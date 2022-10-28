ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KTBS

‘Big news for Louisiana’ | Bill to expedite recovery projects signed into law, Graves says

A bipartisan bill to help local municipalities in disaster-affected areas recover faster has been signed into law, according to U.S. Congressman Garret Graves. The “Small Project Efficient and Effective Disaster Recovery Act” — or the “SPEED Recovery Act” — allows grant recipients such as school boards, local governments, and others to have “an expedited approval process” for response and recovery grant programs if their reimbursement total falls below $1 million.
TheDailyBeast

Ex-D.C. Cop Michael Fanone: Election-Denying Kari Lake Is a ‘Piece of Shit’

Former Washington Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone reacted positively to an advertisement in the Arizona gubernatorial race centered around the mother of deceased Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, adding that GOP candidate Kari Lake is “a piece of shit.”The ad, produced by the Republican Accountability Project, shows Gladys Sicknick calling Lake “very dangerous for our country,” in part because she “continues to spread the ‘Big Lie.’”Lake, who even complained about the voting system in her own primary before she won, has supported false claims about the 2020 election. She is endorsed by former President Donald Trump.“We’re going to have more...
ARIZONA STATE

