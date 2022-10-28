Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: New Hampshire poorly prepared for recession
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is among a handful of states that are poorly prepared financially for the impact of a moderate recession, according to a recent report. The review by Moody's Analytics shows that New Hampshire is among seven states that have significantly smaller cash balances than would be needed to weather a recession, and would have to resort to spending cuts or tax increases of more than 5% of their budgets.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pennsylvania 33rd in business taxes, could struggle if recession hits
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania lawmakers patted themselves on the back for lowering a corporate income tax, but a recent ranking shows the state’s business taxes are still a burden for businesses. An annual ranking of state business tax climates by the Tax Foundation placed Pennsylvania at 33rd...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Despite 2-spot drop, Minnesota retains ‘B’ in financial health ranking
(The Center Square) – Minnesota ranks 13th in Truth in Accounting’s latest Financial State of the States report. TIA examined states’ latest annual financial and retirement plan report and gave each state a grade plus a price tag for what it would cost each state to pay off its bills. TIA’s calculations excluded restricted or capital assets.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Dixon narrows polling gap with Whitmer, notches significant statewide endorsement
(The Center Square) – One week before Election Day, Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon received two pieces of good news on Tuesday. First, her poll rankings against Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have tilted significantly in Dixon’s favor. Second, she garnered the endorsement of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana lawmakers began studying state’s taxes
BATON ROUGE, La. - With no personal income tax and booming economies, Texas, Florida and Tennessee are once again drawing attention from Louisiana lawmakers who are wondering if eliminating income tax could create the same boom in their state. During a House Ways and Means Committee meeting in September, lawmakers...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Readers encouraged to prepare for amendments on upcoming ballot
Please find below a detailed summary of the amendments that will appear on the ballot for the Nov. 8 General Election. This constitutional amendment, if approved by the voters, modifies the powers of the State Treasurer. Specifically, the State Treasurer is required to invest certain state moneys in:. • Missouri...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report outlines recommendations to aid state's small businesses
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp joined the Department of Administrative Services Tuesday in announcing the release of the Small Business and Supplier Diversity Initiative Report, mandated by Executive Order 07.13.22.01. The report outlines several recommendations to further access to Georgia’s procurement process and resources for small, minority-owned, woman-owned, and veteran-owned businesses.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Decline in Nebraska tax-incentive deals continues during pandemic
The number of companies seeking tax incentives from the state of Nebraska has continued to fall. According to the Nebraska Tax Incentives Annual Report released Monday by the Nebraska Department of Revenue, the state signed only 47 Nebraska Advantage Act agreements between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30 of this year.
KPVI Newschannel 6
State auditors give Georgia’s movie tax credit mixed reviews
ATLANTA -- Georgia’s film tax credit helped bring blockbuster productions like “Stranger Things,” “Ozark” and “Spiderman: No Way Home” to the state, along with an estimated $4.4 billion in spending during the 12 months ending June 30. But a new report from the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Smaltz, Zent receive manufacturers' group endorsement
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Manufacturers Association has announced its endorsements for the upcoming 2022 election, backing local Republican Reps. Ben Smaltz of Auburn and Denny Zent of Angola. The IMA speaks with individual candidates in order to determine if their policy positions are in agreement with the IMA and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
DeJear votes early, Reynolds makes closing pitch to voters
CEDAR RAPIDS — Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds hit on consistent, familiar themes Tuesday while on a campaign bus tour making her closing pitch to voters a week out from the Nov. 8 election. She touted Iowa’s fiscal health; her pledge to support law enforcement; three rounds of tax cuts...
KPVI Newschannel 6
PG&E files first documents with NRC seeking process for relicensing Diablo Canyon
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. on Monday filed its first licensing action with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in the company’s quest to continue operating Diablo Canyon Power Plant’s twin reactors beyond 2024 and 2025, when their current licenses will expire. PG&E asked the NRC to designate the appropriate...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Emergency statewide COVID orders end, hospitals still face staff shortages
SPOKANE, Wash. - The end of Washington's state of emergency due to COVID-19 doesn't mean the virus has gone away. Right now, health officials warning of a potential "triple-demic" as COVID, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases continue to climb. As the usual flu season hits, hospital systems are...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Life jackets are mandatory on Pennsylvania waterways starting today
Harrisburg, Pa. — Life Jackets are now mandatory on Pennsylvania waterways from today until April 30, 2023 as mandated by the PA Fish and Boat Commission. A U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket is required to be worn on all boats less than 16 feet long or on any kayaks, canoes, or paddleboards. Jackets must be on when the craft is in motion or anchored.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Former Overhaulin’ wrencher faces Davis County farmer in race for Senate District 13
Cherielynn Westrich, 56, is running as a Republican for the Iowa Senate in new District 13 that includes all of Wapello, Monroe and Davis Counties and most of Appanoose County. Born in Missouri, Westrich has an eclectic career story that includes playing keyboard and doing vocals for the rock band...
KPVI Newschannel 6
New York overdose deaths rise significantly during COVID-19
(The Center Square) – New York experienced a significant rise in drug overdoses tied to opioid use during the COVID-19 pandemic, says a report released Tuesday by state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. Last year, there were 5,841 fatal drug overdoses in New York, and 85% of those deaths involved opioids....
KPVI Newschannel 6
A look at amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot
Voters across the state of Missouri will be casting a yes or no vote on four separate amendments to the Missouri Constitution on Nov. 8. Amendment 1, proposed by the General Assembly, will allow the general assembly to override the current restrictions on state investments. The official ballot title reads:
KPVI Newschannel 6
Lawmakers and state’s attorneys call for the repeal of the SAFE-T Act
(The Center Square) – The SAFE-T Act, which implements sweeping reforms to Illinois’ criminal justice system, continues to draw criticism from around the state. Illinois will be the first state in the country to abolish cash bail on Jan. 1. The 700-page bill not only eliminates cash bail, but increases police oversight and limits a judge's discretion on who they can hold in custody.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs
Originally published Nov. 1 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pa. to begin Crow Dispersal Program with whistling devices, exploding shells at Capitol Complex
The Pennsylvania Department of General Services on Tuesday announced it will begin its annual Crow Dispersal Program at the Capitol Complex. Pennsylvania Capitol Police will use the U.S. Department of Agriculture-approved method of discharging exploding shells and whistling devices to deter crows from roosting at the complex, according to the department. General Services said the use of these methods is nonlethal and not harmful to the environment, people, crows or other animals.
Comments / 0