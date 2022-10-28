ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

NCAA Football: Liberty at Wake Forest

By James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40xuZR_0iqY27Qo00

Sep 17, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Liberty Flames head coach Hugh Freeze looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons before the game at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
887
Followers
2K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy