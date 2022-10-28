Read full article on original website
Denver Post Issues Urgent Appeal To Voters About GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert
"We grieve that this is who represents our great state in Congress," the newspaper's editorial board wrote in its blistering condemnation of the far-right Republican.
Kemp asked why Trump is not on Georgia campaign trail. Hear his answer
CNN's Kaitlan Collins sits down with Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) to discuss former President Donald Trump's role in the midterm elections and the impact of Herschel Walker on the Republican ticket in his state.
GOP’s Cheney visits Michigan to support Democrat Slotkin bid
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican Rep. Liz Cheney visited Michigan on Tuesday to support Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who the the Wyoming representative crossed party lines to endorse last week in a first. “If we want to ensure the survival of our republic, we have to walk away...
Bay News 9
Sprint to Election Day: Spectrum News coverage from the campaign trail
The 2022 election season is kicking into high gear as candidates across the state are beginning their final push to gain support. Election night is eight days away, and the highly contested races for senator and governor have each side traveling the state to ensure that no voter is untouched.
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
thecomeback.com
Herschel Walker reacts to shocking Barack Obama comments
As former Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker continues his campaign for a Georgia Senate seat against incumbent Raphael Warnock, he’s earned himself a few notable critics, including former United States President Barack Obama who blasted him in a speech last week. And now, Walker is responding. During...
Musk emerging as Twitter's chief moderator ahead of midterms
Days after taking over Twitter and a week before the U.S. midterm elections, billionaire Elon Musk has positioned himself as moderator-in-chief of one of the most important social media platforms in American politics
Bay News 9
In Florida visit, Biden says health care, federal programs 'under siege' from GOP
President Joe Biden is visiting Florida on Tuesday, where he delivered a speech to mark a contrast between his efforts to lower health care costs and some Republicans’ proposals to take a new look at federal programs like Medicare and Social Security. What You Need To Know. President Joe...
Bay News 9
Recent polling shows battle for Congress coming down to the wire
With one week and one day to go until the congressional midterms, the political prognosticators largely seem to agree: Republicans are likely to regain control of the House while the fate of the Senate could still go either way. CBS News and YouGov’s Battleground Tracker projects that Republicans will win...
Oil industry reacts to Biden threatening potential windfall tax
Oil industry groups are reacting to President Joe Biden on Monday threatening a potential windfall profit tax or other repercussions against oil companies.
Congressional candidate faces vandalism, harassment
Houlahan is running as a Democrat to represent California's 48th District. He's up against Republican Darrell Issa.
Bay News 9
Experts Share How To Research Judges and Justices
Experts said Florida voters will need to do a bit more research in order to learn more about the lower court judges and Florida Supreme Court Justices on this year’s midterm ballot. What You Need To Know. Five supreme court justices are on the ballot this year. Looking up...
Bay News 9
Judge keeps North Dakota abortion ban from taking effect
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota judge ruled Monday that he will keep the state's ban on abortion from taking effect, saying there's a "substantial probability” that a constitutional challenge to the law will succeed. Judge Bruce Romanick's ruling means abortion is still legal in North Dakota,...
Paul Pelosi attack suspect was on 'suicide mission,' planned to target other politicians: Report
The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her had allegedly said he was on a "suicide mission" and had plans to target other California and federal politicians, according to a Tuesday court filing.
Powerball drawing could become largest lottery jackpot in US history if no one wins Wednesday
The Powerball drawing could become one of the largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history if no one wins the drawing Wednesday evening. According to The Associated Press, the jackpot climbed to $1.2 billion after no one matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing, marking 38 consecutive drawings without a winner. The last time someone won the jackpot for the Powerball was on Aug. 3.
Bay News 9
Thousands of disabled Floridians spending years on Medicaid waiver waitlist
Thousands of disabled Floridians are currently sitting on a waiting list for the Medicaid iBudget Florida waiver, which would provide them with services to help them live independent and healthy lives. What You Need To Know. Thousands of disabled Florida residents are spending years on the Medicaid iBudget Florida waiver...
Bay News 9
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball.
