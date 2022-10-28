Read full article on original website
SNAP! —CSUB Alumni Association's Party in the Park
At this year's Cal State Bakersfield Alumni Association's Party in the Park, guests were encouraged but not required to dress up in a Halloween costume for the association's annual fundraising event on Oct. 28. Party in the Park attendees were able to sample food, beer and wine rom local vendors....
Funeral services for Oct. 31, 2022
Jeffrey Barnes, 61, Buttonwillow, Oct. 29 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Letter to the editor: Why not 'Bakersfield State?'
Great column ("'Cal State’ matters more than ever, but it needs a marketing makeover," Oct. 30) by Robert Price. Why not “Bakersfield State”? It fits the five syllable rule. — Tom Schroeter, Bakersfield.
The haunting tale of Bakersfield’s Padre Hotel
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (CN) — "This looks like the cover of, like, a horror movie poster," Jack Osbourne, host of the Travel Channel's "Portals to Hell" series, says as his black SUV pulls up in front of the Padre Hotel in downtown Bakersfield. He gets out of the car and stares up at the imposing cream and brown façade, bathed in pale winter sunlight. "First impressions: it actually does remind me of 'The Shining.' It's got that same kind of vibe."
The Big Bounce America tour to stop by Bakersfield
The Big Bounce America touring bounce house event will stop by Bakersfield from November 4th through November 6th at the Kern County Soccer Park.
Wild, multi-county chase ends with dramatic ending in Kern County
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A wild chase through multiple counties ends with a dramatic arrest in Kern County. According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, October 28, 2022 at around 1:16 p.m., a deputy was patrolling in the area of 18th Avenue and Kent Avenue in Kings County when he observed a yellow Hummer driving at a high rate of speed.
Gangs blamed for shootings
Wasco has seen a series of violent gang-related shootings that have taken place this month. Citizens are concerned about their safety. The latest occurred on Oct. 24th when deputies responded to the 1200 block of Iris Street for a victim of a shooting where they located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
2 Injured in Shooting on 99 Freeway in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A shooting on the 99 Freeway injured two people Saturday night, Oct. 29, in the city of Bakersfield. A shooting was reported on the 99 Freeway around 8:54 p.m. north of Ming Avenue. Two victims were transported to the hospital with moderate injuries. Bakersfield Police Department...
Sugaray Rayford returns to World Records on Saturday
Blues singer Sugaray Rayford returns to Bakersfield this week, again playing at World Records. The performer, who last played town in 2018, returns Saturday to the downtown venue.
4 Great Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Kern County Animal Services announces 'Mega Adoption' event Sunday
Kern County Animal Services announced more than 40 local organizations plan to take part in the fourth “Mega Adoption” event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Stramler Park. “Kern County Animal Services will be joined by the city of Bakersfield Animal Care Center, the city of...
Winning Powerball ticket for nearly $800,000 sold at Visalia gas station
Check your tickets! According to the California Lottery, a winning ticket worth $790,446 was sold at a gas station in Visalia.
Ex-Condors head athletic trainer charged with 2 felonies
A former Condors head athletic trainer was charged Monday with two felonies related to contacting a minor for sex. Chad Drown was arrested Oct. 9 and charged with contacting a minor with an intent to commit a sexual offense and for contacting a minor to commit a sexual offense. He is scheduled to be formally arraigned on these charges Nov. 14 in Kern County Superior Court.
Governor Newsom made a surprise visit to the economic summit in Bakersfield
The governor praised Kern County's efforts transitioning to clean energy, and pledged state support for the county to continue that transition.
Kern County and CalFresh are expanding food access for low-income people
The Kern County Board of Supervisors' decision will help two different kinds of seniors; both those on SSI and those about to graduate from college.
COS instructor to display car at SEMA car show
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A local college instructor is taking his car that he, his students, and car shops in the valley have worked on to a nationally recognized car show in Las Vegas. Melvin Roman has been going to the SEMA car show in Las Vegas for years. This time, Roman said just going to […]
BPD investigating an attempted grand theft
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying two suspects who are allegedly involved in attempted grand theft of two off-road go-carts, according to the police department. According to officials, the incident occurred on July 27 at about 4:45 p.m.on Hollins Street. The first suspect is described as […]
PETE TITTL: Southern hospitality at Cracker Barrel
Am I surprised that it seems like half of Kern County has been patiently waiting in line at Cracker Barrel since it opened in August?. Heck no. Every few weeks I get emails from readers asking if particular restaurants are going to be opening here. Popular on the list are Claim Jumper and TGI Friday's. Cracker Barrel has been right in the mix, particularly since they started opening stores in California.
Cool conditions, chance of rain after Halloween in Kern County
A cooling trend is on the way, hitting Kern County just after Halloween. Sunday and Monday, expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-70s for the valley and high-60s for Tehachapi. Halloween night will be chilly, with lows around 50 across the county. Cooler air will hit California on Tuesday, bringing moisture with it; […]
BPD is warning Bakersfield residents against an 'outstanding warrant' phone scam
BPD has gotten reports of scammers pretending to be police and demanding money to clear phony warrants.
