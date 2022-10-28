ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Myles Turner on Lakers Trade Rumors: LA Should Take a 'Very Hard Look' at Pacers Deal

Even Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner believes the Los Angeles Lakers should take a "very hard look" at potentially trading for him amidst a 1-5 start. "If I'm the Lakers, I take a very hard look at this with the position that you're in," he told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on his The Woj Pod when asked if the Lakers should trade two future first-round picks for him. "I know what I can provide for a team. My leadership, my shot-blocking, my three-point ability and just my ability to make plays out there on the floor. And I take a very long look at it. But as far as pulling the trigger, you know... I get paid to shoot, not making these calls, so I couldn't answer that."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard 'Frustrated' with Knee Injury, to Miss at Least Next 3 Games

The injury woes for Kawhi Leonard continue, as the Los Angeles Clippers star is dealing with a knee setback. Head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters the star player will not join the team for the upcoming two-game road trip against the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. The coach added that Leonard is frustrated but "getting better, and that's the most important thing."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Dwight Howard Says He Spoke to Nets, Brooklyn Wanted a 'Big That Can Shoot'

Dwight Howard has made 22 three-pointers in 18 seasons during his career, which apparently is nowhere near enough for the Brooklyn Nets to consider signing him. During a discussion with Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Howard revealed he spoke with the Nets as a free agent but they told him "they need a big man that can shoot."
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Lakers' Russell Westbrook: 'I Never Will Let' Critics 'Take My Joy'

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook said he didn't allow outside negativity to impact him during a sluggish start to the 2022-23 NBA season. "One thing that I never will let happen is people outside of my family and people who support me take my joy," Westbrook told reporters after Sunday's 121-110 win over the Denver Nuggets. "I always have fun and embrace this game and the gift I've been given to be able to go out and compete."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Best Fits for Nets' Next HC After Steve Nash's Exit After 2-Plus Seasons

After an offseason of uncertainty about Steve Nash's job status, the Brooklyn Nets parted ways with their head coach and appear to be targeting Ime Udoka as his replacement. He leaves the organization after just seven games in 2022-23, per an announcement from the team. Nash posted a statement on...
Bleacher Report

Grading Every NBA Team's Top Offseason Pickups After 2 Weeks

One of the best parts of a new NBA season is the chance to see familiar faces in new places following a summer of free-agent activity, trades and the draft. Although the sample size is still small, we're already getting a good idea of how players like Donovan Mitchell, Dejounte Murray, Rudy Gobert and other stars are settling into their new homes. Getting to see high draft picks like Paolo Banchero, Jaden Ivey, Bennedict Mathurin and company make their debuts is a highlight as well.
UTAH STATE
Bleacher Report

Steve Nash, Nets Part Ways after 2-5 Start to Season; Jacque Vaughn to Be Interim HC

The Brooklyn Nets and head coach Steve Nash have parted ways after a 2-5 start to the season. "Since becoming head coach, Steve was faced with a number of unprecedented challenges, and we are sincerely grateful for his leadership, patience and humility throughout his tenure," Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks said in a statement, per ESPN's Malika Andrews.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Bleacher Report

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Weren't Consulted Before Steve Nash's Exit, Nets' GM Says

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks told reporters Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were not consulted before the team parted ways with coach Steve Nash. The Nets and Nash agreed to a mutual parting Tuesday after a disappointing 2-5 start. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Brooklyn is expected to hire suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka to replace Nash.
BOSTON, NY
Bleacher Report

NBA Twitter Thrilled for Steve Nash After Exit as Nets HC

It isn't often the firing of a head coach brings a sense of collective relief, but that was the case Tuesday after the Brooklyn Nets announced they parted ways with head coach Steve Nash. Nash had an eventful run during the two-plus seasons he was in charge. One star player...
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Josh Primo Reportedly Goes Unclaimed on Waivers After Spurs Release

Former San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Primo, the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, is reportedly an unrestricted free agent after clearing waivers on Monday. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Primo went unclaimed after the Spurs waived him on Friday following "several" allegations of the 19-year-old exposing himself to women.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bleacher Report

Shams: Ben Simmons' Status for Nets' 3-Game Road Trip 'In Doubt' Due to Knee Injury

The Brooklyn Nets reportedly may be without Ben Simmons for the next few games. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Simmons will miss Tuesday's home game against the Chicago Bulls with left knee soreness and swelling. He also said Simmons status "is in doubt" for the ensuing three-game road trip against the Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks.
BROOKLYN, NY

