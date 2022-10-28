Read full article on original website
Cormac Roth’s emotional final message shared on Instagram before passing away
Cormac Roth shared a heartfelt video on Instagram in August, his final post before his death on Monday (31 October).In July 2021, the musician revealed he had a rare form of cancer called choriocarcinoma.A year later, he posted an emotional message to his followers on social media before passing away.“Remember that life is short and you don’t always get to choose your destiny, you don’t always get to choose your future,” Roth said.“Be an undeniable force that lives and breathes that thing that you claim you love.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Musician Cormac Roth, son of Tim Roth, dies aged 25 from cancerInstagram users told accounts have been suspended as app goes downTom Brady and Gisele Bundchen announce divorce, ending 13-year marriage
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
Cardi B Shares Adorable Photos of Her Son Wave and Hints at Wanting Baby No. 3
Cardi B has babies on the brain! On Sunday, the proud mom shared photos of her and Offset’s 1-year-old son, Wave -- and hinted at wanting another child. “My son so fire….I can’t wait to get business finish [sic] and have my third,” the 30-year-old rapper wrote on Twitter.
Khloe Kardashian Shares First Photo of Her Baby Boy in Cute Halloween Post
Some super cute Halloween snaps! Khloe Kardashian shared a pair of pics showing off her kids' adorable costumes on Sunday. The reality star posted the first photo of her infant son -- albeit not of his face -- to Instagram, in a pic of her 4-year-old daughter, True, holding up her little brother.
Michael J. Fox and Wife Tracy Pollan on Life as Empty Nesters, Celebrating Upcoming Oscars Honor (Exclusive)
A house to themselves. Michael J. Fox and his wife, Tracy Pollan, are opening up about their new lives as "empty nesters." The happy couple walked the red carpet at this year's A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's Gala at Cipriani South Street in New York City on Sunday, and they spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about their marriage and their kids.
'Sister Wives' Recap: Robyn Says Her Marriage to Kody Is 'Struggling' Worse Than Ever After Christine Split
Kody Brown's marriages are suffering across the board in the wake of his split from his third wife, Christine. On Sunday's Sister Wives, Kody's fourth wife, Robyn Brown, who has regularly been referred to as his "favorite" wife, opens up about how the divorce has impacted her own marriage to Kody.
'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody Claims He Could Handle Having Brother Husbands If Roles Were Reversed
What if the roles were reversed? That's just what Kody Brown's wives, Meri and Robyn Brown, speculate about on Sunday's Sister Wives. The two sister wives meet up to discuss the difficulties of Christine's exit from the family after announcing she is leaving Kody after 25 years of marriage. During...
Frankie Jonas and His Girlfriend Dress as Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift in Hilarious Halloween Look
Nothing like a little brotherly love (and teasing). Frankie Jonas, the youngest Jonas brother, had some Halloween fun over the weekend. Taking aim at his older brother, Joe Jonas, and Joe's famous ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift, Frankie and his own girlfriend, Anna Olsen, shared a series of funny pics and even a video of them dressed as the former couple.
Anna Faris Reveals What It Would Take for Her to Return to 'Scary Movie' Franchise (Exclusive)
Anna Faris is down to make a return to the Scary Movie franchise -- if the price is right!. ET's Ash Crossan sat down with Faris and her The Estate co-star, Toni Collette, to discuss her return to acting and the beloved horror parody franchise. "I love Regina [Hall] so...
Kim Kardashian Attends Tracee Ellis Ross' Non-Costume Birthday Dinner in Full Halloween Getup
Kim Kardashian pulled an Elle Woods over the weekend, attending a formal 50th birthday dinner for Tracee Ellis Ross in a full-body Halloween costume. The 42-year-old reality star took the hilarious moment in stride, posting a selfie with the birthday girl to her Instagram Stories, writing, "That time I showed up to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn't a costume party! Happy Birthday to the most beautiful kind soul @traceeellisross."
Carson Daly Says He's 'Bummed' About Blake Shelton Leaving 'The Voice' (Exclusive)
Carson Daly is bummed about Blake Shelton leaving The Voice. ET spoke with the Today show host during their Halloween celebration on Monday, and he opened up about the recent news that season 22 of the NBC singing competition will be Shelton's last on the show. "I hate it," Daly...
Anna Faris Talks 2-Year Hiatus and Why 'The Estate' Inspired Her to Return to Acting (Exclusive)
Anna Faris wasn't sure what her future in Hollywood looked like following a break from acting after leaving Mom in September 2020. Then, The Estate fell into her lap. "At the time, it was my first job after Mom," the 45-year-old actress told ET's Ash Crossan during the film's virtual junket.
Heidi Klum Details Her Epic Worm on a Fishing Hook Halloween Costume (Exclusive)
Per usual, Heidi Klum pulled out all the stops for Halloween this year. At her annual party on Monday night -- which returned this year after a two-year-long COVID-19 hiatus -- the 49-year-old model shocked everyone by dressing up as a giant earthworm on a fishing hook. She writhed and...
'Bachelor in Paradise': Why Sarah Abruptly Left the Beach
Sarah Hamrick is speaking out. On Monday night's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, host Jesse Palmer revealed that Sarah had left the beach due to a family emergency, something she addressed on social media after the show aired. The reality star revealed that her grandmother passed away. "Opening myself up...
Inside Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest's 'Live' Halloween Episode: 'Barbie,' 'Thor' and More (Exclusive)
Live With Kelly and Ryan always goes all out for Halloween -- but this year is next level! Ahead of the show's costume-crazed episode on Monday, ET's Rachel Smith got a behind-the-scenes look at how hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest were able to pull off such epic, pop culturally relevant getups.
Jennifer Hudson Takes Audience to Church With 'Sister Act' Halloween Costume and Song Medley
Jennifer Hudson went all out for her first Halloween as a daytime talk show host! The singer surprised her Jennifer Hudson Show audience with her Sister Mary Clarence costume reveal and a performance worth both Sister Act films on the Halloween episode airing on Monday. Fellow EGOT recipientWhoopi Goldberg played...
Heidi Klum’s 18-Year-Old Daughter Leni Makes Her Debut at Mom's Annual Halloween Party (Exclusive)
Finally celebrating Halloween in star-studded style! Heidi Klum's daughter, Leni Klum, hit up her famous mom's iconic Halloween party this year and was super excited to get to be involved. Leni, 18, spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at the over-the-top costume party on Monday at Moxy NYC Lower East Side,...
Khloe Kardashian Is Keeping Her Dating Options Open, Remains Cordial With Tristan Thompson, Source Says
Khloe Kardashian is in the next phase of her dating life! A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is keeping an open mind when it comes to finding her next partner. "Khloe is keeping her options open when it comes to dating, a source tells ET. "She hasn't fully moved on from everything that's happened with Tristan, but she is really focused on their relationship as a family and doesn't want to rush and bring another man into the picture at this point."
Tyra Banks Reveals Her Incredible 'DWTS' Halloween Costume That Weighs 40 Pounds (Exclusive)
Going all out for Halloween Night on Dancing With the Stars! Host Tyra Banks is going to be getting into the spooky spirit with an over-the-top costume that is elaborate, even by her DWTS wardrobe standards. ET's Denny Directo spoke with Banks ahead of Monday's Halloween Night special, and she...
Inside Jerry O'Connell and Natalie Morales' Transformation Into Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox on 'The Talk'
The Talk’s Jerry O’Connell and Natalie Morales have this year’s hottest couples costume! For Monday’s Halloween episode, the co-hosts brought the rock n’ roll as Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. "I actually thought this was the funniest costume,” Morales tells ET’s Matt Cohen about...
