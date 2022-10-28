Read full article on original website
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Myles Turner on Lakers Trade Rumors: LA Should Take a 'Very Hard Look' at Pacers Deal
Even Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner believes the Los Angeles Lakers should take a "very hard look" at potentially trading for him amidst a 1-5 start. "If I'm the Lakers, I take a very hard look at this with the position that you're in," he told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on his The Woj Pod when asked if the Lakers should trade two future first-round picks for him. "I know what I can provide for a team. My leadership, my shot-blocking, my three-point ability and just my ability to make plays out there on the floor. And I take a very long look at it. But as far as pulling the trigger, you know... I get paid to shoot, not making these calls, so I couldn't answer that."
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard 'Frustrated' with Knee Injury, to Miss at Least Next 3 Games
The injury woes for Kawhi Leonard continue, as the Los Angeles Clippers star is dealing with a knee setback. Head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters the star player will not join the team for the upcoming two-game road trip against the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. The coach added that Leonard is frustrated but "getting better, and that's the most important thing."
Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: Some NBA Execs 'Would Not Touch' Nets PG If Shopped by BK
In what will come as little surprise, the trade market for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving hasn't improved following the start of the 2022-23 NBA season and Irving's recent posts on social media promoting an antisemitic film. Newsday's Steve Popper spoke with a "few" team executives from around the league...
Kings Rumors: De'Aaron Fox's MRI on Knee Injury Reveals Bone Bruise; Out vs. Heat
Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox suffered a bone bruise in his right knee and will miss Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Charania reported there was no structural damage and "his return will be based upon the resolution of symptoms, but...
Dwight Howard Says He Spoke to Nets, Brooklyn Wanted a 'Big That Can Shoot'
Dwight Howard has made 22 three-pointers in 18 seasons during his career, which apparently is nowhere near enough for the Brooklyn Nets to consider signing him. During a discussion with Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Howard revealed he spoke with the Nets as a free agent but they told him "they need a big man that can shoot."
Lakers' Russell Westbrook: 'I Never Will Let' Critics 'Take My Joy'
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook said he didn't allow outside negativity to impact him during a sluggish start to the 2022-23 NBA season. "One thing that I never will let happen is people outside of my family and people who support me take my joy," Westbrook told reporters after Sunday's 121-110 win over the Denver Nuggets. "I always have fun and embrace this game and the gift I've been given to be able to go out and compete."
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (34 points), Thunder rally past Magic
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points to lift the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 116-108 win over the visiting Orlando Magic
Nets fall to LaVine, Bulls in 1st game after coaching change
Zach LaVine scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Chicago Bulls to a 108-99 victory over Brooklyn on Tuesday night in the Nets' first game after a coaching change.
NBA Rumors: Ime Udoka 'Strong Front-Runner' for Nets HC Job After Steve Nash Exit
Suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka has emerged as the "strong front-runner" to fill the Brooklyn Nets head coaching vacancy, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Udoka is "likely" to be the hire and it could be finalized in the next 24-48 hours....
Best Fits for Nets' Next HC After Steve Nash's Exit After 2-Plus Seasons
After an offseason of uncertainty about Steve Nash's job status, the Brooklyn Nets parted ways with their head coach and appear to be targeting Ime Udoka as his replacement. He leaves the organization after just seven games in 2022-23, per an announcement from the team. Nash posted a statement on...
Grading Every NBA Team's Top Offseason Pickups After 2 Weeks
One of the best parts of a new NBA season is the chance to see familiar faces in new places following a summer of free-agent activity, trades and the draft. Although the sample size is still small, we're already getting a good idea of how players like Donovan Mitchell, Dejounte Murray, Rudy Gobert and other stars are settling into their new homes. Getting to see high draft picks like Paolo Banchero, Jaden Ivey, Bennedict Mathurin and company make their debuts is a highlight as well.
Steve Nash, Nets Part Ways after 2-5 Start to Season; Jacque Vaughn to Be Interim HC
The Brooklyn Nets and head coach Steve Nash have parted ways after a 2-5 start to the season. "Since becoming head coach, Steve was faced with a number of unprecedented challenges, and we are sincerely grateful for his leadership, patience and humility throughout his tenure," Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks said in a statement, per ESPN's Malika Andrews.
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Weren't Consulted Before Steve Nash's Exit, Nets' GM Says
Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks told reporters Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were not consulted before the team parted ways with coach Steve Nash. The Nets and Nash agreed to a mutual parting Tuesday after a disappointing 2-5 start. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Brooklyn is expected to hire suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka to replace Nash.
NBA Twitter Thrilled for Steve Nash After Exit as Nets HC
It isn't often the firing of a head coach brings a sense of collective relief, but that was the case Tuesday after the Brooklyn Nets announced they parted ways with head coach Steve Nash. Nash had an eventful run during the two-plus seasons he was in charge. One star player...
Josh Primo Reportedly Goes Unclaimed on Waivers After Spurs Release
Former San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Primo, the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, is reportedly an unrestricted free agent after clearing waivers on Monday. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Primo went unclaimed after the Spurs waived him on Friday following "several" allegations of the 19-year-old exposing himself to women.
Thunder Rally Late to Beat Magic for Fourth Straight Win
For the second game in a row, the Oklahoma City Thunder used an 18-2 run late in the fourth quarter to come from behind and win, beating the Orlando Magic 116-108 on Tuesday night at the Paycom Center in downtown Oklahoma City.
Shams: Ben Simmons' Status for Nets' 3-Game Road Trip 'In Doubt' Due to Knee Injury
The Brooklyn Nets reportedly may be without Ben Simmons for the next few games. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Simmons will miss Tuesday's home game against the Chicago Bulls with left knee soreness and swelling. He also said Simmons status "is in doubt" for the ensuing three-game road trip against the Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks.
Why Lakers Should Pursue Jazz's Jordan Clarkson Amid NBA Trade Rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers sit at 1-5 in the NBA's Western Conference for a myriad of reasons: lack of shooting, bad offense and injuries, to name a few. But the most glaring reason is the diminished play of Russell Westbrook. The embattled former MVP has played some of the worst...
Joel Embiid Trolls Bulls with 'Aaron Rodgers' Post After Staying Undefeated vs. CHI
Troel Embiid is officially back. Fresh off a win over the Bulls on Saturday, the Philadelphia 76ers center took to Instagram and made a reference to Aaron Rodgers as he moved to 12-0 over Chicago in his career:. Joel Embiid has tweeted his support for Rodgers often in the past,...
