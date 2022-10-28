ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry Support Will Smith at ‘Emancipation’ Screening: ‘It‘s Truly Powerful and Moving’

Will Smith’s comeback got a boost from the likes of Rihanna and Dave Chappelle, who were just two of several high profile guests in attendance at a recent screening of “Emancipation.” The Antoine Fuqua-directed slavery drama marks Smith’s first movie release since the 2022 Oscars, where he slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage.
LOUISIANA STATE
In Style

Rihanna Just Dropped New Music for the First Time in Six Years, and Fans Are Emotional

Update Oct. 28, 2022: The moment Rihanna fans have been waiting for has finally arrived. For the first time in six years, the singer released a new single, titled "Lift Me Up," on the Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The song, which was co-written by Nigerian singer Tems, composer Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, serves as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, the star of the film, who died of colon cancer in August 2020.
WWD

Lupita Nyong’o Wears Braided Balmain Look for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

Lupita Nyong’o arrived on the red carpet for the Los Angeles, California, premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on Oct. 26, wearing a standout two-piece white ensemble. To celebrate her role in the “Black Panther” sequel, Nyong’o looked to Balmain. The actress wore a one-shoulder cropped keyhole top with a floor-length matching skirt with triangular cutouts. The complementary pieces incorporated braided fabric around the shoulder and down the center of the skirt.More from WWD'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' World Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Rihanna, Lupita Nyong'o & More StarsWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Rihanna finally teases new music following years-long hiatus

Rihanna shared a teaser for her new song, “Lift Me Up,” via Instagram on Wednesday, after more than six years of not releasing any new music. The clip showed a large silver “R” with hums from the pop star, 34, playing in the background. The date...
Stereogum

SZA – “Shirt”

SZA has finally released “Shirt,” a single that she first teased on Instagram in early 2021; that snippet ended up going viral with an accompanying dance on TikTok, and SZA preformed the track for the first time in a livestream later that year. The track was also teased in the music video for SZA’s last proper single, “Good Days,” a song that came out nearly two years ago.
Vibe

Jay-Z Reportedly In Talks To Sell Stake In D’Usse

Jay-Z is reportedly looking to sell his stake in D’Usse to Bacardi. According to TMZ Hip Hop, the 52-year-old rapper exercised his right to a buyout a year ago under his company SC Liquor. Bacardi now has to “negotiate in good faith” and decide on a price. The process could be complicated as the “Song Cry” rapper wants to ensure his fair cut.
Men's Health

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

As we gear up to welcome Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in November—and we are gearing up—Hollywood Records and Marvel Music have treated us to four tracks from the movie's upcoming soundtrack. Yes, that includes that spectacular Tems cover from the Comic-Con Marvel teaser and Rihanna's first song in over six years.
Chicago Defender

Nickelodeon’s ‘That Girl Lay Lay’ Star Schools Gen Alpha With New Music Video

(NewsUSA) – There’s a new generation running the show in the Kidverse: Generation Alpha. Defined as those born between 2010 and 2024, this new group of kiddos succeeding Generation Z is more diverse than any other generation, far more technologically savvy at a younger age and only know a world where social media is at the center of everything — thus making social media stars THE celebrities they care about.
TEXAS STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Hollywood Halloween: Celebs show their spooky sides

They may spend their time in hair, makeup and costumes, but that doesn’t stop entertainers from celebrating Halloween like the rest of us — just that they have the money and staff to take their costumes over the edge. Here is a sampling of some celebrities and their...
Chicago Defender

Kanye West’s Donda Academy Closes Following Rapper’s Controversial Remarks

Kanye West continues to face backlash for his views following controversial remarks. His Donda Academy recently announced that it will close for the 2022-23 school year. Donda Academy, an unaccredited Christian school in Simi Valley, California, has about 100 students and tuition is $15,000 a year per student. Before students could enroll, parents had to sign a non-dislosure agreement. Students wore school uniforms designed by Balenciaga and the Yeezy brand.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
