State Police have arrested an Anderson man after a traffic stop Sunday night around 9:30. Trooper Michael Garcia was patrolling and noticed a 1999 Cadillac Escalade with an expired registration. Garcia then stopped the Escalade at Madison Avenue and 53rd Street. Garcia says he noticed...
ANDERSON, IN
The Exponent

State police will update Delphi murder case Monday

Indiana State Police will host a joint press conference Monday morning to provide an update on the Delphi murder case. No specific information is available yet, but ISP Sgt. Jeremy Piers said the Delphi double homicide task force will give the latest updates on the 2017 murder of Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi.
DELPHI, IN
FOX59

Fight leads to woman critically shot on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – A woman was critically injured after she was shot when after a fight broke out late Monday on Indy’s northwest side. Officers were called to the 8100 block of Laguna Drive just after 10 p.m. on the report of a person shot. When they arrived, they located a woman with an apparent gunshot […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man killed in Crawfordsville train crash

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – A Portage man died after being hit by a train in Crawfordsville. The crash happened at 4:38 p.m. Monday, according to the Crawfordsville Police Department. Police said a northbound cargo train had passed the U.S. 136 intersection and was near the Amtrak station when the conductor and engineer saw someone walking on […]
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WTHR

Sheriff: Howard County Jail inmate dead

KOKOMO, Ind — A death investigation is underway after an inmate was found unresponsive in the Howard County Jail. Howard County corrections officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive in his jail cell at around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities said corrections and medical staff aided the inmate until paramedics...
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Sheriff’s deputy claims demotion over Delphi murders investigation

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Sheriff Tobias Leazenby and the sheriff’s office claiming that he was the victim of political retaliation for his unsuccessful attempt to campaign in next month’s general election. In the lawsuit, Deputy Michael Thomas cites his involvement in the […]
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Triple shooting reported on near west side

INDIANAPOLIOS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a triple shooting on the near west side. According to IMPD, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Winfield Avenue to a reported shooting Saturday night. They found three people had been shot at the location. One was in critical condition, police said, while two others were […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Juvenile shot in incident on near northwest side, police say

INDIANAPOLIS – A juvenile was shot Saturday afternoon in what police believe was an accident on the near northwest side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded around 4:15 p.m. to the 1000 block of Eugene Street for a reported shooting. They found the victim suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim, a juvenile, was […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

