The best used SUVs under $15,000 include the 2010 Subaru Forester, the 2010 Nissan Murano, and even the 2009 Saturn Outlook. The post The Best Used SUVs Under $15,000 to Buy Right Now appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
In today's market, cars that send power to all four wheels are available in almost every segment. However, most modern cars are AWD (all-wheel-drive), meaning they send varying amounts of power to each axle. True 4WD (four-wheel-drive) cars send equal amounts of power to each axle, and they're usually the most capable layout when it comes to conquering the roughest terrain. As such, most 4WD systems are found on SUVs, but not all of them.
Before we can start talking vehicles for camping, you have to decide what type of camper you are. Are you truly roughing it? Taking a vehicle over rough terrain to find that hidden spot with no people within a hundred miles and throwing a tarp over a tree for your tent? Are you more of a glamper who enjoys being outdoors but wants all the modern comforts and conveniences of home?
Here’s the latest update from Consumer Reports on what they found from extensive testing the best performance tires you can buy in 2022 to match your car’s needs for all seasons. Matching Your Tire Driving Needs. Matching your driving needs with the correct tire can be difficult when...
When it comes to luxury, Porsche does it right. And the 3 best used luxury sports cars under 30K are made by Porsche. The post The 3 Best Used Luxury Sports Cars Under $30K Are All Porsche Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Chevrolet Impalas from the late 1950s and early 1960s are selling for astonishing amounts even without engines because they are popular with custom car builders.
The cost to charge an electric car at a Cracker Barrel depends on the charger you need and whether you have an EVgo subscription. The post How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car at a Cracker Barrel? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Dometic has announced a new version of its CCF-T center console fridge, this time for late-model Chevy Silverados and GMC Sierras. Much like the CCF-T for Ford trucks introduced earlier, the new fridge is a drop-in unit powered solely off the vehicle's 12-volt power supply. The refrigerated compartment isn't that...
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
This first year example will make a great addition to your classic Chevy collection. There are so many interesting cars on the market these days, but some are truly standouts, like this 1959 Chevrolet El Camino. It looks fantastically clean all around plus is packing a 348 cubic inch V8 with three two-barrel carbs, the famous Tri-Power. Chevy didn’t make many first-generation Chevy El Caminos with this powertrain, so this is a real collector’s dream.
Stumbling across just one or two barn find cars can be pretty exciting, but just imagine coming across a huge collection like the one featured in the included video. Documented by The Bearded Explorer, a UK YouTuber who likes to check out abandoned locations, this is truly a breathtaking discovery. Row after row of dusty British and European classic cars have been hidden away from view, revealing how some collections are truly forgotten.
Luxury sports cars offer buyers the thrill of driving while maintaining a sense of opulence. There are plenty of new luxury sports cars currently on the market; however, you would need to spend close to over $50,000 to get into one. Fortunately, the used market exists. Although used car prices...
Collecting CarsThis Aston Martin DB5 has its parts fully restored, including the body, engine, and running gear. All that’s left is for one brave soul to put it all together.
Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
Dodge and Mopar have a history of offering some sweet crate engines, and there's no signs of that slowing. Over the next couple of years, the range of engines is expanding with options for both eight and six cylinders. Yes, the Hurricane twin-turbo straight sixes introduced on the Jeep Wagoneer will be available on their own for use in whatever you can fit them in. But Dodge isn't done with V8s, as the brand's ultimate Hellephant engine will have four variants.
The best used luxury compact SUVs over $25,000 include the 2019 Porsche Macan, 2019 BMW X3, 2019 Audi Q5, 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC, and the 2016 Lexus NX. The post 5 Best Used Luxury Compact SUVs Over $25,000 for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A home standby generator is a luxury, and for some people a necessity. Also known as whole-house generators or stationary generators, these units cost about $2,000 to $5,000. And the professional installation they require can set you back thousands more. Nonetheless, the peace of mind a home standby generator can...
The beloved inline 6 engine was all-but extinct. Now multiple automakers are resurrecting it for the same reasons. The post Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Here’s a warning to car and truck owners about counterfeit parts you need to be aware of with this example of a Toyota that wound up damaged because of a faked part common to all vehicles. Plus, find out where you really have to go to get Toyota parts.
