Georgia State

americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
thecomeback.com

Herschel Walker reacts to shocking Barack Obama comments

As former Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker continues his campaign for a Georgia Senate seat against incumbent Raphael Warnock, he’s earned himself a few notable critics, including former United States President Barack Obama who blasted him in a speech last week. And now, Walker is responding. During...
GEORGIA STATE
Bay News 9

Recent polling shows battle for Congress coming down to the wire

With one week and one day to go until the congressional midterms, the political prognosticators largely seem to agree: Republicans are likely to regain control of the House while the fate of the Senate could still go either way. CBS News and YouGov’s Battleground Tracker projects that Republicans will win...
GEORGIA STATE
Bay News 9

Experts Share How To Research Judges and Justices

Experts said Florida voters will need to do a bit more research in order to learn more about the lower court judges and Florida Supreme Court Justices on this year’s midterm ballot. What You Need To Know. Five supreme court justices are on the ballot this year. Looking up...
Bay News 9

Judge keeps North Dakota abortion ban from taking effect

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota judge ruled Monday that he will keep the state's ban on abortion from taking effect, saying there's a "substantial probability” that a constitutional challenge to the law will succeed. Judge Bruce Romanick's ruling means abortion is still legal in North Dakota,...
ARIZONA STATE
WSB Radio

Powerball drawing could become largest lottery jackpot in US history if no one wins Wednesday

The Powerball drawing could become one of the largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history if no one wins the drawing Wednesday evening. According to The Associated Press, the jackpot climbed to $1.2 billion after no one matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing, marking 38 consecutive drawings without a winner. The last time someone won the jackpot for the Powerball was on Aug. 3.
Bay News 9

Thousands of disabled Floridians spending years on Medicaid waiver waitlist

Thousands of disabled Floridians are currently sitting on a waiting list for the Medicaid iBudget Florida waiver, which would provide them with services to help them live independent and healthy lives. What You Need To Know. Thousands of disabled Florida residents are spending years on the Medicaid iBudget Florida waiver...
Bay News 9

Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball.
FLORIDA STATE

