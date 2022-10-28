Read full article on original website
KTBS
‘Big news for Louisiana’ | Bill to expedite recovery projects signed into law, Graves says
A bipartisan bill to help local municipalities in disaster-affected areas recover faster has been signed into law, according to U.S. Congressman Garret Graves. The “Small Project Efficient and Effective Disaster Recovery Act” — or the “SPEED Recovery Act” — allows grant recipients such as school boards, local governments, and others to have “an expedited approval process” for response and recovery grant programs if their reimbursement total falls below $1 million.
