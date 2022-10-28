DELPHI, Ind. — It’s a name that will now be forever tied to one of the darkest chapters in Delphi history: Richard Allen. But what exactly is known about the man charged with the 2017 murders of Libby German and Abby Williams? As FOX59 reported, 50-year-old Richard Allen was arrested and taken into custody at […]

DELPHI, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO