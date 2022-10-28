Read full article on original website
Argo Blockchain is at risk of closing if it fails further financing
The London Stock Exchange-listed cryptocurrency firm Argo Blockchain has warned that it’s at risk of ceasing operations due to a lack of financing. The crypto mining company Argo Blockchain continues to explore new financing opportunities after failing to raise major capital from a strategic investor, according to an announcement on Oct. 31.
KyberSwap launches Multichain integration
Seamless, efficient and safe cross-chain swaps with the best rates on 13 chains and counting — only on KyberSwap. Singapore — Oct. 31 — KyberSwap has integrated Multichain to bring even more ease and accessibility to KyberSwap users. So, you can now bridge your token assets from chain A to chain B in a single transaction.
Blockchain Association throws support behind Ripple in SEC duel
United States-based crypto advocacy group Blockchain Association has come out in support of Ripple Labs amid its ongoing legal battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), claiming the case could be very important for the future of the crypto industry. In an Oct. 28 post, the advocacy group announced...
2 metrics signal the $1T crypto market cap support likely won’t hold
Cryptocurrencies broke the $1 trillion market capitalization resistance on Oct. 26, which had been holding strong for the previous 41 days. Despite Bitcoin’s (BTC) modest 5.5% weekly gains, the aggregate value of 20,000 listed tokens increased by 8.5% between Oct. 24 and 31. The cryptocurrency market was positively impacted...
Bitget launches "Bitget Insights" to enhance social trading initiatives
Bitget’s new social feature allows users to learn from credible traders and share trading strategies. October 31, 2022 – Leading global cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announces the launch of its new feature “Bitget Insights''. The feature serves to integrate social media with social trading via the Bitget exchange. The launch signifies the next stage in Bitget's crypto social trading initiative, aimed at benefiting both new retail investors as well as seasoned traders.
Hong Kong financial regulator issues guidelines for crypto futures ETFs
The Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong has set up requirements for entities considering a public offering of an exchange-traded fund (ETF) tied to cryptocurrency futures. In an Oct. 31 circular, the SFC said that in addition to previously imposed requirements on unit trusts and mutual funds for authorization...
Crypto adoption via regulation: Setting rules for centralized exchanges
Centralized cryptocurrency exchanges have become the backbone of the nascent crypto ecosystem, making way for retail and institutional traders to trade cryptocurrencies despite a constant fear of government crackdowns and lack of support from policymakers. These crypto exchanges over the years have managed to put self-regulatory checks and implemented policies...
Moneygram to enable users to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrency via mobile app
Global digital peer-to-peer (P2P) payments company MoneyGram has announced on Nov. 1 that users in nearly all U.S. states and the District of Columbia, can buy, sell, and hold cryptocurrency; specifically, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC), via its MoneyGram mobile app. The digital payments company said that it...
Bitcoin, not blockchain: Synonym launches mobile BTC wallet
Bitcoin and Lightning Network service provider Synonym has launched a new BTC-focused mobile wallet it says could enhance the user experience for holders of the flagship digital currency — and broaden Web3 adoption without relying on convoluted blockchain applications. Synonym unveiled its mobile Bitcoin (BTC) wallet, dubbed Bitkit, at...
Twitter monetization and free speech drove Binance’s $500M injection: CZ
Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao has explained the reasoning behind its $500 million co-investment into Elon Musk’s Twitter, citing monetization potential, crypto community free speech and the opportunity to eventually “help bring Twitter into Web3.”. CZ’s comments came from an Oct. 31 CNBC Squawk Box segment,...
South African grocery giant ‘Pick n Pay’ intends to accept Bitcoin in all stores nationwide
Pick n Pay, one of South Africa’s largest supermarket chains, is set to allow its customers to pay for items in all its stores using Bitcoin. According to South African-based tech news outlet Tech Central, Pick N Pay is planning to roll out its cryptocurrency payments service to its stores nationwide in the coming months, after years of experimentation in select stores. The supermarket chain allegedly started experimenting with Bitcoin payments five years ago in Cape Town, but was stymied by expensive costs and long transaction wait times.
5,000 miles apart: Thailand and Hungary to jointly explore blockchain tech
The financial technology associations for Thailand and Hungary have signed a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to support the introduction of blockchain technology to their respective financial sectors. The MOU, signed by the Thai Fintech Association (TFA) and the Hungarian Blockchain Coalition on Oct. 25, will see the two associations...
Musk emerging as Twitter's chief moderator ahead of midterms
Days after taking over Twitter and a week before the U.S. midterm elections, billionaire Elon Musk has positioned himself as moderator-in-chief of one of the most important social media platforms in American politics
3 major mistakes to avoid when trading crypto futures and options
Novice traders are usually drawn to futures and options markets due to the promise of high returns. These traders watch influencers post incredible gains, and at the same time, the multiple advertisements from derivatives exchanges that offer 100x leverage are at times irresistible for most. Although traders can effectively increase...
Huobi Global denies ‘large-scale layoffs’ and key exec resignations
Huobi Global says it has no plans to conduct “large-scale layoffs” and has refuted reports that two of its top executives have resigned amid a takeover of the Seychelles-based crypto exchange. Reports that the company’s CEO Leon Li and chief financial officer Chris Lee have resigned appeared to...
World Crypto Conference 2023 connects TradFi with Web3 to debate the future of digital assets
One of Europe’s most exciting blockchain conferences — the World Crypto Conference 2023 — will be held from Jan. 13 to 15 in Switzerland, the global center of traditional finance and one of the world’s most crypto-friendly countries. Fittingly, the WCC2023 takes place just before the...
Core Scientific may consider bankruptcy following uncertain financial condition: Report
Bitcoin mining firm Core Scientific is reportedly considering a potential bankruptcy amid a group of its convertible bondholders consulting restructuring lawyers. According to a Nov. 1 report from Bloomberg Law, the Core Scientific bondholders worked with legal firm Paul Hastings following a United States Securities and Exchange Commission filing suggesting financial distress. The Oct. 26 filing indicated that the mining company was unable to meet its financial obligations in late October and early November, citing the low price of Bitcoin (BTC), rising costs of electricity, an increase in the global BTC hash rate and legal issues with crypto lending firm Celsius.
Apple’s absurd new crypto rules expose how out of touch it has become
Giant companies like Apple have made a fortune by centralizing their powers and profits and expanding their product and services network to be a part of people’s lives in as many ways as they can. Until recently, however, Apple had also demonstrated an ability to tunnel-focus its efforts to stay relevant and up to date with what consumers wanted, what mattered to them and what they needed most from the tech giants they rely on. It seems that this is not strictly true anymore, and that is a real shame.
Bitcoin resistance mounts pre-FOMC as Dogecoin sets 17-month BTC high
Bitcoin (BTC) stayed motionless at the Nov. 1 Wall Street open as traders rooted for clues over a possible direction. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed a narrow range in place for BTC/USD overnight, the day seeing local highs of $20,681 on Bitstamp. Markets were keenly awaiting news...
Boo! Halloween-themed shitcoins materialize to haunt Crypto Twitter
The crypto community never shies away from deploying new cryptocurrencies that are themed on current events, and Halloween was no exception. The industry saw an influx of Halloween-themed cryptocurrencies hoping to cash in on the hype around the festivities. Halloween-themed cryptocurrencies have taken over the crypto ecosystem on Twitter, typically...
